November 26, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Randy Fine will leave Florida Senate and run for Congress

Jacob OglesNovember 26, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSpecials

Anthony Sabatini says Donald Trump ‘barely knows what’s going on’ when endorsing candidates

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.26.24 — Happy Thanksgiving

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Lauren Book eyes Florida Senate return — in term-limited Jason Pizzo’s seat

Fine, Randy
The Palm Bay Republican already has Donald Trump's endorsement in the upcoming Special Election.

State Sen. Randy Fine has formally announced his candidacy to succeed outgoing U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz in Congress.

Fine, a Palm Bay Republican, made the announcement in studio on “Fox & Friends.”

Donald Trump needs fighters who will Make America Wealthy Again, Make American Safe Again, and someone who will stand up for Israel,” Fine later posted on social media. “That is why today I’m announcing my candidacy for FL 6th Congressional District.”

The seat is opening as Waltz, a St. Augustine Beach Republican, prepares to join President-elect Trump’s administration as National Security Adviser. A Special Election was announced this week to replace Waltz. A Primary is scheduled for Jan. 28 while a Special General Election will be held April 1.

While Fine was just elected to the Florida Senate, he’s making a move for Congress after Trump endorsed him for the post this weekend.

“A Harvard Educated, Successful Businessman, and Highly Respected State Legislator, Randy has been an incredible Voice for MAGA, and the Great People of Florida. In Congress, Randy will be an INCREDIBLE Fighter who will work tirelessly with me to Stop Inflation, Grow our Economy, Secure the Border, Champion our Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, Protect our always under siege Second Amendment, and Restore PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The support notably came after Fine endorsed Trump in the Republican Presidential Primary in high-profile fashion, switching his support from Gov. Ron DeSantis to the former President while alleging Florida’s Governor did too little to combat antisemitism in Florida.

Fine previously served eight years in the Florida House, most recently chairing the Health & Human Services Committee there. He won an open Senate District 19 race in November, winning more than 59% of the vote over Democrat Vance Ahrens.

Running for Congress will require him to resign from the Florida Senate before the new winner of the Special Election is expected to take office. A resignation must be submitted no later than Tuesday.

Waltz’s district is considered safe for Republicans. He won the district with 66% of the vote this year, and in 2022 did even better, winning with more than 75% of the vote. Nearly 46% of the electorate registered to the Republican Party. Meanwhile, less than 27% of voters are Democrats, according to the most recent L2 voter data.

Several other candidates have also made moves to run for Waltz’s seat, including former Marion County School Board member Don Browning, Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond, Lake County Commissioner Anthony Sabatini and former presidential candidate Randall Terry.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAnthony Sabatini says Donald Trump 'barely knows what's going on' when endorsing candidates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories