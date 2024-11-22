Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff to honor Palm Beach Sheriff’s deputies killed in crash

U.S. and Florida flags at local and state buildings, installations and grounds across Palm Beach County will fly at half-staff through Tuesday to honor two Sheriff’s deputies who died in a horrific car crash this week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday lowering the flags, beginning at sunset and continuing until sunset Dec. 3.

The order came one day after Cpl. Luis Paez, 58, and Deputy Ralph “Butch” Waller, 54, died after being struck by an SUV along Southern Boulevard near Lion Country Safari in Loxahatchee.

The Thursday crash occurred when a 31-year-old motorist from Pennsylvania struck a guardrail, and the vehicle spun out, hitting the officers while they were helping with a stalled-out Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) motorcycle.

Another officer, 51-year-old Deputy Ignacio “Dan” Diaz, was also injured and remained in critical condition at St. Mary’s Medical Center on Friday afternoon, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Col. Bob Allen told the Post the crash marked the second time in his more than 40-year law enforcement career that the PBSO had lost two deputies at once. In 2007, Deputies Jonathan Wallace and Donta Manuel died in a crash while trying to stop a speeding driver in Pahokee.

The PBSO has since memorialized Allen and Paez, who was nearing retirement, on social media.

CFO Jimmy Patronis posted on X shortly after the crash, “Just got some tragic news out of Palm Beach County. Two Sheriff’s deputies involved in an awful traffic incident. Please keep all involved in your prayers!”

DeSantis posted about the crash soon after.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the two @PBCountySheriff deputies who lost their lives today when their motorcycles were struck by a driver in Palm Beach. @CaseyDeSantis and I are praying for your comfort in this difficult time,” he wrote. “We are praying for the quick and full recovery of the deputy who is currently undergoing treatment.”

Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw spoke about the incident at a news conference remotely from a family home in North Carolina, where he had been taking a post-election vacation.

“Law enforcement, public safety and the military are the only professions when you leave the house and kiss your family goodbye that (it might be the last time you see them), and here’s the example,” he said. “I’m sure that these deputies, not in their wildest dreams, thought that this was going to happen.”

Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, Highland Beach Republican Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman shared a message of condolence from her office.

“The horrific accident involving three of our Palm Beach County Sheriff Deputies is shocking and heartbreaking,” she said in a statement. “As Sheriff Bradshaw said, there really are no words. These brave men and women dedicate their lives to protecting ours, and this tragic event reminds us of the dangers they face every day.”