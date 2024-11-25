Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.25.24

Good Monday morning.

A typical Thanksgiving Eve can be pretty hectic. There are last-minute preparations, traveling to visit grandma, or forgotten items on a recipe list (sometimes all three at once).

Gov. Ron DeSantis is giving state employees a break — making this Wednesday a little easier.

On Sunday, DeSantis’ office instructed the Florida Department of Management Services to close all executive branch buildings on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Workers can now breathe a sigh of relief, with one less thing to worry about in the lead-up to Turkey Day.

Veteran health care lobbyist Brian Jogerst has joined Keaton Alexander Griffin and Tom Griffin at The Griffin Group, bringing over 40 years of legislative and health care advocacy expertise to the influential firm.

Known for his ability to build relationships and foster collaboration, Jogerst has represented top clients such as PhRMA, Florida’s Specialty Hospitals for Children and Otsuka.

“Brian’s unique ability to build relationships and foster collaboration has made him a go-to partner for both policymakers and industry leaders,” said Sen. Colleen Burton. “His influence in The Process is tangible — whether he’s in the Capitol or offering insight from the road, Brian’s institutional knowledge makes him an invaluable resource.”

Jogerst’s roots in politics run deep, having started his career fresh out of high school on the legislative staff of former Rep. Bobby Brantley. He quickly caught the eye of Gov. Bob Martinez, joining his Legislative Affairs team. Jogerst later served as Political/Field Director for Martinez’s re-election campaign, solidifying his reputation as a rising star in Florida politics.

He transitioned to the Florida Hospital Association (FHA) before he began his career as contract counsel, spending decades building relationships and refining his expertise in health care advocacy.

“Brian’s impact on health care policy in Florida is unparalleled,” said Keaton Alexander Griffin. “The TGG team is excited to work with Brian and the firm’s clients will all benefit from his decades of experience.

Tom Griffin added, “Brian is a huge addition to TGG and the firm’s health care practice. His depth of knowledge, experience, and relationships across the state make him a true asset to our team.”

The Policy Standard is announcing that Lance Wissinger has joined the firm as a Policy Advocate.

Wissinger founded Lightmark Aerial, a drone technology company that develops solutions in multiple industries, including emergency operations and mosquito control. His entrepreneurial spirit and forward-thinking approach have helped advance practical, technology-driven solutions nationwide.

His advocacy career includes serving as political coordinator for the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, where he played a vital role in passing the Voting Rights Restoration Amendment. His work in Tallahassee during the Legislative Session was instrumental in implementing the amendment.

Most recently, Wissinger was the Grassroots Engagement Director for Americans for Prosperity, where he built citizen advocacy and engagement for issues and campaigns in the Tampa Bay region.

Wissinger’s personal story is one of transformation and inspiration. After a life-altering decision led to a five-year incarceration, Lance chose to rise above the criminal justice system and become a force for positive change.

While incarcerated, he worked to empower others, helping to establish programs like SCORE and Toastmasters International to teach business planning and public speaking. He was part of a team that earned a silver medal in an international culinary competition and consistently sought ways to foster growth and engagement among his peers.

Wissinger has also served as Government Relations Chair for the Southwest Florida American Advertising Federation, vice president of Public Relations for Fort Myers Toastmasters and co-Chair of the Lee County Liberty Caucus.

—@JoeGruters: The Hebrew Hammer is going to Congress! You are one of the smartest and hardest-working elected officials in Florida and you will absolutely crush it for President @realDonaldTrump in D.C.

—@Mdixon55: Not Israeli Ambassador, but Trump didn’t totally leave hanging main voice in Florida Legislature who supported him over DeSantis

—@Scaramucci: First openly gay Treasury Secretary. First female Chief of Staff. And picked on merit, not for signaling. Both good and competent people. Credit where credit is due.

—@fineout: @GovRonDeSantis schedule released a few minutes ago shows he attended FSU-Charleston Southern game. DeSantis has attended several FSU games this year where the Seminoles lost. FSU won today 41-7

—@DanielleBFranz: Please be normal to your family on Thanksgiving. If you can’t go a single meal without fighting over politics consider it a skill issue.

“AG nominee Pam Bondi built her brand in Florida” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel —After playing a key role in Trump’s first impeachment trial and his challenge to the 2020 presidential vote, Bondi looks to be heading to Washington to serve as U.S. Attorney General, one of the most important positions in the Cabinet. Trump picked her Thursday to lead the U.S. Department of Justice.

While she’s established a national profile in the GOP, Florida is the crucible in which her reputation as a conservative crusader was forged.

Her allies swiftly praised her nomination. “The country will be well-served by the strong Florida representation in the forthcoming Trump administration,” DeSantis wrote in a social media post.

Bondi estimated she handled thousands of cases during her time as a prosecutor.

She won the 2010 Election for Florida Attorney General on a conservative platform, riding a Tea Party wave into office and becoming the first woman to hold the post. One of her endorsements came from former Alaska Governor and vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin. Bondi was re-elected in 2014.

During her tenure, she challenged the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

Like many other conservatives, Bondi opposed bans on semiautomatic weapons and stricter federal limits on pollution and defended a same-sex marriage ban approved by Florida voters in 2008.

Dave Aronberg, Palm Beach County’s Democratic state attorney, worked with Bondi to combat pain clinics known as pill mills that freely dispensed large amounts of opioids, serving as her drug czar. Bondi is “willing to put aside partisanship for good public policy,” he said, and deserves credit for cleaning up Florida’s pill mill problem.

“She is no Matt Gaetz,” he said. “She will not burn the DOJ down. She will not create bogus charges to target Trump’s enemies.”

“CBS News poll finds Donald Trump starts on positive note as most approve of transition handling” via Anthony Salvanto, Jennifer De Pinto and Fred Backus of CBS News — Trump’s incoming administration starts with mostly goodwill from the public: a majority of Americans overall are either happy or at least satisfied that he won and are either excited or optimistic about what he’ll do as President. Trump’s handling of his presidential transition gets approval from most Americans overall and brings near-universal approval from his voters, along with a net-positive response about his selections for Cabinet posts, in particular, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who is Trump’s pick to be Secretary of State. After inflation and the economy so dominated the election, Americans are more inclined to think his administration will bring down prices for food and groceries rather than raise them, and his voters overwhelmingly say that.

“Swapping Bondi for Matt Gaetz eases fears at Justice Department, but only a little” via Josh Gerstein of POLITICO — “There are huge amounts of relief among career lawyers and the FBI that Gaetz is no longer in contention,” one former career DOJ official said Friday. Trump’s selection of Bondi as many DOJ veterans perceived his new Attorney General nominee as less of a norm-shattering, unorthodox, in-your-face choice than Gaetz, a bellicose MAGA provocateur who the department investigated for years over sex-trafficking allegations without any charges being filed. “In terms of Bondi, people haven’t freaked out like they did over Gaetz,” a career DOJ lawyer said Friday. “It doesn’t seem surprising to anybody. She’s obviously a loyalist, which makes the choice absurd, but we’ve expected that. … It definitely lacks the shock factor that Gaetz caused.”

“‘Is she on our side?’: Jan. 6 defendants and allies puzzle over Bondi nomination” via Kyle Cheney of POLITICO — Everyone knew where Gaetz stood on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But Bondi is a blank slate. And among the Trump supporters most invested in his vow to upend the massive prosecution of those who breached the Capitol in his name, Bondi’s silence is prompting questions about whether she will be the reliable ally on Jan. 6 that Gaetz seemed poised to be. In the ensuing four years, there’s no record of Bondi commenting on the massive FBI search to apprehend nearly 1,600 people for storming the Capitol that day, including hundreds who assaulted police. Bondi’s silence on one of the most salient issues to Trump’s MAGA base distinguishes her from most of the other people Trump considered to become Attorney General in his second term. And Trump’s allies in that world have noticed.

“Gaetz’ bad boy image finally catches up with him” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — Gaetz’s reputation for trolling enemies on social media and insulting fellow members of Congress on conservative talk shows left him with few allies in Washington D.C. In one of his most high-profile actions, Gaetz wore a gas mask on the House floor while Congress voted on a multi-billion-dollar bill to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The big picture for Gaetz is that all his questionable behavior, actions and statements have caught up with him finally,” said Aubrey Jewett, a political science professor at the University of Central Florida. “For a long time, it seemed like they would not because he had the President-elect’s ear.”

“Historically brief, but Gaetz’s Cabinet bid still did a lot of damage” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — It’s unclear where Gaetz goes from here. He has a path back to the House; his post-Cabinet-pick resignation from the current Congress included a resignation from the next one that appears to be reversible. In early 2021, though, he’d considered resigning his seat to take an on-air role at Newsmax. That seems like a more natural career progression, given that a return to the House would eliminate the rationale House Republicans have offered for burying an Ethics Committee report into Gaetz’s behavior. The fight over that report, which was slated for release soon after the point at which Gaetz resigned, is a reminder that Gaetz’s withdrawal doesn’t erase the significant political damage his selection did to his party and Trump.

“After a Friday night flurry, Trump’s Cabinet is complete” via Irie Sentner of POLITICO — At 6:52 p.m. Friday, Trump announced his choice for Treasury secretary. Minutes later, he tapped a director for the Office of Management and Budget. Then came his picks for Labor Secretary, Deputy National Security Adviser and Surgeon General. The evening flurry lasted just over an hour and Trump announced nine high-ranking administration officials. And on Saturday afternoon, Trump announced Brooke Rollins as his pick for Agriculture Secretary, rounding out the core roles in his Cabinet with the spate of nominations. Just two and a half weeks since Election Day, Trump has announced names for 20 key administration roles, including leaders for all 15 executive agencies.

“Trump taps loyalist Brooke Rollins for USDA chief in surprise pick” via Meredith Lee Hill and Meridith McGraw of POLITICO — Trump has picked Rollins as his Agriculture Secretary after weeks of intense internal fighting over the role. Rollins served as director of the Office of American Innovation and acting director of the Domestic Policy Council during the first Trump administration. Since her time in the White House, Rollins has co-founded and helmed the America First Policy Institute think tank, which played an influential role in the transition and has been referred to as Trump’s White House in waiting.

“Trump taps hedge fund manager Scott Bessent to lead Treasury” via Meredith McGraw, Michael Stratford, and Sam Sutton of POLITICO — Trump will nominate Bessent to be his Treasury secretary, offering the hedge fund manager and major campaign fundraiser the preeminent economic post in his administration. Bessent, among Trump’s biggest allies on Wall Street, emerged over the past year as a key economic adviser to the President-elect as he mounted his political comeback. The former George Soros protege has led his own hedge fund since 2016 and frequently attended campaign events where Trump touted his policy agenda. If confirmed by the Senate, Bessent — who has no government experience — would be poised to play a pivotal role in pushing Trump’s sweeping economic plans through Congress, including a debate in the coming year over how to extend the 2017 Republican tax cuts. The President has also pledged to impose universal tariffs, slash spending and scrap many of the regulations enacted during the Joe Biden administration.

“Trump picks key figure in Project 2025 for powerful budget role” via Charlie Savage, Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan of The New York Times — Trump picked a key figure in Project 2025 to lead the Office of Management and Budget, elevating a longtime ally who has spent the last four years making plans to rework the American government to enhance presidential power. The would-be nominee, Russell T. Vought, would oversee the White House budget and help determine whether federal agencies comport with the President’s policies. The role requires Senate confirmation unless Trump is able to make recess appointments. The choice of Vought would bring in a strong ideological figure who played a pivotal role in Trump’s first term, when he also served as budget chief. Among other things, Vought helped come up with the idea of having Trump use emergency power to circumvent Congress’s decision about how much to spend on a border wall.

“Trump selects former NFL player Scott Turner to lead housing agency” via Katy O’Donnell of POLITICO — Trump selected motivational speaker Turner of the America First Policy Institute to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, offering him a pivotal role in an area that has become one of Americans’ biggest concerns. Turner, a former professional football player who chairs the Center for Education Opportunity at the Trump-allied think tank, served as executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council. The Council is an interagency effort to advance so-called opportunity zones, a program started under Trump’s 2017 tax law.

“Trump picks former Florida Rep. Dave Weldon to lead CDC” via Megan Messerly of POLITICO — Trump has tapped former Florida Rep. Weldon, a physician and vaccine safety skeptic, to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While in Congress, Weldon introduced legislation to move vaccine safety oversight from the CDC to an independent agency within HHS. He has also repeatedly voiced serious reservations about the independence of the federal government’s vaccine safety review process and previously suggested that a mercury-based preservative once commonly used in vaccines, thimerosal, is linked to a rise in autism.

“Trump picks Marty Makary to lead FDA” via Dan Diamond and Rachel Roubein of The Washington Post — Trump night named three doctors to oversee the nation’s vaccine supply, disease response and other responsibilities central to America’s public health, plucking physicians who bring a mix of conservative credentials and Fox News appearances. The flurry of announcements included one long-expected decision: Trump picked Makary, a Johns Hopkins surgeon, to lead the Food and Drug Administration, a roughly $7 billion agency charged with making decisions touching the daily lives of every American. But Trump surprised many in his party by announcing Janette Nesheiwat, a family and emergency medicine physician, as the next U.S. Surgeon General.

“Three theories of the Trump Cabinet” via Ross Douthat of The New York Times — Before Trump’s victory, making detailed predictions about how his second administration would govern seemed like a fool’s errand — there were too many multitudes within the Trumpian tent, too many promiscuous promises to voters, to say for sure what forms of Trumpism would end up expressed in a second four-year whirl. It did seem, at least that the appointments to Trump’s Cabinet might help us make plausible statements about the trajectory of his administration. But now, with most of the major names put forward, I’m still not sure how best to generalize about where this particular cast of characters will take us. That Trump has picked more loyalists than last time is true, inevitable, and not especially useful in figuring out exactly how those loyalists will likely occupy themselves. That some of his nominees are eccentric or unfit-seeming and others are more conventional is likewise to be expected. Neither observation gives us a general theory of Trump 2.0.

“Republicans ponder: What if the Trump tax cuts cost nothing?” via Andrew Duehren of The New York Times — What counts as a tax cut? Without any action by Congress next year, taxes would go up for most Americans, as provisions like lower marginal income rates and a larger standard deduction expired. Republicans want to protect their handiwork and extend the tax cuts before they lapse. By conventional budget rules in Washington, doing so would amount to a tax cut — and an expensive one at that. Republicans are struggling to come up with other tax increases or spending cuts to cover that cost. So maybe it is not a surprise that some of them are starting to advance an alternative theory of the case: that continuing existing tax cuts actually cost nothing.

“Trump plans to fire Jack Smith’s team, use DOJ to probe 2020 Election” via Amy Gardner, Josh Dawsey, Ashley Parker and Perry Stein of The Washington Post — Trump plans to fire the entire team that worked with special counsel Smith to pursue two federal prosecutions against the former President, including career attorneys typically protected from political retribution, according to two individuals close to Trump’s transition. Trump is also planning to assemble investigative teams within the Justice Department to hunt for evidence in battleground states that fraud tainted the 2020 Election, one of the people said. The proposals offer new evidence that Trump’s intention to shake up the status quo in Washington dramatically is likely to focus heavily on the Justice Department, the nation’s premier law enforcement agency and that at least some of his agenda is fueled not by ideology or policy goals but personal grievance.

“Immigrants across U.S. rush to prepare for Trump crackdown” via Miriam Jordan of The New York Times — Trump has vowed to slash immigration — both legal and illegal — and ramp up deportations on Day One. Immigrants are racing to get ahead of the crackdown. Foreign-born residents have been jamming the phone lines of immigration lawyers. They’re packing information meetings organized by nonprofits. And they’re taking whatever steps they can to inoculate themselves from the sweeping measures Trump has promised to undertake after he is inaugurated on Jan. 20. “People that should be scared are coming in, and people that are fine with a green card are rushing in,” said Inna Simakovsky, an immigration lawyer in Columbus, Ohio, who added that her team has been overwhelmed with consultations. “Everyone is scared,” she said.

“The lessons in progressives’ hidden 2024 victories” via E.J. Dionne Jr. of The Washington Post — Supporters of reproductive rights have won the national debate on abortion, even if it might not feel that way to them. One side can know it has prevailed in an argument when many on the other side stop making their case. This is the story of abortion in the 2024 campaign — and of same-sex marriage, too. Republicans were once eager to assail Democrats on both issues. Now, they have traded them in, banging away instead on immigration and against transgender rights. This was a shrewd political move, reflecting how far social liberalism has advanced. After gyrating from one position to another, Trump gave up on being a pro-life candidate. The states, he said, would settle the issue, and he didn’t give a damn how they did it. The Republican Party followed along, drastically weakening the anti-abortion provisions in its platform because it recognized that opposing reproductive rights after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision was an electoral loser.

“2024 is the year Democrats lost their populist edge” via Aaron Blake of The Washington Post — It would be understandable for the Democratic Party to look at the 2024 Election and think to themselves, “Well, it wasn’t that bad.” They lost control of the House, the Senate and the presidency, sure. But it was far from the huge shift toward the GOP that Trump and his allies have made it out to be. Maybe it was just a bad year for the governing party, as it has been almost without fail in the developed world since the COVID pandemic jacked up inflation. But it’s also clear that Democrats do have their work cut out for them in the years to come. The Democratic Party, the data suggests, has a populism problem.

“Got five Benjamins? After failed AG bid Gaetz selling Cameo videos for pep talks, weddings, whatever” via Brian Niemitz of The Orlando Sentinel — Gaetz is now selling $500 videos on Cameo. The disgraced politician’s new business venture comes a day after he withdrew his candidacy to become the Trump administration’s chief law enforcement official. His withdrawal followed congressional and law enforcement investigations that reportedly concluded he paid for sex with a minor on more than one occasion. “I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history,” Gaetz said in a statement ending his candidacy. The 42-year-old right-wing firebrand also said he wouldn’t try to return to Congress, where he’d served as a Representative from Florida from 2017 until just last week. That will seemingly leave Gaetz more time to record personalized videos for supporters looking for advice, pep talks or birthday wishes.

“Florida sets Special Election to fill Gaetz vacancy on April Fools’ Day” via Kimberly Leonard of POLITICO — Florida will conduct a Special Election on April 1, 2025, to fill the House seat vacated by Gaetz, kicking off a sprint among Florida Republicans to represent the deep-red district. Gaetz resigned from Congress after Trump said he planned to appoint him as Attorney General. He then dropped out of the running for that job on Thursday, citing the “distraction” of the upcoming confirmation process, which had raised questions about sexual misconduct and drug use allegations that he denies. Trump instead said he planned to nominate former Florida Attorney General Bondi.

First in #FlaPol — “Nathan Nelson looks to follow former boss Gaetz into Congress” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Nelson, Gaetz’s former Director of Military Affairs, announced he is running in the Special Election in Florida’s 1st Congressional District. “Northwest Florida deserves another fighter in Congress,” Nelson said. “After three deployments to Afghanistan, I know what it takes to fight for America and our Christian values. Serving as Congressman Gaetz’s Director of Military Affairs was an honor. I’ll help President Trump finish the wall, get our veterans the care and resources they deserve, and put an end to the deep state in Washington so that this nation is affordable again. “Nelson, before serving as an adviser to Gaetz, served as an intelligence officer for Air Force Special Operations Command. During his third deployment to Afghanistan, Nelson was paralyzed from the chest down during a rocket attack. Nelson enters an already crowded Republican Primary field.

To watch Nelson in action, please click the image below:

“State Rep. Joel Rudman to seek U.S. House seat left vacant by resignation of Gaetz” via Tom McLaughlin of The Pensacola News Journal — Proclaiming himself the “heir apparent” to recently resigned Gaetz, Rudman, a doctor and one-term state Representative from Navarre, has declared himself a candidate for the seat Gaetz gave up after being nominated by Trump to serve as U.S. Attorney General. “I think people know from my limited time in the legislature that I’m no stranger to controversy. You know, I’m not afraid of a good fight. I think that’s what the citizens of Northwest Florida want at the congressional level. They want someone to carry on the priorities and the attitude of a Matt Gaetz,” Rudman said. “People see me as the natural successor to Matt Gaetz.”

“Gene Valentino announces campaign to succeed Gaetz” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Valentino announced a campaign in the Special Election to succeed former U.S. Rep. Gaetz. “As a lifelong conservative, I’m putting myself in this fight to serve the hardworking families of Northwest Florida,” Valentino said. “I am in this race to champion policies that will strengthen our economy, support our veterans and put America First.” Valentino will run on his track record as a County Commissioner and in the private sector, where he was the founding president of mobile phone company CellularOne Central California. A Special Election in CD 1 was called on Friday. A compressed qualifying period will run from Dec. 5-6. The Primary Election will be on Jan. 28. The Special General Election Day will be on April 1.

“Trump backs Randy Fine as a replacement for Mike Waltz in CD 6” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A just-elected state Senator appears to have the all-important backing of Trump in the 6th Congressional District. “I am hearing that America First Patriot Randy Fine is considering launching his Campaign for Congress in Florida’s 6th Congressional District,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Saturday. “A Harvard Educated, Successful and Highly Respected State Legislator, Randy has been an incredible Voice for MAGA and the Great People of Florida. In Congress, Randy will be an INCREDIBLE Fighter who will work tirelessly with me to Stop Inflation, Grow our Economy, Secure the Border, Champion our Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, Protect our always-under-siege Second Amendment and Restore PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH,” Trump added.

“Republican Senator predicts Gaetz wouldn’t win Florida governorship after he teases run” via Juliann Ventura of The Hill — U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican, dismissed the idea of former U.S. Rep. Gaetz successfully running for Governor in Florida during an interview on POLITICO’s Playbook Deep Dive podcast. When asked whether he thinks Gaetz will run for the governorship in Florida, Cramer said, “Not successfully, I don’t think. But I don’t live there. Florida is a big, complicated state.” Gaetz recently withdrew from consideration as President-elect Trump’s Attorney General after it appeared he would not have a smooth path to confirmation. Cramer expressed doubts before Gaetz’s withdrawal last week about the Florida Republican’s ability to get confirmed in the Senate. Cramer suggested that Gaetz might not get “across the finish line” in the upper chamber of Congress.

“Waltz compares situation in Ukraine-Russia to ‘World War I trench warfare’” via Rachel Scully of The Hill — U.S. Rep. Waltz, Trump’s choice for National Security adviser, said the Biden administration’s decision to allow Ukraine to use anti-personnel land mines to mitigate Russia’s battlefield progress has turned the situation into “World War I trench warfare.” Waltz said the decision “needs to be within a broader framework to end this conflict.” “It is just an absolute meat grinder of people and personnel on that front,” he said. “It is more like World War I trench warfare.” He noted that Trump is “incredibly concerned” about the conflict. “President Trump is incredibly concerned about the carnage that is taking place there and again, ‘how do we how do we restore deterrence and how do we bring peace?’” he said.

“Police discovered potential Jared Moskowitz threat seemingly by chance. Would they be able to do it again?” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — It began with a phone call on Halloween to report the sound of gunshots. When police arrived at a Margate home, a woman told them her brother often shot his guns at the house, according to court records, and that she sometimes feared him. That day, officers would enter his room and happen upon a disturbing collection of over 40 items: drawings of local schools and parks labeled with the N-word; a list of synagogues, Jewish businesses and the name of Congressman Moskowitz; and a stockpile of six guns, several rounds of ammunition, smoke grenades and a Ghillie suit.

Vern Buchanan, Ashley Moody decry FEMA ‘political discrimination’ — On Friday, U.S. Rep. Buchanan and Attorney General Moody held a joint news conference to provide an update on their work to ensure that FEMA’s services are delivered impartially to all disaster victims and root out corruption at the agency. “It is downright unconscionable to deny relief to storm victims simply because of their political preference,” said Buchanan. “FEMA has a responsibility to serve every American equal … I applaud AG Moody for taking legal action against FEMA officials for violating the civil rights of Florida residents.” Moody added, “When we heard reports of FEMA skipping houses in Florida (with) Trump signs and flags, we took quick legal action to hold FEMA accountable. Withholding disaster relief aid for any American on the basis of political affiliation is reprehensible. Florida won’t let this blatant discrimination stand.”

“Republicans blocking a proposal to narrow part of a surveillance law” via Charlie Savage of The New York Times — House Republicans are blocking a proposal that would narrow a disputed new provision in surveillance law, potentially handing Trump broader power to force myriad types of American service providers to help the government spy. In April, Congress added a provision to the law known as Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA. The law requires communications service providers inside the United States, like Google or AT&T, to turn over messages of foreign targets — even when they are talking to Americans — without warrants. Lawmakers in April added the provision to a bill that extended Section 702, which was about to expire, for two years.

“Study finds end of tax credits for Obamacare could hurl millions of Americans into financial trouble” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — If the pending end of tax credits for the federal Inflation Reduction Act ends after 2025, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities says the impact on the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) could be catastrophic. The center issued a new study that shows health care costs could spike for the elderly and middle-class families. While the tax credits aren’t set to expire until the end of 2025, the center is warning their study shows if Republicans have their way, the financial burden could be crippling. The study found that should the tax credits expire, some families could see annual premiums jump more than $30,000. In other states, those premiums could hike by about $25,000 annually. Every month, that could account for a family of four’s premiums jumping from about $900 to nearly $1,600 per month.

“Florida Surgeon General Ladapo urges communities to stop fluoridating their water” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — Ladapo, a health care skeptic who has been mentioned for possible jobs in the Trump administration, issued an advisory Friday calling on Florida communities to stop fluoridating their water supplies. Ladapo, citing controversial studies about the potential adverse health impacts of fluoridation, announced at a news conference at Winter Haven, where officials announced last week that they would halt water fluoridation in that city by the end of 2024. “It is clear more research is necessary to address safety and efficacy concerns regarding community water fluoridation,” Ladapo said in a statement. “The previously considered benefit of community water fluoridation does not outweigh the current known risks, especially for special populations like pregnant women and children.”

“Dentists denounce Surgeon General’s swat at fluoridation” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The American Dental Association is denouncing Ladapo’s advisory against fluoride in municipal water systems, noting that 65 out of 67 counties have a shortage of dentists and contending fluoridation has preventive benefits. “It’s disheartening to hear Dr. Ladapo’s misinformed and dangerous comments regarding community water fluoridation,” said Brett Kessler, D.D.S., president of the American Dental Association. “The ADA believes in (using) proven, evidence-based science when making public policy decisions. For Dr. Ladapo to call community water fluoridation ‘medical malpractice’ and call on all municipalities to end its practice is a dangerous statement that stands to harm the oral and overall health of all Floridians.”

“Potential candidates already look to 2026. Chip LaMarca for Congress? Lauren Book’s return to Florida Senate?” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Winners of this year’s elections haven’t all been sworn into office yet. Still, South Florida political insiders are already sussing out potential candidates for high-profile 2026 contests. Among the intriguing possibilities: State Rep. LaMarca, challenging U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz. Another maybe: Former state Sen. Book, who just left office this month because of term limits, to succeed another Democrat, state Sen. Jason Pizzo. No one’s announced anything yet, but that could change soon as candidates calculate whether it’s better to get in early to lay down a marker and discourage potential competitors or bide their time so they can better assess the political landscapes. Many scenarios could alter the political outlook for LaMarca, Moskowitz, Book, Pizzo, and others thinking about 2026.

“Ex-aide sues House, accuses Daryl Campbell of sexual harassment” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A former aide to Rep. Campbell is suing the House, alleging she was fired after complaining of repeated sexual harassment by the Fort Lauderdale Democrat. Ex-aide Athena Guice filed a lawsuit against the House on Sept. 26 in Broward County. The suit, which has since moved to Leon County, seeks back wages, $50,001 in compensatory damages, and attorney’s fees to remedy what the lawsuit calls sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation. Naomi Feinstein of the Miami New Times first reported on the suit. It alleges Campbell, 38, repeatedly insisted on sharing rooms with Guice during out-of-town trips, taking advantage of the fact she had little money to afford other options. During those trips, the suit said, Campbell was overly controlling, acted “like a jealous boyfriend” and told her they “needed to be together at meetings” because “it’s like you’re my wife.”

“Will anything more be done about Florida’s property insurance in 2025?” via Matt Sczesny of WPTV — The cost of property insurance in Florida is expected to be a topic of discussion when lawmakers convene in Tallahassee next year. But it’s still up in the air if anything new might happen. “Do we have a perfect solution for it? No,” incoming Speaker of the House Daniel Perez said. “But are we going to discuss it and continue to try and find a solution that can better that problem, absolutely.” State lawmakers last took major steps on insurance in December 2022 when they passed reforms to curb insurance litigation.

“As Wall Street freezes Floridians out of home ownership, talk of reform ripples through Tallahassee” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — Welcome to another installment of Florida in Five: Five* stories you need to read from the past week in Florida politics. For my money, the most surprising — and intriguing — moment of last week’s swearing-in ceremony for the Florida Legislature came partway through House Speaker Perez’s first speech as leader of the state House. Floridians, Perez said, “want to own their homes, not be tenants to private-equity firms.” The Miami Republican was referring to a rising threat in cities across the country: Mass acquisition of single-family homes by private-equity firms, Wall Street investment banks and large corporations, who use all-cash bids to beat out offers from regular homebuyers and then covert the homes into rental properties. These high-volume corporate buyers suck supply out of an already-constrained housing market, which drives up prices for the remaining inventory — and freezes more first-time homebuyers out of the market entirely.

“Investigator in Alex Díaz de la Portilla case accused of criminal contempt” via Joshua Ceballos of ALRN — A Miami-Dade County ethics investigator faces major scrutiny in a high-profile case against a former Miami City Commissioner he helped to initiate — and he may face contempt of court charges. Karl Ross is an investigator and forensic accountant for the Miami-Dade County Commission on Ethics (COE). Ross was involved in the initial investigation into ex-Miami Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla and his co-defendant William Riley Jr. that led to their arrests last year for alleged bribery, money laundering and a slew of public corruption charges. As a result of his arrest, Díaz de la Portilla was suspended from his elected office by DeSantis. On Friday, in Miami-Dade Circuit Court, attorneys for Riley said Ross concealed evidence from his co-investigators and from state prosecutors that would have cleared Díaz de la Portilla and Riley of any wrongdoing. Now, they want Ross to answer the court as to why he shouldn’t be held in contempt.

“How prosecutors’ bribery case against a former Miami City Commissioner fell apart” via Tess Riski and Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — For months, prosecutors with the Broward State Attorney’s Office appeared to be moving full speed ahead before a planned December trial against de la Portilla and Riley on corruption charges. But prosecutors suddenly slammed on the brakes after defense attorneys moved to dismiss the case on Monday, claiming they lacked critical evidence to prove the alleged bribery scheme. In particular, defense lawyers accused a key investigator of misrepresenting information used to charge the politician and lobbyist with crimes that allegedly involved securing the Commissioner’s support for a land deal.

“‘Ban This Book’ to remain off shelves in Indian River schools; School Board won’t un-ban it” via Colleen Wixon of Treasure Coast Newspapers — “Ban This Book” will remain banned from school libraries here. The book by Alan Gratz was removed from district shelves in May after it was challenged because it contained references to other books that had been removed because of sexually explicit content. The district’s book-review committee recommended the book remain in the schools, but the School Board overruled the recommendation in a split 3-2 vote. But now, with a new member on the Board, the five-member body was set to discuss bringing back the book, something Board Chair Teri Barenborg said last month she planned to do. The Board majority shifted in August with the election of David Dyer over Kevin McDonald, an appointee of DeSantis.

“How to spend $25M? Indian River starts process for environmentally sensitive lands” via Nick Slater of Treasure Coast Newspapers — The county in July gave the go-ahead to spending $25 million to buy environmentally sensitive land. Now it’s making decisions on which properties to buy. Voters in 2022 approved the county borrowing $50 million to buy and protect land, especially along the Indian River Lagoon. The county has three years to spend the first $25 million and then another three years to spend the rest. “We are in the learning process right now, looking at each project and environmental assessment report,” said Conservation Lands Program Manager Wendy Swindell. “We started this process earlier this year, so we believe this is going at a good pace.”

“Fort Lauderdale worries time’s running out to come up with homeless plan” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Fort Lauderdale, ground zero for Broward’s homeless population, was hoping the county would take the lead on coming up with an emergency plan for housing the homeless in light of a statewide crackdown that bans sleeping or camping in public places. As of today, Fort Lauderdale Commissioners are still waiting for the county to approve a plan. “They don’t seem to share the same sense of urgency that the city of Fort Lauderdale is laboring under,” Mayor Dean Trantalis told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I think that’s a false sense of complacency. The law is already in effect and the enforcement of the law is just a few weeks away.”

“After statewide losses and local victories, Broward Democratic leader moves to oust county Party Chair” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — After two General Elections with disappointing results at the top of the ticket and flashing red warning signs locally, the Broward Democratic Party is grappling with how to move forward and who should lead its efforts. And that means a reprise of the leadership contest from four years ago. Rick Hoye, the Broward Democratic Party Chair since 2020, is seeking another term. He cites successes in fundraising and organizing efforts that contributed to success in county elections. He is being challenged by Alfredo Olvera, the state Democratic Committee member for Broward, who unsuccessfully ran for Chair four years ago. Olvera warns that Democrats are on a trajectory that, without dramatic changes, will likely produce future election losses.

“Florida politics is seeping into FIU curriculum. Enraged professors call it censorship” via Clara-Sophia Daly of the Miami Herald — A state law that limits the content allowed to be taught in General Education classes at universities is being implemented and has caused uproar among professors at Florida International University. The law aims to weed out General Education courses “based on theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States.” The law also bars professors from teaching courses in General Education based on “unproven, speculative, or exploratory content.” Earlier this year sociology was removed from General Education, and now the university is slated to do the same to many more courses.

“Black Democrats express disappointment with the party’s South Florida outreach” via Michael Butler of the Miami Herald — As a member of the Miami-Dade Democratic Executive Committee, Miami Gardens resident SarDeborah Wright knew months before Election Day that she would be voting for Kamala Harris for President. But Wright, 67, had also grown frustrated with the way the national party ran its operations in Florida this election cycle, saying she believes it wasted time trying to persuade Hispanic Republicans to vote for Democrats rather than focusing on mobilizing Black supporters like her. “They’re not going to switch parties,” Wright told the Miami Herald. “They keep putting a lot of money into going into areas of known Hispanic Republicans. They need to be putting more of their money into their base.”

“Miami-Dade Mayor changes incinerator plan and now wants to build it in Doral” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Two months after recommending Miami-Dade County move its trash incinerator out of Doral, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is reversing course and urging Commissioners to keep it there. The Mayor’s memo is the latest setback in Doral’s effort to rid itself of Miami-Dade’s trash-burning operation, which was halted by a fire at the county incinerator in early 2023. With the county preparing to spend $1.5 billion on a modern replacement, Doral wants Miami-Dade to find another location. But some County Commissioners have already said the current location makes the most economic sense and want Doral to cover the costs of more expensive alternatives.

“Carolina Amesty’s family-run school advertised unauthorized programs” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — Central Christian University, the small school run by former Rep. Amesty’s family, advertised multiple degree programs it was not authorized to offer, including several Ph.D.s, according to staff for the state Commission for Independent Education. As a result, Board members for the agency, a branch of the Florida Department of Education, voted to grant the school a “provisional” license rather than renew the annual one the school already had, though the differences between the two designations appear minimal and Central Christian will still be allowed to operate. “The extent of the misleading advertisement was quite extensive,” agency General Counsel Eric Giunta said.

“Job-training agency returns Orange election chief Gilzean’s $1.9M gift” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Job-training agency CareerSource has returned directly to Orange County the controversial $1.9 million gift it was handed by outgoing elections chief Gilzean, CareerSource’s CEO said in a letter emailed to the Orlando Sentinel Friday afternoon. But the fate of a second Gilzean gift — $2.1 million to Valencia College — remains unclear. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, who had labeled the expenditure on retraining programs for temporary election workers as inappropriate, thanked CareerSource’s executive committee “for doing the right thing.” “The monies rightfully belong to the taxpayers of Orange County,” Demings said. “In the meantime, the returned funds have been deposited by the Orange County Comptroller and will be added to the funds that the [Election Supervisor] previously returned to the County for General Fund use.” Gilzean gave back about $710,000 in excess funds.

“Palm Bay City Council fires City Manager, in 3-2 vote, with support of two new members” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — The Palm Bay City Council voted 3-2 to fire City Manager Suzanne Sherman, with two of the three newly elected Council members supporting the firing. The item was not on the Council agenda. But one of the new Council members, Chandler Langevin, brought the matter up during Council reports near the end of the meeting, which was the first regular meeting for the new Council members following a shake-up of the City Council in the Nov. 5 election. Council members Mike Hammer and Kenny Johnson joined Langevin in voting to remove Sherman. Voting to keep Sherman were Mayor Rob Medina and Deputy Mayor Mike Jaffe. Hammer and Jaffe are the other two new Council members.

“Orlando Citizen Board may preserve part of Pulse nightclub for memorial” via Stephen Hudak and Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — An Orlando Citizen’s Advisory Board is headed toward preserving a portion of the defunct Pulse nightclub — but not the whole structure — to memorialize the 2016 mass killing there. The future of the nightclub building, a safe space for Orlando’s LGBTQ+ community until the massacre, long has sparked disagreement among victims’ families and survivors of the mass shooting that killed 49 people and wounded 53 others. “A significant majority” of family members and survivors who joined the Advisory Board or shared their opinions want the building to be torn down, though a few want to preserve it, said Larry Schooler, who serves as a facilitator for the advisory group’s discussions.

“Here’s how Orlando International Airport hopes to solve baggage delays” via Kevin Spear of the Orlando Sentinel — Why do so many passengers arriving at Orlando International Airport have to wait 90 minutes or more before their bags pop out onto a carousel? How often are departing planes delayed because of luggage holdups? What triggers hundreds of pieces of baggage to be “mishandled,” the term authorities prefer for accuracy, but which passengers think of by another label: “lost”? With the crush of holiday travel coming soon, these are relevant questions for beleaguered passengers at the nation’s eighth busiest airport as they wait — yet again — next to MCO’s balky baggage carousels. They won’t get detailed answers from airport officials, who don’t have or don’t want to share them.

“Orlando Pride won the championship! Time for a parade, Buddy Dyer says” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — On prime-time Saturday night, Orlando Pride won the National Women’s Soccer League championship, becoming the city’s first-ever professional team to win a title. Now, the city of Orlando is ready to celebrate the women’s historic win by throwing a downtown parade on Monday afternoon. “This victory is not just for the Orlando Pride; it’s for the entire city,” said Orlando Mayor Dyer, who attended Saturday night’s sold-out game played in Kansas City. “Our community has stood behind this team every step of the way, and we can’t wait to show them how much we appreciate their hard work and dedication. This parade and celebration are opportunities for all of us to come together and celebrate this incredible achievement.”

“Disney World is making big moves with The Muppets at Hollywood Studios” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Disney World has major new moves coming to Hollywood Studios that has fans excited for what’s next, while mourning for what will be lost. The “Monsters, Inc.”-themed land — which will feature a new coaster and theater show — will mark the end to the longtime MuppetVision 3D. The Muppets show has been playing since 1991. But Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and the gang are getting a new home, Disney also confirmed Friday. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith will be re-themed to star The Muppets as they go to a music festival. “We know so many of you share our love for The Muppets and know their energy will be a perfect fit for this coaster,” Disney said on the park’s blog. “Plus, as the first Disney ride ever to feature The Muppets, there’s sure to be laughter, screams and new tunes for this attraction for fans to enjoy throughout the adventure and plenty of Muppets-themed merchandise on Sunset Boulevard.”

“St. Petersburg Mayor sees ‘path forward’ on Rays stadium deal. Is there one?” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — The discussion went downhill when a St. Petersburg City Council member tried to get a clear answer out of Brian Auld. Are the Tampa Bay Rays saying the deal — the plan to build a $1.3 billion stadium and a city-defining village around it — is dead? Auld, the Rays president, said he didn’t believe the team could make the economics work. St. Petersburg’s chief negotiator of that deal for the last two years, City Administrator Rob Gerdes, let out an exasperated laugh. On Thursday, the City Council voted to postpone a vote to issue bonds to help finance the Rays stadium. Not only is the project’s future now in doubt, but after repairs to Tropicana Field were put on hold, the Rays’ short-term — and long-term — presence is unclear. They will play the 2025 season at Tampa’s Steinbrenner Field and may never play again in St. Petersburg. Mayor Ken Welch, the architect of the plan who has staked his entire political career on making this deal happen when his predecessors could not, isn’t giving up. He says there’s a path forward.

—“Tampa Bay Rays stadium damaged by Hurricane Milton will cost nearly $56M to repair” via The Hill

“Madeira Beach hurricane debris removal won’t be complete until December” via Wayne Ayers of the Tampa Bay Times — Hurricane-related issues dominated the City Commission’s workshop and regular meeting Nov. 13. The Board’s regular October meetings have been canceled amid storm recovery efforts. Debris removal is 85% to 90% complete, but work remains to clean up and rebuild in many areas. City Manager Robin Gomez reported that the John’s Pass jetty, formed by rocks and topped with a concrete sidewalk and railings, was damaged by Hurricane Idalia last year and then damaged further by the recent storms. During the past year, he said a lawsuit was settled with someone who tripped over some uneven surface, with insurance paying out $50,000 and the county paying some additional funds.

“How much has climate change goosed hurricane wind strength in last several years?” via The Associated Press — Human-caused climate change made Atlantic hurricanes about 18 miles per hour stronger in the last six years, a new scientific study found Wednesday. For most of the storms — 40 of them — the extra oomph from warmer oceans made the storms jump an entire hurricane category, according to the study published in the journal Environmental Research: Climate. For three storms, including this month’s Rafael, the climate change factor goosed wind speed so much that the winds increased by two storm categories. The authors said this isn’t about more storms but rising power from the worst ones.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor joins Tampa General pediatricians for a media availability to highlight safety tips from the annual Trouble in Toyland report, issued by PIRG (Public Interest Research Group), ahead of the start of the holiday shopping season: 11 a.m., Muma Children's Hospital at Tampa General Hospital, One Tampa General Cir., Tampa.

“Jan. 6 defendants with Polk County ties await possible pardons from Trump” via Gary White of the Lakeland Ledger — Among Trump’s campaign promises, one carried particular relevance for a group of current and former Polk County residents. More than once, Trump suggested that he would pardon or drop prosecutions for all those charged with crimes related to the U.S. Capitol attack of Jan. 6, 2021. That day, hordes of Trump supporters advanced on the Capitol, some of them breaking in and disrupting Congress as it met to certify the 2020 Election of Biden. Trump has referred to the defendants as “hostages,” “patriots,” and “political prisoners.” Many of them — including two from Polk County — are accused of assaulting police officers at the U.S. Capitol.







“FSU Board OKs removal of over 400 courses from General Education offerings after review” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — A comprehensive review has led to over 400 classes being stripped from Florida State University’s General Education course offerings for the 2025-26 school year. FSU’s Board of Trustees approved removing 432 classes during a meeting on campus Thursday from a list of 571 General Education course options. It was part of a new annual review process required by the Florida Board of Governors regulation. The 432 courses removed from General Education range from Theories of African American Studies, Critics of Religion and American Multi-Ethnic Literature to Feminism and Globalization, the Evolution of Human Sexuality and LGBTQ History. While many humanities and social sciences courses were taken out, several chemistry and mathematics classes were also removed and deemed more appropriate for juniors and seniors once they entered their given majors.

“Thanksgiving Food Distribution feeds 1200 families in Leon County” via Kenya Cardonne of WTXL — After a successful Turkey Drive, we packed hundreds of cars with Thanksgiving food and fixings on Saturday morning. We also spoke with neighbors about what this kind of help means to them. Hundreds upon hundreds of neighbors joined us and Second Harvest of the Big Bend in watching the sunrise from Governor’s Square Mall on Saturday.

“Two Richard Corcoran critics ousted from Board that oversees New College donations” via Ian Hodgson of the Tampa Bay Times — New College of Florida President Corcoran strengthened his control over the school’s $48 million endowment Wednesday after he dismissed two vocal critics at the New College Foundation — an independent organization responsible for collecting and distributing charitable donations on behalf of the school. The move came just 26 hours after the school’s trustees voted to grant Corcoran unilateral power to remove members of the Foundation Board over the objections of student and faculty trustees. Critics say the departures clear the path for Corcoran to access restricted donations, typically reserved for scholarships and faculty positions, to fund his $1.1 million salary package and the school’s growing athletic program. Administrators say the outgoing Board members mismanaged foundation funds and potentially violated state sunshine laws before Corcoran’s appointment, prompting a need for greater oversight.

“Corcoran removes New College Foundation member after a negative audit” via Heather Bushman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Following an audit that found “years of operating deficits” and a policy change granting Corcoran the power to remove members of the college’s direct support organizations, a member of the New College Foundation Board is out by Corcoran’s order. Corcoran notified Susan Burns, a member of the foundation’s Board of Directors since 2020 and former editor-in-chief of Sarasota Magazine, of her removal Wednesday, according to documents obtained by the Herald-Tribune and confirmed by a New College spokesperson. New College spokesperson Nate March confirmed that the Foundation’s Finance Chair, Larry Geimer, is also out after resigning.

“Naples Airport Board asking for consultant proposal, hasn’t committed to more move study” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — Naples City Council wants the Naples Airport Authority to continue its study of moving the airport into the county; the authority’s Board of Commissioners wants more information first. In a meeting, Commissioners instructed Naples Airport Authority (NAA) Executive Director Chris Rozansky to seek a proposal from consultant Environmental Science Associates (ESA) for the next phase of an exploratory study commissioned to look at the feasibility of moving the airport. Naples Airport has been in its current location since 1943. “I think we’ve started this monster. We have to finish it,” said newly appointed NAA Commissioner John Crees. Naples City Council appointed Crees to fill the seat of former Chair Rick Rupert, who resigned after a four-year term.

“I watched Viktor Orbán destroy Hungary’s democracy. Here’s my advice for the Trump era.” via Gábor Scheiring for POLITICO magazine — Trump is back, and the United States is about to be ruled for the second time by a right-wing populist.

Trump’s goal this time is to remake the American government to enhance his power. He isn’t the first modern right-wing populist to attempt this — he is following a playbook pioneered by Orbán. I lived through Orbán’s power grab as a member of Hungary’s parliament and have been researching populism since. I’ve learned a few things along the way that might help Trump’s opponents understand how he won and how they can fight back.

First, it’s important to understand that America isn’t the first country to face this kind of threat to its democracy, and it isn’t something external. Modern-day autocracies come to power through elections, leading to electoral autocracies. These regimes are built from within the democratic system.

Orbán’s power grab program runs on two components: hardware and software. The populist hardware consists of hijacked institutions. The software consists of populist discourses and narratives used to create and enlist the consent of the ruled.

Here are some of the narratives that work to create the software of autocracy: the folksy outsider, anti-elitism, anti-immigrant, and economic nationalism.

Once the narratives have taken hold, the autocratic leader can change the hardware that runs the country.

Here are some steps: Strengthen executive power, discipline the judiciary, change election processes, control the media, and secure control over the party.

Let’s take a breath because there’s a silver lining. Trump’s presidency will be painful for many, but democratic erosion is unlikely to reach Hungarian levels soon. That’s because the U.S. has a more robust political system, and Democrats and pro-democracy activists can act before lasting institutional damage occurs.

“What the broligarchs want from Trump” via Brooke Harrington of The Atlantic — After Trump won this month’s election, one of the first things he did was to name two unelected male plutocrats, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, to run a new Department of Government Efficiency. Its appointed task of reorganizing the federal bureaucracy and slashing its spending heralds a new political arrangement in Washington: a broligarchy, in which tremendous power flows to tech and finance magnates, some of whom appear indifferent or overtly hostile to democratic tradition. The oligarchs ranks also include the PayPal and Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel — Vice President-elect JD Vance’s mentor, former employer, and primary financial backer — and venture capitalists like Marc Andreessen and David Sacks.

“The rise of green MAGA” via Holly Jean Buck of Compact Magazine — Robert Kennedy’s rightward trajectory and new position within the MAGA movement are the latest indication that ideas once a core part of environmentalism are veering in a strange direction. Call it para-environmentalism. Like other para-phenomena, such as paramilitaries or the paranormal, para-environmentalism exists outside of the realm of official institutions and structures—at least for now. It may end up eating the environmental movement. Simply dismissing the ideas that comprise it as “misinformation,” as the media have been doing and will continue to do, fails to offer any insight into why they have gained traction — perhaps enough to elevate RFK to one of the most important scientific roles in the nation. Para-environmentalism has many strands. Some feel quite benign. There’s the hope that “the soil will save us” and that regenerative agriculture can take up all carbon emissions since the Industrial Revolution — an idea RFK alluded to during his appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show earlier this year.

“On Gaetz, the Senate did its job. It has more work to do on Trump’s nominees.” via The Washington Post editorial board — On the most basic level, this shows that Trump feels constrained by the constitutional order. It also suggests that enough Republicans will refuse to let him make “recess appointments” — a maneuver of questionable constitutionality that would have allowed Trump to install high executive branch officers without Senate consent, at least in extreme circumstances such as Gaetz’s nomination. It also indicates a decisive bloc of GOP Senators who still take seriously the chamber’s responsibility to advise and consent on presidential nominees. Trump won the election fair and square. But so did those who sit in Congress. He cannot do whatever he likes.

“Trump admin can end the flow of illegal Chinese vapes” via Scott Shalley for Florida Politics — The Florida Retail Federation (FRF) has long been focusing on one of the most significant issues facing not only the state of Florida but the country: The sale and use of illegal vapes by youths. So far, the “remedies” to this problem have been few and far between, including both a failed Food and Drug Administration (FDA) taskforce and a failure to crack down on vendors selling these illegal vapes — mostly coming in from China. But the incoming administration can change all of that. The problem of illegal vapes in the U.S. is only getting worse. CNN recently reported that young people can easily buy vapes with little to no identification; even worse, these vapes are often illegal, completely unregulated, and dumped into the U.S. from China. Vapes come with flavors specifically enticing for young kids, and it is impossible to know what is even put in these vapes to addict the younger generation.

“Will lawmakers tackle Florida’s real issues or remain Ron DeSantis’ pawns?” via the Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial boards — The Legislature held its annual post-election Organizational Session Tuesday. Amid the pomp, circumstances, and new faces was an old question: Will lawmakers muster the nerve to stand up to DeSantis and will they ever put the public interest ahead of special interests? The day started with a power shift. House Speaker Perez, 37, a Miami lawyer and father of three, and Senate President Ben Albritton, 56, a citrus grower from rural Wauchula, took the reins in an atmosphere of giddy optimism and bipartisan harmony. It won’t last. It never does. In Florida, legislative leaders wield enormous power, but not for long. To get anything done, they have to act quickly.

“Red Bull’s Max Verstappen wins fourth F1 world title in Las Vegas” via Nate Saunders of ESPN — Verstappen won his fourth straight championship at the Las Vegas Grand Prix as he finished fifth, ahead of title rival Lando Norris on Saturday. The result gave Verstappen, 27, an unassailable lead of 63 points over McLaren’s Norris with two races to spare. Mercedes won the race with a one-two led by George Russell. Verstappen said afterward: “It’s been a long season, and we started off amazingly. It was almost cruising, then we had a tough run. But as a team, we kept it together; we kept working on improvements. “I’m incredibly proud of every one of what they’ve done for me, and to stand here as a four-time world champion is something I never thought was possible, so at the moment, I’m feeling relieved in a way, but also very proud.”

