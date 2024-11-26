As state lawmakers resign to run for Congress, when will new Special Elections take place?

Special Elections beget Special Elections.

As state lawmakers run for newly opened congressional seats, Florida law requires them to resign their current posts. In the case of members of the Legislature, those seats must also be filled via Special Elections.

Special Elections have already been called in Florida’s 1st Congressional District, where U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz quit for a since-aborted nomination for Attorney General, and in Florida’s 6th Congressional District, where U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz will soon vacate his seat to be White House National Security Adviser.

In both seats, party Primaries will be held on Jan. 28, with a Special General Election set for April 1.

But as state lawmakers resign to run for those federal posts, any resulting Special Elections to replace them will have to take place at a later point, according to Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd.

“They will not be on the same timeline,” Byrd told Florida Politics. “The Governor will have to issue EOs (executive orders) for those races. Once he does, we can then work out the timelines, which will be similar to what has been issued for CD 1 and 6.”

State Rep. Joel Rudman, a Navarre Republican, already submitted his resignation from the Florida House, effective Jan. 1, in order to run in CD 1. Meanwhile, state Sen. Randy Fine is expected to submit a resignation Tuesday from his Senate District 19 seat after announcing he’s running in CD 6.

The deadline to resign to run for CD 1 was Monday, so no other legislative vacancies will occur as a result of that race. Other lawmakers could still potentially declare for CD 6, but must submit resignations no later than Tuesday.

Byrd said the process for setting Special Elections begins once lawmakers inform the House or Senate they will vacate seats. Only then will Gov. Ron DeSantis call for a Special Election, with a timeline determined from there.

Of note, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis also resigned to run in CD 1, and other elected officials may yet resign to run in CD 6. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio also expects to vacate his seat to be confirmed as U.S. Secretary of State.

In the cases of Patronis and Rubio, any replacement will be appointed by DeSantis per Florida law.