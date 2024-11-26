Delegation for 11.26.24: Isn’t that Special — DOGE — snappy — FEMA — battery operated

Special Election timeline

Florida won’t have a complete delegation when the new Congress convenes in January, but there’s now a timeline in place for filling vacant seats.

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered Special Elections to replace former Rep. Matt Gaetz and outgoing Rep. Michael Waltz in Congress. Primaries in Florida’s 1st and 6th Congressional Districts will be held Jan. 28, while a Special General Election will take place April 1. Candidates must qualify for CD 1 on Dec. 5 or 6, while CD 6 candidates must do so on Dec. 6 or 7. Regardless, a full field of candidates should come into view well before Christmas.

However, the election winners will not be able to take office until the second quarter of 2025, which could cause headaches for Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson.

According to the latest projections from The Associated Press, Republicans held their House majority in elections earlier this month, but by a narrow margin. Republicans have won 219 seats, one more than needed for a majority, while Democrats have 213 seats. Republicans hold an edge in two of the three still-uncalled races, but every unsettled contest has margins between candidates of fewer than 800 votes.

But the projections also count wins by Gaetz and Waltz. As President-elect Donald Trump takes office, Waltz, a St. Augustine Beach Republican, expects to leave his seat to become White House National Security Adviser. Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, had already vacated his seat when he was nominated for Attorney General; he won’t return to Congress even though he withdrew from consideration for the Cabinet post. Drop Rep. Elise Stefanik, a New York Republican nominated as the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, and the GOP Caucus drops to 216 seats.

If Democrats squeeze out wins in every uncalled contest, the potential remains for a 216-216 House once every Representative tapped for Trump’s administration leaves. Gaetz, Waltz, and Stefanik all won their districts in November by more than 20 percentage points, so those seats will almost certainly be filled by Republicans again shortly.

This likely eliminates the chance of any other Representative landing an administration job soon. Trump filled his last Cabinet post when he named former White House aide Brooke Rollins Agriculture Secretary.

Of note, Trump has already expressed his preferences regarding who should fill the open seats in the Florida delegation. He endorsed Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis in CD 1 and state Sen. Randy Fine in CD 6, though neither expects to win unopposed.

DOGE style

Sen. Rick Scott is all on board with Trump’s efficiency initiative.

Scott is part of the Senate DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) Caucus, joining Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa in that cost-cutting quest.

“It’s past time for big reforms that scale back big government regulation and get our country back on track. Our country is drowning in debt and massive government expansion during Democrat control of Washington is pushing us deeper every day,” the Naples Republican said.

“This is a serious threat to our national security and the American Dream, and I believe DOGE is the answer to fixing it. I’ve spent years fighting against waste, fraud, reckless earmarks and political passion projects or personal favors Washington bureaucrats sneak into bills and try to pay for with hard-earned taxpayer money. Thank you to Sen. Ernst for starting this caucus. I am looking forward to slashing government waste and delivering for the American people. Let’s get to work.”

Another Floridian, who is also down with DOGE, joins Scott in the House.

Rep. Aaron Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican, co-founded the House DOGE Caucus, saying the “national debt has surpassed a staggering $36 trillion and should be a wake-up call for all Americans.”

Snapper season

Will fishermen be allowed to reel in red snapper this season? Rep. John Rutherford, a Jacksonville Republican, led a letter to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Administrator Richard Spinrad opposing a short season this year.

“Over the last 12 years, the South Atlantic fishing community has worked hard to help rebuild the red snapper stock,” Rutherford said.

“I have heard repeatedly from local anglers that they see more red snapper off the coast of Northeast Florida than they have ever seen before. That’s why last summer’s one-day season was confounding and ridiculous. I was proud to send a letter with my fellow House colleagues to urge NOAA not to implement draconian closures and use better data to evaluate the red snapper population. Florida’s anglers deserve dependable access to red snapper fishing.”

A total of 22 House colleagues joined Rutherford in the letter. Most represent Florida, including Reps. Bean, Gus Bilirakis, Daniel Webster, Byron Donalds, María Elvira Salazar, Anna Paulina Luna, Mario Díaz-Balart, Neal Dunn, Scott Franklin, Carlos Giménez, Laurel Lee and Waltz.

Hero to homeless

Homeless people can be seen under many major overpasses in Orlando. A national group praised Rep. Maxwell Frost for efforts to end poverty and homelessness in Central Florida and nationwide.

This year, the National Homelessness Law Center presented the Orlando Democrat with the Bruce F. Vento Award, named after the late U.S. Rep. Bruce Vento of Minnesota, who focused heavily on the issue. The award recognized Frost’s work on housing justice and racial equity during his first term in the U.S. House.

Frost embraced the recognition.

“I came to Congress with a mission to fight for a nation where housing is not just a commodity but a fundamental human right, and to receive this recognition within my first term is both humbling and a reminder of the work still ahead,” Frost said.

“Thank you to the National Homelessness Law Center for this honor and your unwavering commitment to this cause. Now more than ever, the work we are doing to build a future where no one is left behind, where no one is punished for their poverty, and where housing is a reality for all — not just a privilege for some, is more important than ever.”

Heart throbs

Legislation pointed straight at the heart just became the law of the land.

Reps. Bilirakis, a Palm Harbor Republican, and Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat, championed the Congenital Heart Futures Reauthorization Act this year along with Reps. Buddy Carter, a Georgia Republican, and Adam Schiff, a California Democrat.

President Joe Biden has now signed the legislation authorizing research funding and awareness efforts with the Health and Human Services Department regarding the causes, prevention, and development of better treatments for heart disease.

“As a co-founder of the Congenital Heart Caucus, I’ve become familiar with the struggles patients with congenital heart disease and their families face,” Bilirakis said. “This new law brings us one step closer to enhancing better treatment options and improving outcomes for all patients suffering with this condition. We’ve seen that this program yields positive results, and I look forward to it continuing to help future generations live longer, healthier lives.”

Following advances in the treatment of congenital heart disease among children, much of the focus of research today is going toward living healthy lives with the condition into adulthood. Some 2 million adults in the U.S. now live with congenital heart disease.

Health advocates cheered the bill.

“Today’s signing of the Congenital Heart Futures Reauthorization Act of 2024 demonstrates the importance of patient advocacy and bipartisan problem-solving. Thanks to Rep. Bilirakis and his colleagues, ACHD patients and cardiologists were truly heard throughout this process,” said Mark Roeder, President and CEO of the Adult Congenital Heart Association.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to witness this historic signing as our government moves to address the need for a larger care workforce for our growing population of almost 2 million adults with CHD across the country.”

FEMA outrage

Rep. Vern Buchanan is working with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to demand answers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following perceived discrimination against some Florida hurricane victims due to political leanings.

Moody and Buchanan, a Longboat Key Republican, held a joint news conference expressing their concerns about equal treatment of hurricane victims in Florida after it was recently revealed some FEMA workers were discriminating against Florida hurricane victims who were Trump supporters.

Moody filed a lawsuit against FEMA amid a political firestorm over guidance from a Lake Placid-based FEMA supervisor that on-the-ground workers should not approach homes with Trump signs.

Buchanan vowed Congress would get to the bottom of the alleged discrimination now that Moody filed the suit.

“It is downright unconscionable to deny relief to storm victims simply because of their political preference,” Buchanan said. “FEMA has a responsibility to serve every American equally — especially in times of crisis. That’s why I’m leading efforts in the House to demand answers from FEMA to not only ensure all bad actors are held accountable, but to ensure this never happens again. I applaud AG Moody for taking legal action against FEMA officials for violating the civil rights of Florida residents.”

Fighting for firefighters

Should firefighters who take a break from service and return to the force see years of service burned as far as their retirement?

Franklin, a Lakeland Republican, said first responders shouldn’t suffer such a penalty. He filed a bipartisan bill with Rep. Josh Harder, a California Democrat, to support wildland firefighters who must take leaves of absence.

“Federal firefighters play a critical role in our nation’s emergency response network. They shouldn’t have to worry about losing their retirement benefits if they must take an extended absence to handle a family emergency or care for a new baby,” Franklin said.

“Our bill extends break-in-service retirement limits from three days to 24 months, providing flexibility to support these brave men and women. It’s an important step to improve benefits, recruit, and retain wildland firefighters, and I’m glad to partner with Rep. Harder on this initiative.”

The bill ends the practice of restarting the clock on benefits unless leave lasts more than two years.

Harder and Franklin have worked closely on policy to address a national wildfire crisis, which includes addressing a shortage of firefighters.

Caregiver tax breaks

New legislation filed by Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick could give tax benefits to caregivers.

The Miramar Democrat co-introduced the bipartisan Caregiver Financial Relief Act, along with Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Republican Reps. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona and Mike Lawler of New York.

The legislation would waive a 10% early withdrawal penalty from retirement accounts when used for family caregiving expenses.

“It is unconscionable that Americans must choose between working to afford basic necessities or caring for a loved one,” Cherfilus-McCormick said. “This National Family Caregivers Month, we must resolve to do more to aid our hidden workforce of caregivers who contribute more than $1 trillion to our economy every year. I am proud to stand with my colleagues in introducing this critical, bipartisan piece of legislation that will materially benefit our constituents.”

According to Cherfilus-McCormick’s Office, caregiving costs families about $7,000 annually, and 47% of caregivers list themselves in surveys as “financially burden(ed)” by the expense.

Disaster funding fight

After 15 tornadoes touched down in South Florida during Hurricane Milton, Rep. Lois Frankel said Congress needs to pass disaster relief funding to help those impacted immediately.

The West Palm Beach Democrat led a letter from every Florida Democrat in Congress urging House and Senate leaders to fund Biden’s supplemental appropriations request and replenish the Disaster Relief Fund.

“We must stand by our neighbors who have suffered devastating losses through no fault of their own, many of which are not covered by insurance,” Frankel said.

Biden’s funding request includes $40 billion for the relief fund, along with $25 billion for Agriculture Department funding related to the storm, $12 billion for a Housing and Urban Development block grant disaster recovery fund, $8 billion for road repair through the Department of Transportation and billions more in other related programs.

A good start

A decision by the Homeland Security Department to blacklist car battery companies tied to the Chinese government was embraced by Giménez, Chair of the House Homeland Security Transportation and Maritime Subcommittee.

But the Miami-Dade Republican said more needs to be done to limit the Chinese Communist Party’s control of electric vehicle infrastructure.

“While we are pleased with this initial step, we remain concerned that CATL and Gotion’s supply chains are deeply tied to the Xinjiang region,” Giménez said in a joint statement with House Homeland Security Committee Chair Mark Green and House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party Chair John Moolenaar. “It is past time to stop spending taxpayer dollars partnering with Gotion and CATL.”

All three committee Chairs are Republicans and pressed for further action than that announced by the Biden administration.

“American companies should cut ties with these Chinese Communist Party-aligned battery companies and focus on developing a resilient supply chain free of forced labor,” the joint statement reads.

“The Biden-Harris Administration rules that would allow American taxpayer dollars to subsidize Chinese batteries tainted by slave labor must also be reversed. Additionally, we must advance our bipartisan legislation, the Decoupling from Foreign Adversarial Battery Dependency Act, to not only eradicate forced labor from U.S. supply chains but to reduce our dependency on China.”

On this day

Nov. 26, 1791 — “George Washington holds first Cabinet meeting” via The Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association — Washington held his first full Cabinet meeting with Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson, Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton, Secretary of War Henry Knox and Attorney General Edmund Randolph. Vice President John Adams was one prominent individual who did not attend Cabinet meetings. The Cabinet was often filled with tension, particularly between Jefferson and Hamilton, surrounding the question of a national bank. Despite the acrimony, Jefferson believed that the tone had little impact on governance, explaining that “the pain was for Hamilton and myself, but the public experienced no inconvenience.”

Nov. 26, 1863 — “Abraham Lincoln issues Thanksgiving proclamation” via the Library of Congress — President Lincoln invited Americans to “set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next as a day of thanksgiving and praise.” Most early Thanksgiving days were spontaneous celebrations. However, by the mid-nineteenth century, an annual fall Thanksgiving meal was customary throughout much of the United States and its Territories. During the gold rush, miners far from home observed a day of thanks. Since Lincoln in 1863, every President of the United States has issued an annual Thanksgiving Proclamation, each citing a specific date.

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol, with contributions by A.G. Gancarski.