Floridians encouraged to shop local as Black Friday deals near

Floridians are ready to hit the stores — or their phones and laptops — to take advantage of Black Friday deals this weekend.

But the Florida Retail Federation (FRF) is reminding residents to make sure to support local businesses.

The FRF’s parent organization, the National Retail Federation (NRF), released a survey showing nearly 3 in 4 Floridians (72%) are planning to shop this weekend, either in person or online. The majority (65%) still plan to visit storefronts to get their shopping done, while just over one-third prefer to focus on Cyber Monday deals.

But focusing on Florida businesses will help the state, reminded Scott Shalley, FRF President and CEO.

“Floridians are thankful for a holiday deal this year, with two-thirds of shoppers expected to make a purchase during the Thanksgiving shopping weekend,” Shalley said. “Whether you plan to stuff a turkey or fill your cart, Florida retailers are stocked up to help fulfill your holiday shopping list.”

The NRF projects 183.4 million shoppers will make purchases between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. That would be an increase from the previous record of 182 million last year.

And the NRF has predicted record total sales numbers as well.

“The majority of consumers (57%) prioritize their holiday shopping during the Thanksgiving weekend because the deals are simply too good to pass up. Other reasons include the holiday shopping tradition (28%), or the push necessary to begin checking off their Christmas lists (24%),” the NRF said in a news release.

“Young adults are most likely to take advantage of Thanksgiving weekend deals this year, with 89% of those between the ages of 18-24 planning to shop over the weekend. Many of these young shoppers are enticed by the social aspect of holiday shopping with a group.”

But even those expecting to sit out the chaos this weekend could be enticed. Just over half say they could participate if things they want go on sale, free shipping is available or family and friends invite them to hit the stores.