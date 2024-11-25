Personnel note: Lance Wissinger joins The Policy Standard

Lance Wissinger has joined The Policy Standard as a Policy Advocate, the firm announced.

Wissinger is the founder of Lightmark Aerial, a drone technology company that develops solutions in multiple industries, including emergency operations and mosquito control. His entrepreneurial spirit and forward-thinking approach have helped advance practical, technology-driven solutions across the country.

His advocacy career includes serving as political coordinator for the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, where he played a vital role in passing the voting rights restoration amendment. His work in Tallahassee during the Legislative session was instrumental in the amendment’s implementation.

Most recently, Wissinger was the Grassroots Engagement Director for Americans for Prosperity, where he built citizen advocacy and engagement for issues and campaigns in the Tampa Bay region.

Wissinger’s personal story is one of transformation and inspiration. After a life-altering decision led to a five-year incarceration, Lance chose to rise above the criminal justice system and become a force for positive change.

While incarcerated, he worked to empower others, helping to establish programs like SCORE and Toastmasters International to teach business planning and public speaking. He was part of a team that earned a silver medal in an international culinary competition and consistently sought ways to foster growth and engagement among his peers.

Wissinger has also worked as Government Relations Chair for the Southwest Florida American Advertising Federation, Vice President of Public Relations for Ft. Myers Toastmasters, and Co-Chair of the Lee County Liberty Caucus.