Matt Gaetz withdraws from Attorney General consideration

A former Panhandle Congressman who resigned his seat after being nominated as the U.S. Attorney General says he’s no longer pursuing the job.
Matt Gaetz met with Senators Wednesday, and while he said those meetings were “excellent” and gave him “thoughtful feedback,” he clearly didn’t see a path to confirmation.
“While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” Gaetz said in a post on X.
“There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump’s DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1.”
Trump offered a statement on Truth Social.
“I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General. He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect. Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!”
Trump supporters and appointees backed Gaetz until the end, with Elon Musk comparing him to Judge Dredd, the comic book character.
But ultimately, salacious allegations in a House Ethics Committee report that Speaker Mike Johnson doesn’t want released seemed to be the final straw for Gaetz, who spent much of the last four years under investigation from the very Justice Department he sought to lead.
Gaetz resigned from Congress earlier this month, just days before it appeared that the potentially damaging House Ethics report would be made public. The long-running inquiry was attempting to establish whether Gaetz engaged in sexual misconduct or illegal drug use and whether he granted special favors to romantic interests.
Reports are that many Republican Senators were reluctant to confirm Gaetz. To that end, the incoming administration floated a potential recess appointment, as well as using the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998, to get around the legislative resistance.
But the former Congressman’s withdrawal means they won’t have to do that.
Candidates are already lining up to run for Gaetz’s former seat. But there is nothing stopping Gaetz from running again himself for the opening. Nor is there anything precluding the administration from giving him a different position that doesn’t require Senate confirmation.
9 comments
Tom
November 21, 2024 at 12:55 pm
Well ain’t that a shame. Who’s next? Rudy Giuliani or Gregg Jarrett?
Florida is Red
November 21, 2024 at 1:16 pm
I’m going with Todd Blanche. Gaetz was a Trump loyalist and an idiot as well. The Demos finally got something they can hang their hat on.
Tom
November 21, 2024 at 1:42 pm
Blanche sounds about right but I’d hardly blame the democrats for Gaetz failing. Seems like both sides were none too impressed with him.
White Spiteful Demon
November 21, 2024 at 2:59 pm
You love your butch ass criminal lawyers,the one that represents Trump in all the judgement against Trump,the ACLU is waiting on Trump bitches ass lawyers
A Day without MAGA
November 21, 2024 at 1:42 pm
Blanche is bitch ass lawyer,that got reprimanded by the Judge , with his incompetent legal brief,and loss multiple cases for Trump civil and criminal
White Spiteful Demon
November 21, 2024 at 2:17 pm
ACLU would serve Blanche his own nuts to.him on platter,most judge in the DC circuit know Trump is a criminal,they have the power too make his life miserable,by stopping Trump and his unlawful legal action, before they see the light of the day ,if you want justice,give money to the ACLU Google ACLU Trump Retribution
Larry Gillis, Libertarian (Cape Coral)
November 21, 2024 at 1:11 pm
The guy is in free-fall at this point. I hate to see anyone get tanked as brutally as this, but the “situational dynamics” here are compelling. It is also a self-inflicted wound, a lesson to us all about flying too close to the sun …
Larry Gillis, Libertarian (Cape Coral)
November 21, 2024 at 1:23 pm
(“Icarus”, in case you were wondering)
PeterH
November 21, 2024 at 1:20 pm
Life is always “unfair” to MAGA losers……and Gaetz will not be the only candidate to fail. Agency department heads need to be highly qualified detail oriented politically astute with a vision of the hard work ahead.