Personnel note: Brian Jogerst brings healthcare policy expertise to The Griffin Group

Brian Jogerst, recognized by Florida Politics as one of the “most powerful people in Florida health care politics,” is joining The Griffin Group, adding over 40 years of experience to the firm’s roster.

A trusted advocate with deep roots in healthcare policy and lobbying, Jogerst has been a leading voice for some of Florida’s largest and most impactful healthcare organizations.

The Griffin Group, led by owners Keaton Alexander Griffin and Tom Griffin, along with Partner Robyn Blank, has established itself as a powerhouse in Florida’s government relations community. The firm represents a wide array of industries, including healthcare, education, agriculture, criminal justice, transportation and information technology.

“Brian’s unique ability to build relationships and foster collaboration has made him a go-to partner for both policymakers and industry leaders,” said Sen. Colleen Burton. “His influence in The Process is tangible — whether he’s in the Capitol or offering insight from the road, Brian’s institutional knowledge makes him an invaluable resource. Trustworthiness is a rare quality in politics, and Brian embodies it fully. As both a trusted colleague and a dear friend, I’m thrilled to see him join my friends Tom and Keaton Griffin at The Griffin Group.”

Jogerst’s roots in politics run deep, having started his career fresh out of high school on the legislative staff of former Rep. Bobby Brantley. He quickly caught the eye of Gov. Bob Martinez, joining his Legislative Affairs team. Jogerst later served as Political/Field Director for Martinez’s re-election campaign, solidifying his reputation as a rising star in Florida politics.

He transitioned to the Florida Hospital Association (FHA) before he began his career as contract counsel, spending decades building relationships and refining his expertise in healthcare advocacy.

“Keaton and Tom have established a powerhouse firm in Florida, earning respect for their ability to tackle complex policy challenges and deliver meaningful results,” said Rep. Josie Tomkow. “Having known the Griffins for years, I’ve seen the passion and integrity they bring to their work, and I’m confident Brian will thrive in this dynamic environment. I can’t wait to see what they accomplish together.”

Over the years, Jogerst has represented an impressive roster of clients, including PhRMA, Otsuka, the Florida Association of Healthy Start Coalitions, the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation, and Florida’s Specialty Hospitals for Children, which include Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, Nemours Children’s Health, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, and Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

“Brian’s impact on healthcare policy in Florida is unparalleled,” said Keaton Alexander Griffin. “The TGG team is excited to work with Brian and the firm’s clients will all benefit from his decades of experience.

His strategic insights and ability to navigate the complexities of healthcare policy have set him apart in Florida’s competitive lobbying landscape.

“Brian is a huge addition to TGG and the firm’s healthcare practice,” said Tom Griffin, Owner of The Griffin Group. “His depth of knowledge, experience, and relationships across the state make him a true asset to our team.”

For Jogerst, the move to The Griffin Group represents an opportunity to deliver even greater value to his clients by aligning with a broader, influential team. “Joining The Griffin Group is a natural next step,” said Jogerst. “I’m excited to bring my experience and passion for healthcare advocacy to the team at The Griffin Group as we work to deliver meaningful solutions for our clients and the communities they serve.”