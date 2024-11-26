Randy Fine will leave Florida Senate and run for Congress

State Sen. Randy Fine has formally announced his candidacy to succeed outgoing U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz in Congress.

Fine, a Palm Bay Republican, made the announcement in studio on “Fox & Friends.”

“Donald Trump needs fighters who will Make America Wealthy Again, Make American Safe Again, and someone who will stand up for Israel,” Fine later posted on social media. “That is why today I’m announcing my candidacy for FL 6th Congressional District.”

The seat is opening as Waltz, a St. Augustine Beach Republican, prepares to join President-elect Trump’s administration as National Security Adviser. A Special Election was announced this week to replace Waltz. A Primary is scheduled for Jan. 28 while a Special General Election will be held April 1.

While Fine was just elected to the Florida Senate, he’s making a move for Congress after Trump endorsed him for the post this weekend.

“A Harvard Educated, Successful Businessman, and Highly Respected State Legislator, Randy has been an incredible Voice for MAGA, and the Great People of Florida. In Congress, Randy will be an INCREDIBLE Fighter who will work tirelessly with me to Stop Inflation, Grow our Economy, Secure the Border, Champion our Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, Protect our always under siege Second Amendment, and Restore PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The support notably came after Fine endorsed Trump in the Republican Presidential Primary in high-profile fashion, switching his support from Gov. Ron DeSantis to the former President while alleging Florida’s Governor did too little to combat antisemitism in Florida.

Fine previously served eight years in the Florida House, most recently chairing the Health & Human Services Committee there. He won an open Senate District 19 race in November, winning more than 59% of the vote over Democrat Vance Ahrens.

Running for Congress will require him to resign from the Florida Senate before the new winner of the Special Election is expected to take office. A resignation must be submitted no later than Tuesday.

Waltz’s district is considered safe for Republicans. He won the district with 66% of the vote this year, and in 2022 did even better, winning with more than 75% of the vote. Nearly 46% of the electorate registered to the Republican Party. Meanwhile, less than 27% of voters are Democrats, according to the most recent L2 voter data.

Several other candidates have also made moves to run for Waltz’s seat, including former Marion County School Board member Don Browning, Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond, Lake County Commissioner Anthony Sabatini and former presidential candidate Randall Terry.