Ashley Moody, Vern Buchanan demand more answers behind FEMA discrimination against hurricane victims

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan are demanding answers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following perceived discrimination against some Florida hurricane victims due to political leanings.

Moody and Buchanan, a Sarasota Republican, held a joint news conference Friday expressing their concerns about equal treatment of hurricane victims in Florida after it was recently revealed that some FEMA workers were discriminating against Florida hurricane victims who were Donald Trump supporters.

Last week, Moody filed a lawsuit against FEMA amid a political firestorm over guidance from a Lake Placid-based FEMA supervisor that on-the-ground workers should not approach homes with Trump signs.

Buchanan vowed Congress would get to the bottom of the alleged discrimination now that Moody filed the suit.

“It is downright unconscionable to deny relief to storm victims simply because of their political preference,” said Buchanan. “FEMA has a responsibility to serve every American equally — especially in times of crisis. That’s why I’m leading efforts in the House to demand answers from FEMA to not only ensure all bad actors are held accountable, but to ensure this never happens again. I applaud AG Moody for taking legal action against FEMA officials for violating the civil rights of Florida residents.”

Buchanan signed a letter delivered to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, which was cosigned by 54 other members of the U.S. House of Representatives. The letter asked the agency to explain how such discrimination happened. The FEMA supervisor in Florida was fired, but there were similar reports of discrimination in the Carolinas.

Moody said she’s still disturbed by the reports of political discrimination among FEMA workers in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton that struck Florida in September and October, respectively.

“When we heard reports of FEMA skipping houses in Florida that had Trump signs and flags, we took quick legal action to hold FEMA accountable. Withholding disaster relief aid for any American on the basis of political affiliation is reprehensible. Florida won’t let this blatant discrimination stand,” Moody said.

As many as 20 Florida homeowners were bypassed for relief from federal workers because of the political signs they displayed outside their homes.