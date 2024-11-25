Nathan Nelson looks to follow former boss Matt Gaetz into Congress

Combat veteran Nathan Nelson hopes to succeed his old boss, former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, in Congress.

Nelson, Gaetz’s former Director of Military Affairs, announced he will run in the Special Election in Florida’s 1st Congressional District.

“Northwest Florida deserves another fighter in Congress,” Nelson said. “After three deployments to Afghanistan, I know what it takes to fight for America and our Christian values. Serving as Congressman Gaetz’s Director of Military Affairs was an honor. I’ll help President (Donald) Trump finish the wall, get our Veterans the care and resources they deserve, and put an end to the deep state in Washington so that this nation is affordable again.”

Gaetz resigned his seat after Trump nominated him for Attorney General. While Gaetz ultimately withdrew his name from consideration while facing a difficult confirmation process, he said he does not intend to return to Congress when a new term starts in January.

Nelson, before serving as an adviser to Gaetz, served as an intelligence officer for Air Force Special Operations Command. During his third deployment to Afghanistan, Nelson was paralyzed from the chest down during a rocket attack.

As Gaetz’s Director of Military Affairs, Nelson focused on Northeast Florida’s military mission and worked to align local, state, and federal efforts in the base-heavy Florida Panhandle. He said he spearheaded efforts in the office to increase collaboration between the defense industry and the warfighter, fostering innovation to reduce costs to taxpayers. He also worked with universities on needed for STEM workforce development programs that aided military efforts in the region.

After working for Gaetz, Nelson entered the private sector and worked with defense contractors. His LinkedIn page indicates that he currently works for Integrated Solutions for Systems and previously worked for Northwest Florida Supercomputer Research Group. The veteran also works as an inspirational speaker, discussing faith and resiliency.

Nelson lives in Santa Rosa County with his wife, Jennifer, and two children. The family attends Destiny Worship Center.

A Special Election in CD1 was called on Friday. The qualifying period will be compressed from Dec. 5-6. The Primary Election will occur on Jan. 28. The Special General Election Day will occur on April 1.

Nelson enters an already crowded Republican Primary field.

On the Republican side, state Reps. Joel Rudman and Michelle Salzman, former U.S. Senate candidate Keith Gross, Bikers for Trump leader Bernadette Pittman, former Green Beret John Frankman and former Escambia County Commissioner Gene Valentino all made moves to run. While this is the most Republican-leaning district in Florida, Democrat Gay Valimont has also filed.

Located in the Panhandle and anchored by Pensacola, the district is one of the state’s most conservative. Gaetz was elected to the seat in 2016, winning more than 69% of the vote. This year, he secured re-election with 66% of the vote. Florida’s 1st Congressional District is overwhelmingly conservative, with more than 53% of the electorate registered as Republican, according to the most recent L2 voter data. Only 22% of the district’s voters are registered as Democrats.

