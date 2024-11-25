Jeff Witt latest veteran to enter fight for Matt Gaetz’s congressional seat

Fighter pilot Jeff Witt just entered the battle for former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz’s seat in Congress.

Witt, a Niceville Republican, said he wants to be an ally to President-elect Donald Trump.

“I have served my country in uniform for 14 years, and my dedication to service extends to the community in which my family and I live. I am excited to meet voters from all across the district in this campaign, and prove to them that I will be a trusted leader in Congress who represents them with conviction, hard work, and integrity,” Witt said.

“I will fight to get inflation under control, secure our borders and strengthen our military. I will listen to the needs of my constituents, and I will work tirelessly on their behalf to make Florida’s 1st District the finest place in America for veterans, businesses, and families. I look forward to earning your vote on Jan. 28.”

A Special Election in Florida’s 1st Congressional District was called on Friday. The qualifying period will be compressed from Dec. 5-6. The Primary Election will occur on Jan. 28. The Special General Election Day will take place on April 1.

Witt brings political connections as a Club for Growth fellow, and has served on Trump’s transition team. He announced endorsements from prominent leaders including Robert Wilkie, Trump’s Veterans Affairs Secretary from 2018 to 2021, and retired Lt. Gen. Stanley Clarke.

“Jeff Witt is a patriot and a staunch supporter of President Trump and his America First agenda,” Wilkie said. “As the former Secretary of Veterans Affairs under President Trump, I know that Jeff’s mission will always be to put warriors first. I am honored to give Jeff my full endorsement. He stands for the right things — family and freedom.”

Witt also served as a consultant for McKinsey & Company, a firm in Washington that has produced a wide range of political leaders.

He joined the Air National Guard and flew F-16 jets, including on deployment to Afghanistan. Witt later trained in 2020 on the F-35, earning recognition as an instructor and evaluator pilot. The Air Force in 2019 announced a squad of F-35 planes would be stationed at Eglin Air Force Base.

“There will be no one better than Jeff Witt to represent Florida’s 1st Congressional District,” said Clarke, a former Director of the Air National Guard. “Jeff is an amazing father, husband, and officer who has dedicated his life to serving this great country. A true American patriot who will serve all Americans with honor and distinction.”

The CD 1 seat opened up after Gaetz resigned following Trump’s nomination of the Congressman for Attorney General. While Gaetz ultimately withdrew his name from consideration amid a difficult confirmation process, he said he does not intend to return to Congress when a new term starts in January.

Witt jumps into a crowded Republican Primary field. Other candidates include former Green Beret John Frankman, former U.S. Senate candidate Keith Gross, Gaetz’s former Director of Military Affairs, Nathan Nelson, Bikers for Trump leader Bernadette Pittman, state Reps. Joel Rudman and Michelle Salzman, and former Escambia County Commissioner Gene Valentino.

While CD 1 leans heavily Republican, Democrat Gay Valimont has also filed.

Located in the Panhandle and anchored by Pensacola, the district is one of the state’s most conservative. Gaetz was elected to the seat in 2016, winning more than 69% of the vote. This year, he secured re-election with 66% of the vote. In CD 1, more than 53% of the electorate registered as a Republican, according to the most recent L2 voter data. Only 22% of the district’s voters are registered as Democrats.