Orlando Pride won the championship! Time for a parade, Buddy Dyer says

On primetime Saturday night, Orlando Pride won the National Women’s Soccer League championship, becoming the city’s first-ever professional team to win a title.

Now, the city of Orlando is ready to celebrate the women’s historic win.

Orlando is throwing a parade Monday afternoon in downtown Orlando.

“This victory is not just for the Orlando Pride, it’s for the entire city,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, who attended Saturday night’s sold-out game played in Kansas City. “Our community has stood behind this team every step of the way, and we can’t wait to show them how much we appreciate their hard work and dedication. This parade and celebration are opportunities for all of us to come together and celebrate this incredible achievement.”

Orlando Pride beat the Washington Spirit with Pride striker Barbra Banda’s goal in the 37th minute.

The Pride led by Marta, who is considered to be the greatest female soccer players of all time, dominated the regular season to win the club’s first championship.

Monday’s parade to honor the team starts at 4:30 p.m. on Orange Avenue at Central Boulevard then goes to City Hall.

You can expect to see the Orlando Pride players and the Walt Disney World’s Main Street Philharmonic plus the city hinted at other “special guests.”

After the parade, the party continues outside City Hall from 5 to 5:45 p.m. with a celebration ceremony and the unveiling of the Pride’s championship trophy.

“Those attending the parade and celebration are encouraged to avoid traffic by utilizing SunRail via the Church Street or LYNX Central stations, riding LYNX or using a bike or scooter,” the city said in a press release Sunday. “Road closures associated with the parade can be expected between 3:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Orange Avenue.”

Could more parades be in the future to honor the women?

Disney World, which also knows how to throw a good parade, couldn’t be reached for comment Sunday morning while the coffee was still brewing.

The last special Central Florida-themed parade at the Magic Kingdom was in August when Lake Mary All-Stars became the first Florida team to win the Little League World Series.