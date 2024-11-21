Matt Gaetz withdraws from Attorney General consideration

A former Panhandle Congressman who resigned his seat after being nominated as the U.S. Attorney General says he’s no longer pursuing the job.

Matt Gaetz met with Senators Wednesday, and while he said those meetings were “excellent” and gave him “thoughtful feedback,” he clearly didn’t see a path to confirmation.

“While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” Gaetz said in a post on X.

“There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump’s DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1.”

Trump offered a statement on Truth Social.

“I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General. He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect. Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!”

Trump supporters and appointees backed Gaetz until the end, with Elon Musk comparing him to Judge Dredd, the comic book character.

But ultimately, salacious allegations in a House Ethics Committee report that Speaker Mike Johnson doesn’t want released seemed to be the final straw for Gaetz, who spent much of the last four years under investigation from the very Justice Department he sought to lead.

Gaetz resigned from Congress earlier this month, just days before it appeared that the potentially damaging House Ethics report would be made public. The long-running inquiry was attempting to establish whether Gaetz engaged in sexual misconduct or illegal drug use and whether he granted special favors to romantic interests.

Reports are that many Republican Senators were reluctant to confirm Gaetz. To that end, the incoming administration floated a potential recess appointment, as well as using the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998, to get around the legislative resistance.

But the former Congressman’s withdrawal means they won’t have to do that.

Candidates are already lining up to run for Gaetz’s former seat. But there is nothing stopping Gaetz from running again himself for the opening. Nor is there anything precluding the administration from giving him a different position that doesn’t require Senate confirmation.