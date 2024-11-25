Florida gas prices shoot up ahead of expected record-setting Thanksgiving road travel

Gas prices in Florida rocketed up over the past week as motorists prepped for what AAA — The Auto Club Group predicts will set records as the busiest season ever of Thanksgiving road travel.

Last week, Florida gas prices dropped to $3.01 per gallon. Starting this week, the price was $3.13. That’s 12 cents more, but only 5 cents pricier than the average per-gallon cost of what Sunshine State drivers paid so far this month.

When Floridians hit the road last Thanksgiving, gas prices in the state averaged out to $3.03 per gallon. The year prior, it was $3.41.

As usual, the culprit was rising oil prices, according to AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins. The price of crude rose 6% last week to $71.24 per barrel.

“An uptick in oil prices has restored upward pressure on pump prices as a record number of Americans prepare to hit the holiday road,” he said in a statement.

“Oil prices increased last week on concerns that rising tensions in Ukraine could impact global crude supplies. While higher oil prices should cause an uptick in prices at the pump, it’s unlikely to be significant enough to cause people to cancel travel plans”

The most expensive metropolitan market for Florida drivers and motorcyclists is the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where the average price Monday for a gallon of regular was $3.29, followed by Naples ($3.20) and Homosassa Springs ($3.20).

The cheapest fuel can be found in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area, where gas costs $2.74 per gallon, followed by Panama City ($2.76) and Pensacola ($2.85).

Ahead of the busy travel period, in which AAA estimates 4.1 million Floridians will be among the 71.7 million Americans expected to drive more than 50 miles from home, the organization is helping drivers prepare for road issues.

AAA believes roughly 570,000 people will report auto malfunctions, from accidents and flat tires to dead batteries and lockouts, while traveling by motor vehicle. To help drivers avoid these issues, the group has put together a checklist of simple preparations.

AAA will also be activating its “Tow to Go” program in Florida, among other states, to prevent impaired driving. When someone calls for the service, a tow truck driver is dispatched to transport a vehicle and its owner to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free and confidential, regardless of whether a caller is an AAA member.

More than 830 people died from crashes involving a drunk driver from 2017 to 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Since AAA launched “Tow to Go” more than 25 years ago, it has removed nearly 30,000 impaired drivers from U.S. roadways.

“Tow to Go serves as the last line of defense in keeping impaired drivers off the road,” Jenkins said. “If you plan to consume alcohol or drugs this weekend, make plans for a safe ride home first. If your plans fall through, you can call AAA, and we’ll get you to a safe place.”