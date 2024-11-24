Pasco Tax Collector Mike Fasano ramps up events for ‘most wonderful time of the year’

Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano’s office wants to give back to the community in the upcoming holiday season.

Fasano’s office has lined up at least four events in the coming days and weeks designed to get Pasco County residents into the holiday spirit while giving back to the community and helping those less fortunate.

“Please join the staff of the Pasco County Tax Collector’s Office as we celebrate the holidays by reaching out to those most in need,” said Fasano. “Your support of these wonderful local programs will help countless people enjoy the holidays this year. “

Anyone who perhaps cannot make the events in person can still help by contributing financially. The website is dubbed Pasco TC Gives, Inc., and accepts online donations.

“Your gift of any amount will go a long way toward helping our community have a joyous holiday season,” Fasano said.

The events and locations include:

— Be a Santa to a Senior, which takes place at all five Tax Collector Office locations. The event asks residents to donate a personal care item for a local senior citizen, including toiletries, bath sets, greeting cards, stationery, stamps, etc. Gifts will be collected until Dec. 13.

— Toys 4 Tots is also at the five Tax Collector’s Office locations in Pasco County, which are all drop-off sites for the Marine Corps League’s annual toy drive. Toys for children of military personnel will be collected up to Dec. 13.

— Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Drive includes the Gulf Harbors and Wesley Chapel offices that are Red Kettle donation sites on Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 between 8:30 a.m. and noon to contribute to programs the Salvation Army provides throughout the year.

— The 30th Annual Holiday Food Giveaway takes place on Dec. 13, when Fasano and other officials will distribute food for those in need. Event collection jars will be displayed in December in each of the five tax collector offices in Pasco County. Donations made will help purchase fresh food and other items for needy families this holiday season and into 2025. Donations may also be made online.

The five Tax Collector Offices are located at the West Pasco Government Center, 8731 Citizens Drive, Room 120, New Port Richey; Gulf Harbors, 4720 U.S. Highway 19, New Port Richey; Land O’ Lakes, 4135 Land O’ Lakes Blvd. (U.S. 41), Land O’ Lakes; Wesley Chapel, 4610 Pet Lane, Room C 101, Lutz/ Wesley Chapel; and the East Pasco Government Center, 14236 Sixth St., Room 100, Dade City.