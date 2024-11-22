Ex-aide sues House, accuses Daryl Campbell of sexual harassment

A former aide to Rep. Daryl Campbell is suing the House, alleging she was fired after complaining of repeated sexual harassment by the Fort Lauderdale Democrat.

Ex-aide Athena Guice filed a lawsuit against the House on Sept. 26 in Broward County. The suit, which has since moved to Leon County, seeks back wages, $50,001 in compensatory damages, and attorneys fees to remedy what the lawsuit calls sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation.

Naomi Feinstein of the Miami New Times first reported on the suit.

It alleges Campbell, 38, repeatedly insisted on sharing rooms with Guice, 28, during out-of-town trips, taking advantage of the fact she had little money to afford other options.

During those trips, the suit said, Campbell was overly controlling, acted “like a jealous boyfriend” and told her they “needed to be together at meetings” because “it’s like you’re my wife.”

That included a trip Guice took in December 2022 to Las Vegas, where she was an award nominee at a National Black Caucus Legislative Staff Leadership Council event. The lawsuit alleges Campbell surprised Guice by saying he was going to the event too and turned what was originally to be an overnight trip into a three-night sojourn where they shared an Airbnb with separate bedrooms.

After witnessing her kiss another man at an after-midnight party that Campbell insisted Guice attend upon landing in Las Vegas, the complaint said Campbell forbade Guice from drinking during business trips. He later rescinded that restriction after the two argued over the matter, the suit said, admitting he would not make the same rule for a male aide.

On other trips where they shared the same lodging, Guice said Campbell asked her to cook for him when they didn’t dine out, tried to buy her alcoholic drinks and acted offended when she made other sleeping arrangements.

Guice said she told Campbell these things made her uncomfortable. The lawsuit said she told other House aides and Hollywood Democratic Rep. Marie Woodson about her concerns. Woodson, the complaint said, remarked that Campbell was behaving inappropriately and compared his actions to that of a “jealous boyfriend.”

The lawsuit said Guice told West Palm Beach Democratic Rep. Jervonte Edmonds about Campbell’s behavior and that Edmonds said, “Those kinds of things happen all the time in this space.”

Guice said she also spoke with an aide of Pompano Beach Democratic Rep. Patricia Williams, who passed along the information to the lawmaker.

In both instances, the lawsuit said, word got back to Campbell, who threatened Guice with termination if she spoke to others about “office business.” After Guice spoke with Williams’ staffers, the lawsuit said Campbell confronted her and asked why she was “making it look like he was trying to have sex with her.”

The suit said Campbell told Guice “he did not find her physically attractive” and that he “thought they had more trust to sleep in the same room.” Guice said she told Campbell she “would never go down that path with her supervisor or boss.”

Florida Politics contacted Woodson, Williams and Edmonds for comment. Woodson declined to comment because “the case is under investigation.”

Williams and Edmonds denied knowing of the issue.

“I don’t remember anything like that, and I’m surprised to hear about these allegations,” Williams said, declining to speak further about the matter.

Edmonds said, “I haven’t heard anything about the case.” He said he would be willing to comment further on the subject once he had more information.

Guice said she was fired in November 2023 on the grounds that she shared “confidential information” about legislation Campbell was planning to file for the 2024 Session. Her LinkedIn page says she has worked since January as a Senior Program Coordinator for the Reproductive Health Access Project. She participated in a lengthy interview with Shoutout Miami in March, where she mentioned working as a House aide but did not name her employer.

Florida Politics sought comment from Campbell — who in August coasted into re-election in House District 99 after defeating a lone, underfunded Primary challenger — but received no response by press time.

Florida Politics also requested comment from House Speaker Daniel Perez’s Office and will update this report upon receipt of one.

The lawsuit, viewable below, names only the House as a defendant.