November 24, 2024
Study finds end of tax credits for Obama Care could hurl millions of Americans into financial trouble
Insurance workers organization seeks more education on the industry at Florida Colleges.

On hand the shield insurance protection. Assurance family health saving finance. Life and family.
New study says a vast majority of Americans support continued tax credits for Obama Care.

If the pending end of tax credits for the federal Inflation Reduction Act end at the conclusion of 2025, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities says the impact on the Affordable Care Act (Obama Care) could be catastrophic.

The center issued a new study that shows health care costs could spike for the elderly and middle class families. While the tax credits aren’t set to expire until the end of 2025, the center is warning their study shows if Republicans have their way, the financial burden could be crippling.

“Republicans are fighting to let these tax credits expire, which will make health care more expensive for the middle class,” the study concluded. “Hardworking families are counting on lawmakers to act, but Republicans only want to raise costs on middle-class families while handing out tax breaks to the rich.  If Republicans get their way, premiums will skyrocket for over 20 million Americans, and 5 million Americans will become uninsured.”

The study found that should the tax credits expire, some families could see annual premiums jump more than $30,000. In other states those premiums could hike by about $25,000 annually. On a monthly basis, that could account for a family of four’s premiums jumping from about $900 per month to nearly $1,600 per month.

The study noted some of the states that could be hardest hit are represented by Republicans in the U.S. Senate.

“Premiums would at least double In 12 States, all represented by Republican senators. Premiums currently average about $672 a year for residents who receive tax credits in states that use healthcare.gov. Without the enhanced premium tax credits, the average annual premium payment would rise by 93 percent ($624) to $1,296 a year,” the study found.

While some Republicans may be tempted to let the tax credits expire, the study found that could be politically challenging for those wanting to get reelected since polls conducted by Keep Americans Covered found 86% of voters endorse extending the enhanced premium tax credits.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

