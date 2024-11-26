Randy Fine officially resigns from Florida Senate

State Sen. Randy Fine has formally resigned his Senate District 19 seat, effective March 31.

The move came within hours of the Palm Bay Republican announcing his candidacy in Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

“Serving the people as a Member of the Florida Legislature has been the highest honor of my life,” Fine wrote in a letter to Senate President Ben Albritton and Gov. Ron DeSantis. “While elected office was not my goal as I became an adult, concern for the future of my children — and specifically their education — drove me to run almost a decade ago. As my boys have grown, I was proud to help lead the effort to transform education in Florida.”

Fine served in the Florida House for eight years before his election to the Senate in November. But he said the opportunity to serve in Congress was too much of a draw.

“While we have made great strides, particularly in primary education, I have grown increasing(ly) concerned about the country they will leave high school for,” he wrote. “Our colleges and universities are a cesspool of wokeism and antisemitism, and beyond the ivory tower, our country has been invaded by illegal immigrants, our families are suffering from unacceptable inflation, and our nation’s finances are on the verge of ruin.

“It is my belief that President Trump is our nation’s last, best chance to right the ship. And with his statement this weekend, he believes I can help. I owe it to those same children that I entered office to serve to join that fight. While I am sorry that my service in the Senate will be abbreviated, it seems that my path will return me to a People’s House where I will fight for Floridians under the familiar title of Representative.”

Florida law requires individuals holding public office to resign their current post ahead of when they would take office in a new position, regardless of whether they win or lose the race. The resignation cannot be revoked.

A Special Election must be called to replace Fine in the Senate.

A separate Special Election was called Friday in CD 6 to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for National Security Adviser. A Primary will take place on Jan. 28 with a Special General Election scheduled for April 1, a day after Fine’s last day in the Senate.

Candidates for the seat must qualify on Dec. 6 or 7. Today marked the last day for those holding office to resign in order to run.