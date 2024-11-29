With Black Friday wrapping up, Florida officials urge holiday shopping on Small Business Saturday

Now that Black Friday is well underway and shoppers are filling stores looking for holiday bargains throughout the state, the Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is reminding Floridians to save some shopping energy for Saturday.

The Florida SBDC Network is encouraging shoppers and small businesses throughout the state to promote Small Business Saturday to help boost commerce for smaller entrepreneurs. Small Business Saturday runs throughout the day on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and is designed to turn the focus on smaller shops and restaurants instead of the huge box stores and chain restaurants usually visited by shoppers on Black Friday.

“When you shop small, you’re doing more than making a purchase — you’re investing in your neighbors and strengthening your community,” said Greg Britton, State Director of the Florida SBDC Network. “The Florida SBDC Network invites everyone to support local businesses by shopping small this Small Business Saturday and throughout the holiday season.”

The Florida SBDC is a network of nine offices in Florida designed to help entrepreneurs and small-business owners flourish in the state. The individual centers are mostly located on state college campuses such as University of North Florida, University of Central Florida and other similarly-sized colleges in Florida.

The credit card company American Express initiated Small Business Saturday in 2010 and it’s been a tradition since. The effort to funnel shoppers to small businesses the day after Black Friday has had an impact. An SBDC news release said Small Business Saturday generated an estimated $17 billion in revenue for smaller shops in 2017.

An American Express opinion survey showed 61% of Americans strongly agree they were able to spend money at small businesses or independently owned restaurants on Small Business Saturday in 2023. Those surveyed said they feel as though they’d become regular customers of those shops or restaurants after Small Business Saturday.

Shoppers or business owners can learn more about Small Business Saturday by visiting the American Express website.