November 25, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Michelle Salzman to remain in Legislature, won’t run for Matt Gaetz’s seat
Michelle Salzman is helping develop a way to connect people who are homeless with available shelters.

Jacob OglesNovember 25, 20245min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Orlando hotelier Rosen Harris dies at age 85

HeadlinesInfluence

Lobbying compensation: Top 15 firms clear $1M+ in Q3

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Brian Jogerst brings healthcare policy expertise to The Griffin Group

FLAPOL113021CH058
The Escambia Republican reversed course after Donald Trump endorsed Jimmy Patronis.

State Rep. Michelle Salzman will remain in the Legislature after all.

The Escambia County Republican announced that she will not run for Congress in Florida’s 1st Congressional District, less than a week after saying she would compete for former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz’s open seat.

She changed plans after President-elect Donald Trump endorsed Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis for the job instead. Shortly after, Patronis said he was ready to run.

Salzman made clear she will follow Trump’s lead.

“Politics is an ever-changing chessboard,” Salzman posted on X. “Our first priority as elected officials should be our constituents. If we put them first, we all win! Jimmy has been endorsed by the leader of our party and that should be enough for us to get behind him.”

But a crowded field of Republican candidates remains.

In addition to Patronis, GOP candidates who already took steps to run include former Green Beret John Frankman, former U.S. Senate candidate Keith Gross, Gaetz’s former Director of Military Affairs, Nathan Nelson, Bikers for Trump leader Bernadette Pittman, state Rep. Joel Rudman, former Escambia County Commissioner Gene Valentino and F-35 trainer and pilot Jeff Witt.

Of note, candidates who hold elected office now have to file an irrevocable resignation of their current post in order to run for another office under Florida law. The deadline to file that resignation is on the same day Salzman announced she will not run, but the requirement hangs over Rudman and now Patronis.

The CD 1 seat remains vacant now because Gaetz resigned his own post earlier this month after Trump nominated the Fort Walton Beach Republican for Attorney General. Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration for that job but later clarified he does not intend to return to Congress for a new term in January.

Democrats Stanley Gray and Gay Valimont have also made moves to run, as has no-party candidate Tevin Minus. But Republicans are heavily favored to hold the seat.

Located in the Panhandle and anchored by Pensacola, the district is one of the state’s most conservative. Gaetz was elected to the seat in 2016, winning more than 69% of the vote. This year, he secured re-election with 66% of the vote. In CD 1, more than 53% of the electorate registered as a Republican, according to the most recent L2 voter data. Only 22% of the district’s voters are registered as Democrats.

A Special Election was called on Friday. The qualifying period will be compressed from Dec. 5-6. The Primary will occur on Jan. 28. The Special General Election Day will take place on April 1.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPersonnel note: Brian Jogerst brings healthcare policy expertise to The Griffin Group

nextLobbying compensation: Top 15 firms clear $1M+ in Q3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Florida’s state employees can celebrate Thanksgiving early with paid time off Wednesday

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more