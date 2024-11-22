Delegation for 11.22.24: Gaetz out — Bondi in — FEMA — contraband — Maduro

Administration uncertainty

One member of Florida’s congressional delegation won’t be joining President-elect Donald Trump’s administration after all. But he’s being replaced by a Florida political leader, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, to lead the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, withdrew his name on Thursday for consideration for Attorney General as it became apparent too many Senate Republicans intended to vote against his confirmation. Within hours of Gaetz dropping his bid, Trump nominated Bondi as his new choice for Attorney General.

“For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans — Not anymore,” Trump said in a social media post. “Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime and Making America Safe Again.”

But what does this mean for the makeup of Florida’s congressional delegation?

Gaetz remains the certified winner of the November election in Florida’s 1st Congressional District. That means even though he resigned his seat in the current Congress, he could still take his seat in the 119th Congress. But that would likely mean the release of a currently withheld House Ethics Committee report on alleged sexual misconduct and drug use. Until Gaetz makes his intentions clear, it remains an open question whether a Special Election needs to be held to fill his Panhandle seat.

However, Gaetz’s withdrawal could be good news for other delegation members. Trump reportedly considered members, including Reps. Greg Steube and Brian Mast, for administration jobs, but the possibility seemed cut off by Republicans holding such a slim House majority.

The latest AP projections show Republicans with 219 seats to Democrats’ 213, with three seats yet to be called. Gaetz was one of three Republicans initially selected for the administration, and any more put the majority at risk for as long as those seats remained vacant. That appears to have reinvigorated efforts to find spots for the Trump-allied delegation members to find places within the administration.

Notably, two other Florida delegation members already tapped by Trump have faced far less controversy than Gaetz endured. Sen. Marco Rubio, Trump’s pick for Secretary of State, and Rep. Michael Waltz, the incoming National Security Adviser for the President-elect, have seen no major criticism of their nominations.

Pressing FEMA

The Senate is investigating a political discrimination scandal at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

There, Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican, and Sens. Ted Budd and Thom Tillis, both North Carolina Republicans, led a letter to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell over guidance that relief workers providing help to Hurricane Milton victims skipped homes with Trump signs in their yards.

“FEMA’s mission is ‘helping people before, during, and after disasters.’ When a natural disaster overwhelms state and local resources, FEMA is the option of last resort to help American families rebuild their lives in times of great distress and upheaval,” the letter reads.

“For a FEMA employee to withhold aid or support from a household due to political affiliation is unacceptable and frankly reprehensible. While there are many dedicated public servants who are working around the clock to help disaster survivors at their most vulnerable point, it is clear that FEMA has fallen well short of its core mission to provide disaster relief to all Americans impacted by a natural disaster.”

Criswell testified on the same issue this week to a House Committee. She acknowledged that the guidance led to 20 homes in Milton being skipped. But she said the supervisor who produced the guidance, Marn’i Washington, was fired as soon as the agency found out.

But the Senate letter said more answers must be forthcoming.

“While we appreciate your swift condemnation of these actions and termination of the responsible employee, your former employee has made subsequent claims that this was not an isolated incident, even happening in Western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene brought devastating rains and floods the likes of which we have never seen,” the letter said.

“The idea that citizens, whose tax dollars fund FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund (DRF) and pay FEMA officials’ salaries, may be purposely excluded from vitally needed aid is chilling and further erodes many people’s already tenuous trust in this administration.”

Aging in place

When Republicans take over the Senate majority, Scott will chair a Special Committee on Aging, POLITICO reports.

That’s an especially important topic for Florida, which, according to the U.S. Census, has the fifth-highest median age of any state in the union and more than 543,000 residents over the age of 85.

McKinley Lewis, Scott’s longtime Communications Director, will serve as Chief of Staff for the newly formed Committee.

DOGE Caucus

Trump has named tech entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to run a Department of Government Efficiency. Now, Rep. Aaron Bean has founded a House caucus with the same mission.

The Fernandina Beach Republican launched the similarly initialed Delivering Outstanding Government Efficiency (DOGE) Caucus, which he formed with Rep. Pete Sessions, a Texas Republican.

“Our national debt has surpassed a staggering $36 trillion and should be a wake-up call for all Americans. We must take action to avoid diving headfirst off the cliff of fiscal ruin,” Bean said.

“I’m thrilled with President-elect Trump’s appointment of Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead DOGE, but taking on Crazytown will be no easy task — they will need partners. Our DOGE Caucus will work closely with the Department of Government Efficiency to help rein in reckless spending and stop the abuse of taxpayer dollars.”

Mad at Maduro

A restriction on doing business with companies tied to Venezuela’s government just cleared the House. Reps. Waltz and Debbie Wasserman Schultz introduced the bipartisan Banning Operations and Leases with Illegitimate Venezuelan Authoritarian Regime (BOLIVAR) Act (HR 825), which cleared the chamber on a voice vote.

“Venezuela is in crisis due to the illegitimate, authoritarian rule and the Marxist policies of Nicolás Maduro and his Caracas cartel,” said Waltz, a St. Augustine Republican. “Maduro and his cronies have mocked and ignored the electoral will of the Venezuelan people, inciting violent action against the democratic opposition. Our policy must be based on solidarity with the brave activists that strive to break the shackles of oppression and not provide aid and comfort to their oppressors.”

Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat, said Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s undemocratic handling of elections this year warranted harsh sanctions.

“Over the last decade, I’ve fought for tough sanctions against the Maduro regime, robust humanitarian aid, and international pressure to protect human rights and the rule of law in Venezuela. But unless the U.S. divests from shady corporate interests that enable Maduro’s corruption and election theft, we can’t truly say we are committed to the Venezuelan people,” Wasserman Schultz said.

“I’m proud to help lead this bipartisan legislation that will cut off Maduro’s support network and send the clear message that Americans will not tolerate anti-democratic repression — and we certainly won’t subsidize it.”

The legislation may provide insight into Florida-friendly policy advice Waltz could offer Trump as National Security Adviser.

“We must maintain existing sanctions against the regime and seek to expand sanctions to minimize Maduro’s resources to abuse the freedoms and prosperity of the Venezuelan people. This legislation sends a clear and powerful message to Maduro, as well as other dictators around the world, that there will be no appeasement, there will be no tolerance, there will be no reward for their rogue, illegal actions,” Waltz said.

Baker action

Rep. Maxwell Frost, an Orlando Democrat, traveled to North Florida to protest the operation of the Baker County Detention Center in Macclenny. He held a news conference with the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida, demanding the center’s closure.

He toured the facility as a member of the House Oversight Committee and said the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) had failed to respect the rights of those captive there.

“I saw conditions that no human should live in,” Frost said on Instagram Live.

“This is not the correct manner for inmates. Detainees. For humans. No one should have to live like that, especially when they’re playing out a process that we have prescribed as a nation.”

The Florida chapter of the ACLU has sued ICE and the Homeland Security Department over alleged civil rights violations at the center.

“This evidence is growing by the day as more and more complaints come in about abuse and very poor conditions at Baker,” the ACLU complaint states. “According to the evidence, the situation has unquestionably worsened in recent months, making the need for action more urgent than ever. Meanwhile, the prospects for meaningful reform seem increasingly bleak.”

Speedy relief

Resources continue to flow from Washington to deliver relief to storm victims, but Rep. Kathy Castor said it needs to arrive sooner.

“This was the most destructive hurricane season ever for the Tampa Bay area on the west coast of Florida,” the Tampa Democrat said. “My Tampa Bay area community was not the only community impacted by these extreme storms, but our experience grappling with the aftermath is instructive for how to better prepare and respond.”

She testified to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee about the storms that struck the region over three months this hurricane season. She said small businesses and local communities need recovery resources, and coordination between FEMA and Congress would speed that along.

She also said the House needs to quickly approve President Joe Biden’s $100 billion emergency supplemental funding request to replenish FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund.

“Floridians are resilient, but the impact of these back-to-back monster storms is straining local resources, as well as the bank accounts of my neighbors who are already paying more for property insurance and electric bills than just about anywhere else,” Castor said.

“The losses from the triple-whammy of Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton exposed our outdated infrastructure. We can avoid future devastating hits to our economy, environment, public health and safety, and national security if Congress leads the way in mitigating future flood and disaster risks.”

Lockup hangup

Smuggling phones into federal prisons could soon be a felony offense.

Rep. Laurel Lee, a Thonotosassa Republican, filed the Lieutenant Osvaldo Albarati Stopping Prison Contraband Act. The legislation bears the name of a prison guard killed on his way home from work in an attack. Inmates were later indicted for contacting individuals outside the institution about a murder plot.

“Contraband cell phones are often used to facilitate illegal activity and pose a serious risk to correctional officers, other inmates, and civilians,” Lee said. “This bill will increase the penalty for smuggling cellphones into prisons and will provide oversight of the Department of Justice to ensure our prison systems and their policies are being upheld.”

Right now, smuggling a phone is only a misdemeanor expense punishable by up to a year in prison.

Opportunity for the enlisted

Legislation introduced by Rep. Vern Buchanan to expand G.I. Bill eligibility was also passed as part of a larger health bill.

In the last legislative term, the Longboat Key Republican introduced the Veterans Eligible to Transfer School (VETS) Credit Act, which allows veterans to transfer credits quickly and easily between education institutions. This Congress, he filed another bill related to programs that ended or closed after August 2021.

The bill ended up included in the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act.

“America’s veterans have earned every opportunity to succeed, and we owe it to them to protect the benefits they’ve worked so hard for,” Buchanan said. “The VETS Credit Act 2.0 will expand eligibility for student veterans to ensure that no veterans will lose valuable G.I. Bill credits because their school closed by no fault of their own. My bill will require the VA to provide much-needed assistance to our student veterans and ensure they are able to continue their education without any further unnecessary barriers.”

The Dole Act also included employment protections for guardsmen deployed to duty. Rep. Scott Franklin, a Lakeland Republican, originally filed the Service Member Employment Protection Act for that purpose, and the language was ultimately included in the broader bill before House passage.

“As a veteran and business owner called up twice to active duty after 9/11, I’m pleased my bill H.R. 3943, the Servicemember Employment Protection Act, was included in the Dole Act and passed the House today with broad bipartisan support,” Franklin said.

“My initiative ensures Reservists and Guardsmen who return from active duty are not disadvantaged or discriminated against in their civilian careers. The larger package contains more important investments and critical reforms to ensure the VA delivers the quality care and services our brave vets have earned.”

Citizens only

While members of the delegation scold FEMA for passing over Republican households, Steube also wants the agency to restrict service to non-U.S. citizens. The Sarasota Republican filed the FEMA for America First Act, which would prevent access to FEMA benefits for non-American parolees, those granted asylum, and foreign refugees who are not pursuing legal residency.

“I do not support giving FEMA benefits to paroled noncitizens and the millions of asylees and refugees who have wrongfully invaded our country over the past four years. The Biden-(Kamala) Harris administration has been denying the FEMA applications of American citizens and simultaneously discriminating against Trump supporters while canvassing with disaster recovery resources. Meanwhile, noncitizens, including those who have been paroled into this country under the abused and unlawful Biden-Harris parole programs, can receive FEMA benefits. This cannot stand,” the Sarasota Republican said.

“My legislation ensures American citizens are rightfully served by our country’s federal disaster agency — not inadmissible aliens, whom Biden-Harris have illegally deemed parolees en masse or those Biden-Harris permitted to stay in the country with no intention of ever becoming lawful permanent residents.”

Current law allows noncitizens paroled in the U.S. to claim “urgent humanitarian purpose” and receive FEMA assistance.

Ports & IP addresses

Changes to cybersecurity at America’s ports could significantly impact several facilities in the Sunshine State. Rep. Carlos Giménez led a hearing of the House Homeland Transportation and Maritime Security Subcommittee this week focused on implementing technological advances.

“Cyber threats have become pervasive, and their potential impact on critical infrastructure has profound implications for the safety and stability of our society and the resilience of our economy,” he said.

“Nowhere is this more evident than in our transportation systems, which serve as the backbone of the American economy. These systems connect our communities, support commerce, and facilitate the movement of goods and services across the country and around the world.”

Giménez said this will have an impact on his South Florida district and other coastal communities.

“As Mayor of Miami-Dade County, I focused on reducing overhead and streamlining regulations to enable business innovation and improve government efficiency. I believe this same approach is essential as we work to effectively protect our nation’s transportation systems from cybersecurity risks,” he added.

“By balancing regulatory standards with operational adaptability, we can promote robust cybersecurity practices that both protect critical infrastructure and foster innovation and efficiency within the industry.”

Bench press

A Florida judge just secured a spot on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The vote came as a Senate currently controlled by Democrats pushes through several Biden appointees before Republicans take over the chamber in January.

The Senate confirmed Embry Kidd on a 49-45 vote. Scott voted against the confirmation and Rubio did not vote.

Kidd serves as a magistrate Judge in Florida’s Middle District, where he was previously an Assistant U.S. Attorney.

Castor cheered the confirmation.

“From his time as a highly respected federal prosecutor to his service as a magistrate judge from central Florida, he has earned a stellar reputation for his intellect, fairness and dedication to the law,” the Tampa Democrat said.

“His confirmation to the 11th Circuit is a win for the rule of law and for all those who seek justice in our courts.”

On this day

Nov. 22, 1963 — “John Kennedy slain on Dallas street, Lyndon Johnson becomes President” via The Dallas Morning News — In a solemn and sorrowful hour, with a nation mourning its dead President, Johnson took the oath of office as the 36th chief executive of the United States. Following custom, the oath-taking took place quickly — only an hour and a half after the assassination of Kennedy. Federal Judge Sarah T. Hughes of Dallas administered the oath in a hurriedly arranged ceremony aboard Air Force 1, the presidential plane that brought Kennedy on his ill-fated Texas trip and on which his body was taken back to Washington.

Nov. 22, 1861 — “The war that almost started at Pensacola” via American Battlefield Trust — U.S. guns at Fort Pickens, accompanied by the two U.S. warships, bombarded Fort McRee. Confederates returned fire in an artillery duel that lasted over eight hours and inflicted significant damage to Fort McRee and the Navy Yard but resulted in minimal casualties. A quiet December followed this bombardment, but Gen. Braxton Bragg realized that challenges were forthcoming. After the Battle of Santa Rosa Island and the Union’s bombardment in late November, Bragg faced supply shortages and men reluctant to reenlist as initial terms were short.

___

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol.