Joel Rudman resigns HD 3 seat to run for Congress

State Rep. Joel Rudman has resigned his seat in the Florida House in order to run to succeed former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

The Navarre Republican will serve until Jan. 1, he wrote in a resignation letter to House Speaker Daniel Perez.

“This resignation is required by an archaic statute that, in my opinion, needs to be changed,” Rudman wrote. “Let the record show that I have thoroughly relished my opportunity to serve the people of my district. I will deeply miss my colleagues and the close friendships that were made, but I know that I am leaving Florida in very capable hands. I hope, in some small way, the state of Florida is better for my service.”

Florida law requires office holders seeking higher office to resign their current post win or lose. The resignation cannot be revoked.

Rudman announced last week that he would run for Congress, a day after the Organization Session for the new Legislative term.

Gaetz resigned his seat after President-elect Donald Trump nominated him for Attorney General. While Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration, he made clear he will not return to Washington in January. A Special Election in Florida’s 1st Congressional District will begin with a compressed qualifying period, running from Dec. 5-6.

A Primary in Florida’s 1st Congressional District is scheduled for Jan. 28, followed by a Special General Election on April 1.

Notably, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis also resigned his office in order to run. But Patronis will serve until March 31. Fellow state Rep. Michelle Salzman opted against a run and will remain in the Legislature.

Rudman’s resignation will spark a Special Election of its own to replace him in House District 3. No schedule has been announced for that race yet.

Rudman and Patronis are part of a large field of Republicans running to succeed Gaetz.

Other Republican Primary candidates who already took steps to run include former Green Beret John Frankman, former U.S. Senate candidate Keith Gross, Gaetz’s former Director of Military Affairs, Nathan Nelson, Bikers for Trump leader Bernadette Pittman, former Escambia County Commissioner Gene Valentino and F-35 trainer and pilot Jeff Witt.