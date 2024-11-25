AAA: Prepare for your Thanksgiving road trip to avoid becoming a statistic

While AAA — The Auto Club Group already projects record travel this Thanksgiving stretch, officials with the travel group say more people on the road will mean more roadside assistance is necessary.

AAA has already estimated some 71.7 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving. All those road trips will also result in more distress calls for car breakdowns and other traveling troubles. AAA estimates some 570,000 people will report some type of auto malfunction or problem while traveling in cars.

Those troubles could include accidents. But AAA says the most common incidents requiring help include flat tires, dead batteries and lockouts.

“Don’t let car trouble be the reason you don’t make it to Thanksgiving dinner,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group in Florida. “Before setting out for your holiday road trip, get a full vehicle inspection to ensure everything is in proper working order.”

AAA offers a checklist for simple preparation that could help prevent trouble on the roadway with a little bit of vigilance, including:

— Tires: Underinflated tires are the top reason for tire blowouts. Check the tread and properly inflate all vehicle tires, including your spare if your vehicle has one.

— Battery: The average car battery life is typically three to five years. If your engine is slow to start and your lights are dim, your battery may be nearing the end of its life. Drivers can ask for a battery check at a AAA Car Care Center or Approved Auto Repair Facility. AAA can also come to a member’s location to test and, if needed, replace the battery on site.

— Brakes: If you hear a grinding sound or feel a vibration when applying the brakes, take your vehicle to an auto repair shop for a brake inspection.

— Emergency kit: Create a kit in your vehicle with a cellphone charger, flashlight, extra batteries, first-aid supplies, drinking water, nonperishable snacks for people and pets, car battery booster cables, emergency flares or reflectors, a rain poncho, a basic tool kit, duct tape, gloves and shop rags or paper towels.