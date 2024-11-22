November 22, 2024
Disney World is making big moves with the Muppets at Hollywood Studios
Disney's Hollywood Studios is booked through Spring Break.

DHS Hollywood Boulevard
Disney did not release opening dates for the new attractions.

Disney World has major new moves coming to Hollywood Studios that has fans excited for what’s next, while mourning for what will be lost.

The “Monsters, Inc.”-themed land — which will feature a new coaster and theater show — will mark the end to the longtime MuppetVision 3D. The Muppets show has been playing since 1991.

But Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and the gang are getting a new home, Disney also confirmed Friday.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith will be re-themed to star the Muppets as they go to a music festival.

“We know so many of you share our love for The Muppets and know their energy will be a perfect fit for this coaster,” Disney said on the parks blog. “Plus, as the first Disney ride ever to feature The Muppets, there’s sure to be laughter, screams and new tunes for this attraction for fans to enjoy throughout the adventure and plenty of Muppets-themed merchandise on Sunset Boulevard.”

There had been long speculation that the Aerosmith theme was on its way out after the band stopped touring this Summer.

Disney did not release opening dates for the new attractions or say how long fans have to make their final goodbyes at the 3D show and the Aerosmith coaster.

“As we move forward with these changes, we are having creative conversations and exploring ways to preserve the film and other parts of the experience for fans to enjoy in the future,” Disney said on the parks blog.

Disney announced this Summer several major expansions that also included a Villains themed land and a pair of Cars attractions at the Magic Kingdom.

Some fans are sad to see Disney closing the classic attractions to make way for new rides as the company turns heavily to intellectual properties from its films.

Disney disclosed it is closing the Magic Kingdom’s Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America, where the Liberty Belle riverboat, to build the Cars attractions.

