November 25, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Joel Rudman resigns HD 3 seat to run for Congress
Joel Rudman gets another solid endorsement.

Jacob OglesNovember 25, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Kathleen Peters seeks clarity on Rays’ St. Pete intentions

HeadlinesOrlando

Orlando hotelier Harris Rosen dies at age 85

HeadlinesSpecials

Jimmy Patronis officially resigns as Chief Financial Officer

Joel rudman
His resignation is effective on Jan. 1.

State Rep. Joel Rudman has resigned his seat in the Florida House in order to run to succeed former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

The Navarre Republican will serve until Jan. 1, he wrote in a resignation letter to House Speaker Daniel Perez.

“This resignation is required by an archaic statute that, in my opinion, needs to be changed,” Rudman wrote. “Let the record show that I have thoroughly relished my opportunity to serve the people of my district. I will deeply miss my colleagues and the close friendships that were made, but I know that I am leaving Florida in very capable hands. I hope, in some small way, the state of Florida is better for my service.”

Florida law requires office holders seeking higher office to resign their current post win or lose. The resignation cannot be revoked.

Rudman announced last week that he would run for Congress, a day after the Organization Session for the new Legislative term.

Gaetz resigned his seat after President-elect Donald Trump nominated him for Attorney General. While Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration, he made clear he will not return to Washington in January. A Special Election in Florida’s 1st Congressional District will begin with a compressed qualifying period, running from Dec. 5-6.

A Primary in Florida’s 1st Congressional District is scheduled for Jan. 28, followed by a Special General Election on April 1.

Notably, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis also resigned his office in order to run. But Patronis will serve until March 31. Fellow state Rep. Michelle Salzman opted against a run and will remain in the Legislature.

Rudman’s resignation will spark a Special Election of its own to replace him in House District 3. No schedule has been announced for that race yet.

Rudman and Patronis are part of a large field of Republicans running to succeed Gaetz.

Other Republican Primary candidates who already took steps to run include former Green Beret John Frankman, former U.S. Senate candidate Keith Gross, Gaetz’s former Director of Military Affairs, Nathan Nelson, Bikers for Trump leader Bernadette Pittman, former Escambia County Commissioner Gene Valentino and F-35 trainer and pilot Jeff Witt.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousKathleen Peters seeks clarity on Rays’ St. Pete intentions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Orlando hotelier Harris Rosen dies at age 85

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more