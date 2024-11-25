Last Call for 11.25.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

The Florida Chamber of Commerce Annual Insurance Summit’s speaker list keeps growing.

A week before the two-day Summit in Orlando, the Florida Chamber announced that Sen. Blaise Ingoglia will speak about his priorities as Chair of the Senate Banking & Insurance Committee and offer insights into the legislative outlook for both industries.

Ingoglia joins a lineup of elected officials and policymakers who have been confirmed as speakers, including Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky, Citizens Property Insurance Corp. President and CEO Tim Cerio, Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie, and Florida State Board of Administration Executive Director Chris Spencer.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is also a confirmed speaker, although that could change now that he is running for Florida’s 1st Congressional District. If he does take the stage, it will be as the former CFO, as he announced his resignation shortly after President-elect Donald Trump endorsed his bid on Monday.

This year’s summit comes nearly two years after the enactment of insurance legislation meant to stabilize the state’s market. The market had been in a tailspin, with many well-known insurers exiting the Florida market and several small — to mid-size carriers going belly up.

House Speaker Daniel Perez and Senate President Ben Albritton also signaled the possibility of more insurance legislation in their swearing-in speeches. Albritton said, bluntly: “I want to make sure that impacted Floridians and insurance companies hear me loudly and clearly — we are watching.”

The Summit will be held at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek. There will be an opening reception on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m., with the main program beginning at 8:30 a.m. the following morning. A full agenda and registration information can be found on the Florida Chamber website.

—“Jimmy Patronis officially resigns as Chief Financial Officer” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—“Trump endorses Patronis to succeed Matt Gaetz in Congress” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—”How Florida’s anti-pot legalization campaign rode the populist wave” via Gary Fineout and Kimberly Leonard of POLITICO

—”Lobbying compensation: Top 15 firms clear $1M+ in Q3” via Drew Wilson and Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics

Quote of the Day

“Jimmy Patronis has my Complete and Total Endorsement.”

— Trump, pre-endorsing Patronis with his signature phrase.

___

