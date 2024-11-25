Gov. DeSantis approves 300 bonuses for law enforcement recruits who worked during hurricanes

Gov. Ron DeSantis is approving more bonuses for law enforcement recruits, and much of those are due to work during Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton.

DeSantis announced he’s awarding 300 new bonuses through the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program. The program was initiated in 2022 and provides a $5,000 bonus for newly employed officers in Florida.

“Florida welcomes law enforcement officers from across the country to a state where they will be recognized and appreciated,” DeSantis said in a prepared statement. “Additionally, Florida celebrates the law enforcement profession and encourages people to join the force. Law enforcement officers make enormous personal sacrifices for the communities they serve, and they deserve higher pay and more support.”

The additional bonuses are earmarked for law enforcement officers in counties that were damaged by Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton. Debby hit the Big Bend in August, and Helene followed with a nearby strike in September. Milton, meanwhile, slammed the Gulf Coast in October.

There have now been more than 6,400 bonuses awarded to new law enforcement recruits since the law enforcement bonus program started.

The program is designed, at least in part, to lure law enforcement workers from other states to move to the Sunshine State and join the ranks here. So far, there have been about 1,560 law enforcement workers who have relocated from other states to Florida as a result of the effort. The recruiting effort has landed officers from 49 other states.

The bonus program has distributed an estimated $43.3 million in extra pay so far.

“Under Gov. DeSantis’ leadership, Florida shows the nation how to support law enforcement,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “This program showcases the state’s commitment to rewarding the heroic work law enforcement officers do. These brave men and women are on the front lines, allowing safe communities to thrive.”