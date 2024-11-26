FWC investigators bust scheme to sell gold pieces from Florida’s famed 1715 treasure wreck

A big haul of stolen treasure from one of Florida’s most famed shipwrecks has been recovered by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

An FWC investigation led to the recovery of 37 gold coins stolen from the famed 1715 fleet, made up of Spanish galleons that wrecked during a hurricane off Florida’s east coast three centuries ago. That wreck is what established what is now known as Florida’s Treasure Coast, running from the southern area of Brevard County south to Palm Beach County.

The rare coins recovered by FWC are valued at more than $1 million. The coins were originally recovered in 2015 following a salvage operation by contractors, 1715 Fleet — Queens Jewels LLC, along with members of the Schmitt family. The initial haul brought in 101 gold coins from some of the wrecks off the Treasure Coast. But 50 of those coins were ultimately stolen after the contractors reported the recovery to Florida regulators.

The FWC and the FBI began investigations in June after indications the coins were likely stolen between 2023 and 2024, and possibly earlier. An FWC news release said evidence uncovered in the probe led officials to Eric Schmitt, one of the members of the Schmitt family.

“Investigators executed multiple search warrants, recovering coins from private residences, safe deposit boxes and auctions. Five stolen coins were reclaimed from a Florida-based auctioneer, who unknowingly purchased them from Eric Schmitt,” an FWC news release said.

Investigators said Eric Schmitt even staged a scheme where he stole some of the coins from a family condominium in Fort Pierce and placed them on the ocean floor off the coast. He set those coins up to appear to be new treasure hunting discoveries and prearranged the coins to be found by a new investor. Eric Schmitt was charged with dealing in stolen property.

Investigators called upon experts from Florida’s most famous treasure hunting outfit, Mel Fisher’s treasure museum in Sebastian, to help identify some of the coins.

“This case underscores the importance of safeguarding Florida’s rich cultural heritage and holding accountable those who seek to profit from its exploitation,” said FWC Investigator Camille Soverel.

All of the coins were returned to the rightful custodians, officials said.