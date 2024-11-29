November 29, 2024
Black Friday expected to contribute to gangbusters holiday shopping season
It's beginning to look a lot like ... early holiday shopping.

Black Friday Shopping Frenzy: Blurred Crowds of Dedicated Shoppers Hopping Between Stores to Catch the Best Deals and Discounts
The holiday shopping season is beginning earlier each year, but this weekend's deals remain a focal point.

Florida retailers are preparing for a robust Christmas shopping period, as consumers get ready to flood storefronts for Black Friday.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) is projecting that the 2024 holiday season will bring record-breaking spending by American consumers. According to NRF research, shoppers plan to spend $902 on average for gifts by the time Christmas and other holidays arrive. That’s about $16 more than the previous record set in 2019. This year’s projected spending on holiday gifts is about $25 higher on average than last year’s spending level.

The Florida Retail Federation (FRF) is angling to keep Floridians focused on buying their holiday gifts from retailers in the Sunshine State this year.

“Florida retailers are prepared to make this holiday season truly memorable, with the latest trends and products, outstanding customer service, and holiday deals to meet record-breaking consumer demand,” said FRF President and CEO Scott Shalley. “We’re ready to help Floridians create joyful celebrations and meet all of their holiday shopping needs.”

The FRF has a website, “Find It in Florida,” that is designed to highlight the wide selection of retailers in Florida.

If it seems like consumers are picking up the pace of holiday shopping earlier and earlier each year, NRF surveys show that’s not your imagination. More people started buying gifts well before Thanksgiving.

“Nearly half of consumers (45%) plan to browse and purchase items before November, which is up from 40% 10 years ago. Consumers are motivated to begin holiday shopping early to spread out their budget (59%),” an NRF news release said earlier this month.

“Other reasons for shopping early include: avoiding the stress of last-minute shopping (46%) and avoiding crowds (42%). Regardless of how early consumers start, the majority (62%) anticipate completing their shopping in December.”

The most popular gift purchases during the holiday season are holiday greeting cards, with 53% of shoppers saying that’s their favorite, followed by 49% who target clothing and accessory purchases. Some 28% say they like to buy books, video games and other media, while 25% say they favor buying personal care or beauty items, according to the NRF.

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

