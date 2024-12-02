December 2, 2024
Microtransit provider Freebee eyes statewide expansion, elevates Claudia Miro to lead executive role

Janelle Irwin TaylorDecember 2, 2024

claudia-miro-headshot-new copy
'Freebee is on an exciting journey of growth, and Claudia’s leadership has been a driving force behind our success.'

Freebee, Florida’s largest provider of microtransit and sustainable transportation solutions, is elevating Claudia Miro to President of Business Development and Government Affairs, a move that’s part of the company’s goal to expand statewide.

Freebee currently operates in Florida and Virginia. Miro previously served as Director of Business Development and Government Affairs.

Miro joined Freebee in 2022. Since then, she has played an integral role in the company’s expansion from 21 cities to more than 45 across its two-state service area. She has more than 20 years of political and governmental experience.

Miro began her career in 2000 in the Florida Legislature. She has also worked in public policy, led presidential campaigns in Florida and worked as part of the executive team for former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has now been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as U.S. Attorney General. Miro also previously served as Chief of Staff to former Miami Commissioner Marc Sarnoff.

Sarnoff, a partner at Shutts & Bowen, member of the Florida International University (FIU) Board of Trustees and longtime Miro supporter, helped bring Freebee’s service to FIU as an early adopter, helping students obtain sustainable, short-trip transportation on and off campus.

“Claudia’s unparalleled work ethic, combined with her extensive understanding of Tallahassee and local government, has enabled her to excel in bringing forward a high-quality service that meets the needs of those facing economic challenges while also appealing to choice riders,” Sarnoff said.

“At FIU, students now benefit from the opportunity to take short trips in zero-emission Tesla vehicles — what a great and valuable learning experience.”

In her new role, Miro will oversee Freebee’s business development and government affairs operations throughout Florida, including spearheading initiatives to further integrate Freebee services into communities throughout the Sunshine State.

“Freebee is on an exciting journey of growth, and Claudia’s leadership has been a driving force behind our success,” Freebee co-founder and CEO Jason Speigel said. “Her commitment to our mission of providing accessible and eco-friendly transit options is invaluable.

Freebee offers on-demand electric public transportation through a fleet of more than 200 electric vehicles in cities and on college campuses at various locations throughout Florida and Virginia. The company provides more than 1 million free rides annually. It also serves, in areas where it operates, as a valuable first-mile/last-mile option connecting transit users from their point of origin to transit stops, and back again.

The company partners with cities, local governments and other organizations to provide free service in most areas. Some places, such as Key West, require minimal fees from riders. While they are not required, Freebee drivers can accept tips from riders.

The service is currently available in multiple locations throughout Florida, including Aventura, parts of Bradenton, Coral Gables, parts of Deerfield Beach, Delray Beach, Doral, Dunedin, Florida City, FIU, Fort Pierce, Hialeah, Homestead, Key West, Kissimmee, parts of Miami, Mount Doral, St. Pete Beach, Sunrise, Surfside, the University of Miami, and others.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

Categories