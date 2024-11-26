Anthony Sabatini says Donald Trump ‘barely knows what’s going on’ when endorsing candidates

Lake County Commissioner Anthony Sabatini said President-elect Donald Trump “barely knows what’s going on” when he issues endorsements.

The Republican made the remarks as he ponders a run for Congress to succeed U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, Trump’s choice for National Security Adviser. Trump this weekend endorsed state Sen. Randy Fine, a Palm Bay Republican, for the soon-vacant Congressional seat.

But that clearly upset Sabatini, who previously told Florida Politics he was considering running for the congressional seat and was “90% of the way there.” Those comments came before Trump endorsed Fine.

A Special Election has been scheduled for Waltz’s seat, with a Primary scheduled for Jan. 28 and a Special General Election to be held on April 1.

Sabatini clearly doesn’t care for Trump endorsing Fine, and criticized the choice to Fox 35 Orlando.

“Ninety percent of endorsements, the President barely knows what’s going on,” Sabatini told the local TV station. “He doesn’t know that Randy Fine is basically a borderline criminal, that he has ethics charges, he’s been found in contempt of court.”

That references a recent action by Brevard County Circuit Judge Scott Blaue, who held Fine in contempt in September for appearing by camera in court in a T-shirt and who appeared to give a rude hand gesture during court proceedings, as reported by Florida Today.

Sabatini knows how Trump endorsements can shape Republican Primary results in elections. Earlier this year Sabatini challenged U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster for his seat in Congress. He dropped out of that race after Trump endorsed the long-time incumbent in the race.

“Today, Donald Trump endorsed the incumbent in my race,” Sabatini posted on social media at the time. “I don’t always agree with Donald Trump’s endorsements, but I understand the political reality of what they are. Tonight, I am withdrawing from District 11, and I will be running for the Lake County Commission.”

Sabatini went on to unseat former Lake County Commissioner Doug Shields. Now he’s considering running for Congress again weeks after his election to local office. But he now sounds less certain of that route.

“If I don’t get in, it’s simply because there’s one or two people whose names I am not allowed to disclose at this point of them getting in,” he told Fox 35.

L2 voter data. This race likely will be decided in the Republican Primary for all practical purposes. Waltz won CD 6 with 66% of the vote this year, and in 2022 did even better, winning with more than 75% of the vote. Nearly 46% of the electorate is registered to the Republican Party. Meanwhile, less than 27% of voters are Democrats, according to the most recent