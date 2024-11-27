Florida’s zoos are getting festive this holiday season

The cheetahs went to bed, and the boa constrictor was locked in for the night.

But nobody was here to see the animals at Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Sanford.

Instead, families admire the handcrafted, lit-up Chinese lanterns casting the zoo path in a festive glow.

Zoos across Florida are offering special events for the holiday season. For decades, Florida’s theme parks have hosted Christmas celebrations that bring in additional ticket revenue and boost attendance. Now, zoos are getting on board too and running their own after-hour festivities.

The Asian Lantern Festival drew 90,000 people to the Sanford zoo last year, smashing attendance records in its five-year history.

“Each year the festival has grown larger, and each year, all-new lanterns are on display, so past attendees can expect a whole new experience with familiar magic,” said zoo director Stephanie Williams.

At the special ticketed event, guests walk the 3/4-mile loop around the zoo to admire the lantern displays powered by thousands of LED lights, while vendors sell ramen and hot cocoa. The lanterns are beautiful and educational, teaching about Chinese culture and animals. The stars of the show are the dragons.

Williams called it a “unique and magical way to celebrate the holidays, offering a dazzling fusion of culture, art, and nature.”

“Unlike typical holiday events, the festival is set within the zoo’s outdoor landscape, allowing guests to connect with nature while enjoying the festive ambiance,” she said.

ZooTampa at Lowry Park’s holiday event has been going strong for more than a decade.

“Nominated by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Zoo Lights, this unique event spans 16 nights, filled with festivities, dazzling displays, and cherished holiday moments,” zoo spokesperson Sandra Morrison said. “This dazzling event is full of unforgettable endless holiday experience for families and friends alike with enchanting, animal-themed light sculptures that add a fun, whimsical twist to your festive adventures, more lights shows and the new nutcracker realm.”

Unlike the theme parks, zoos face more challenges in their logistics so as to not upset their animals.

However, Sanford and Tampa zoo leaders say they are mindful to set up the lights to avoid most of the animals’ habitats. Staff also work the nighttime events to make sure animals are safe, they said.

“We closely monitor their well-being and collect data during these events to ensure their well-being is not impacted,” Morrison said. “Aviaries are closed to help maintain the animals’ normal resting routines, and some animals prefer to stay in their night houses after sunset. On chilly nights, you may see that animals have the option to go into their buildings to stay warm. We provide blankets for the orangutans, so you might need to look closely to spot them when they are bundled up.”

If you want to go, the special ticketed Asian Lantern Festival runs on select nights through Jan. 19, while Christmas in the Wild runs until Dec. 23. Tampa’s event is either free for zoo members or requires a general admission ticket after 4 p.m.