November 24, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Pasco Tax Collector Mike Fasano ramps up events for ‘most wonderful time of the year’

Drew DixonNovember 24, 20244min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

State employees can celebrate Thanksgiving early with paid time off Wednesday

HeadlinesInfluence

Study finds end of tax credits for Obamacare could hurl millions of Americans into financial trouble

HeadlinesInfluence

Ashley Moody, Vern Buchanan demand more answers behind FEMA discrimination against hurricane victims

salvation army kettle (Large)
Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano lines up four events at most of his offices.

Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano’s office wants to give back to the community in the upcoming holiday season.

Fasano’s office has lined up at least four events in the coming days and weeks designed to get Pasco County residents into the holiday spirit while giving back to the community and helping those less fortunate.

“Please join the staff of the Pasco County Tax Collector’s Office as we celebrate the holidays by reaching out to those most in need,” said Fasano. “Your support of these wonderful local programs will help countless people enjoy the holidays this year. “

Anyone who perhaps cannot make the events in person can still help by contributing financially. The website is dubbed Pasco TC Gives, Inc., and accepts online donations.

“Your gift of any amount will go a long way toward helping our community have a joyous holiday season,” Fasano said.

The events and locations include:

— Be a Santa to a Senior, which takes place at all five Tax Collector Office locations. The event asks residents to donate a personal care item for a local senior citizen, including toiletries, bath sets, greeting cards, stationery, stamps, etc. Gifts will be collected until Dec. 13.

— Toys 4 Tots is also at the five Tax Collector’s Office locations in Pasco County, which are all drop-off sites for the Marine Corps League’s annual toy drive. Toys for children of military personnel will be collected up to Dec. 13.

— Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Drive includes the Gulf Harbors and Wesley Chapel offices that are Red Kettle donation sites on Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 between 8:30 a.m. and noon to contribute to programs the Salvation Army provides throughout the year.

— The 30th Annual Holiday Food Giveaway takes place on Dec. 13, when Fasano and other officials will distribute food for those in need. Event collection jars will be displayed in December in each of the five tax collector offices in Pasco County. Donations made will help purchase fresh food and other items for needy families this holiday season and into 2025. Donations may also be made online.

The five Tax Collector Offices are located at the West Pasco Government Center, 8731 Citizens Drive, Room 120, New Port Richey; Gulf Harbors, 4720 U.S. Highway 19, New Port Richey; Land O’ Lakes, 4135 Land O’ Lakes Blvd. (U.S. 41), Land O’ Lakes; Wesley Chapel, 4610 Pet Lane, Room C 101, Lutz/ Wesley Chapel; and the East Pasco Government Center, 14236 Sixth St., Room 100, Dade City.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousStudy finds end of tax credits for Obamacare could hurl millions of Americans into financial trouble

nextState employees can celebrate Thanksgiving early with paid time off Wednesday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories