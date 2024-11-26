Personnel note: FHA adds three VPs to exec team

The Florida Hospital Association is welcoming aboard two new Vice Presidents of Policy and Education and Associate Vice President of Communications.

New Vice President of Policy and Education Nicole Pelligrino will take the lead on key policy initiatives, including population health, children’s health, the health care workforce, behavioral health, and long-term and post-acute care. She will also help oversee FHA’s educational programming and events.

Before joining FHA, Pelligrino was a senior researcher at the Florida Perinatal Quality Collaborative. She brings 15 years of experience in public health research, education and programs, forging a strong background in public health, quality improvement, and policy, and considerable experience working on various Medicaid policy initiatives.

Juliet Hauser, who has worked as FHA’s Director of Communications for three years, will fill a new position as Associate Vice President of Communications, where she will continue to manage the association’s day-to-day communications and marketing efforts while also leading the development and execution of communications strategies to highlight FHA and member activity.

Before joining FHA, Juliet was a Senior Account Executive at Sachs Media. She also has experience serving in various communication roles for the Association of Florida Community Developers, Florida State University and the Florida Department of Education.

Brea Gelin is coming on as Vice President of Hospital Finance. In the new role, Gelin will lead and advise on state and federal funding issues impacting association hospital members’ financial operations. She will be focused on Medicaid and Medicare policy initiatives, informing state and federal advocacy by FHA.

Gelin previously worked in the Executive Office of the Governor’s Office of Policy and Budget, where she most recently served as a policy coordinator within the Health and Human Services Unit. With nearly 20 years of experience in OPB, Brea has an extensive background in public administration and in-depth knowledge of the state budget from her various roles.