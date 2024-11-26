Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.26.24 — Happy Thanksgiving

Good Tuesday morning.

First and foremost — Let me wish each of you reading Burn a very happy Thanksgiving. All of us who work to produce Sunburn are enormously grateful for your readership and support.

From Michelle, Ella, and I — We try to find gratitude daily but welcome the extra attention paid to Thanksgiving’s blessings. We are forever thankful for this life together, God’s grace, our family’s health, and the blessings of friendship that enrich our lives. As you look around at your loved ones at your Thanksgiving table, please know that you will be included in our prayers of gratitude at our Thanksgiving table.

Programming note — Sunburn will be off Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to celebrate the holiday with our families. We’ll see you bright and early Monday morning.

___

The Florida Hospital Association welcomes two new vice presidents of Policy and Education and an associate vice president of Communications.

New Vice President of Policy and Education Nicole Pelligrino will lead key policy initiatives, including population health, children’s health, the health care workforce, behavioral health, and long-term and post-acute care. She will also help oversee FHA’s educational programming and events. Before joining FHA, Pelligrino was a senior researcher for the Florida Perinatal Quality Collaborative.

Juliet Hauser, who has worked as FHA’s Director of Communications for three years, will fill a new position as associate vice president of Communications. In this position, she will continue to manage the association’s day-to-day communications and marketing efforts while also leading the development and execution of communications strategies to highlight FHA and member activity.

Before joining FHA, Juliet was a senior account executive at Sachs Media. She also has experience serving in various communication roles for the Association of Florida Community Developers, Florida State University and the Florida Department of Education.

Brea Gelin is coming on as vice president of Hospital Finance. In the new role, Gelin will lead and advise on state and federal funding issues impacting association hospital members’ financial operations. She will be focused on Medicaid and Medicare policy initiatives, informing state and federal advocacy by FHA.

Gelin previously worked in the Executive Office of the Governor’s Office of Policy and Budget, where she most recently served as a policy coordinator within the Health and Human Services Unit. With nearly 20 years of experience in OPB, Brea has an extensive background in public administration and in-depth knowledge of the state budget from her various roles.

___

Here are some other Thanksgiving items on my radar:

🚘— That’s a lot of travel: More than 4.5 million people are expected to travel to Florida this year for the Thanksgiving holiday, a six-figure increase over 2023 Thanksgiving travel. Nationwide, nearly 80 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home. More here.

🤬 — Thanksgiving politics might be rough for those under 30: According to YouGov polling this week, about a third of U.S. adults under 30 say they are likely to get into political arguments this Thanksgiving. Overall, only 17% of Americans say they might get into a political spat. The likelihood of arguing your political views lessens with age, with only a quarter of those ages 30-44 reporting they could get heated, 11% of those 45-64 and just 5% of those 65 and older.

🦃— A turkey dinner is cheaper this year than last year, but it’s still high: The average price for this year’s traditional spread for a gathering of 10 will set you back about $58, down 5% from last year. But that cost is still about 19% higher than five years ago. The cost estimates, part of a study from the American Farm Bureau Federation, are based on the price of turkeys dropping about 6% and sweet potatoes a staggering 26%. But dinner rolls and stuffing are up 8%. And supply chain issues are still keeping prices higher than pre-COVID. Read more here.

— Wet vs. dry brine, the great debate: Wet brining a turkey involves submerging the bird in a bath of water, salt and aromatics, such as bay leaves and garlic and refrigerating for 4-6 hours. The result is juicier, more tender meat. But drawbacks include a possible mess — without proper caution, the water can spill all over — and the added moisture is mostly just water, meaning the meat’s natural flavor can be dulled. A dry brine includes salting the outside of the turkey. The process draws the turkey’s natural juices to the surface, mixes with the salt and then reabsorbs the juices back into the meat, thus brining it in its own juices. Dry brine fans argue the method allows for a juicier bird without the flavor loss, and avoids the possible mess associated with wet brine. Still, others argue neither are necessary, and a non-brined turkey allows the natural flavors to shine. But brining gives the amateur cook a buffer if they leave the turkey in the oven a touch too long. Read more about the pros and cons in this Washington Post explainer.

— Spice up your Thanksgiving spread: People call it Turkey Day for a reason — Thanksgiving menus tend to have a lot of repetition, from the main protein to staples like mashed potatoes and stuffing. But The New York Times notes there are ways to liven up the table for a crunchier, brighter, fresher spread. The piece includes five suggestions, including adding a sweet and sour profile, a bit of crunch with fresh veggies, getting herbaceous with a bright turkey salsa verde drizzle, adding spice with things like a cilantro-date chutney, and adding some crunch with a fried shallot topping. The additions can transform even the most ordinary Thanksgiving menu from blah to wow, and most can be offered as optional add-ons while still adding a burst of color and excitement to the table without bombarding the Thanksgiving purist with flavors they don’t think belong.

— Do your relish tray like a pro: If you’re like any number of Thanksgiving hosts running behind to meet that dinner deadline, a good relish tray can save the day, satiating hungry guests while you get those last-minute details into the main course (and make sure they’re hot). But why throw some veggies, crackers, cheese and olives onto a plate willy-nilly when you can get some easy tips from five-star chefs, as compiled by The Wall Street Journal? Try combining both marinated and raw fermented elements, recommends Santa Monica chef Matthew Schaler. That can be as simple as a briny pickle. Amped-up deviled eggs highlight upper Midwest chef Shaina Robbins Papach and husband Joe Papach’s Harvey House relish tray, including a trout roe topping. The duo also prepares a whipped ranch mousse in lieu of supermarket dressing. New York chef Nate Adler suggests mixing and matching, including turmeric-pickled cauliflower, pickled onions, fried cumin-pickled beets, and a smoked whitefish salad.

— Wine pair like a boss: We’re all a little rusty from last year’s lonely COVID-19 Thanksgiving and, let’s face it, sometimes family dynamics call for booze. So, make sure your alcoholic drink offerings play up the menu while still making sure wine choices are versatile. The New York Times has plenty of tips for choosing the best crowd-pleasers and some pitfalls to avoid. Don’t, the piece notes, go for overly tannic wines. That means avoiding young reds that still need to age. Too many tannins aren’t overtly bad, but they can have a fatiguing effect. Also, avoid oaky flavor profiles. As popular as oaky wines are, they can clash with many Thanksgiving foods. Also, avoid high-alcohol wines (nothing gets your crazy uncle even more vocal at the dinner table than a solid buzz) and transgressive wines that might confuse non-connoisseur guests. Do choose lively wines, those with a lot of names — such as “fresh,” “lithe,” and “energetic” — to describe them.

❤️‍🩹— They thought her Thanksgiving was weird, now she’s not cooking: Writing into Washington Post advice columnist Carolyn Hax, an anonymous advice-seeker explained that a couple of years ago, she, along with her husband and younger son, enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal with her older son and his wife. The wife prepared the meal and, described as a “great cook,” made what the writer described as “fancy food” instead of a traditional meal. Thanksgiving is back at the fancy cook’s house, but she’s not cooking; her husband is. The writer worries her husband and son offended the daughter-in-law by calling her meal weird, wondering if an apology is in order. Read the advice here, but tl;dr: The apology was due then, not now, and it should come from the offending boys, not the worried Mom.

🖋— Get creative with that toast, try poetry: If you feel like it’s too cliche to go ‘round the table listing things for which you are grateful, or if you just want to add to the festivities, poetry could be a good go-to. Check out this list of toasts and prayers by some top-notch poets, such as Robert Herrick’s “A Thanksgiving to God, for his House” or “Family Reunion” by Maxine W. Kumin. See the entire list and pick your favorite here.

🛍— Get those credit cards ready: Nearly three in four (72%) Floridians plan to shop on Black Friday, according to a recent survey from the National Retail Federation. Most of those shoppers (65%) plan to shop in person, while about 39% plan to utilize e-commerce by filling their carts online and then making their purchases on Cyber Monday. Overall, the NRF expects more than 183 million people to shop between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday, up slightly from last year and up more than 18 million from five years ago.

🛒— Best places to shop on Black Friday: Everyone who shops on Black Friday is in it, at least to some degree, for the savings. A WalletHub analysis found Black Friday deals this year can save consumers as much as 88%. So where are the best finds? This year, top deals are at JCPenney, Belk and Macy’s, with savings exceeding 76% at JCPenney, nearly 73% at Belk and more than 57% at Macy’s. Don’t expect to save as much as places like Target or Walmart, where savings average 29% and 38%, respectively. Read more here.

🎄— Stress-free holiday decorating hacks: If you haven’t already put up your tree and decked the halls of your home, TikTok offers seven hacks to take the stress out of decorating. Some examples include skipping the hammer and nails in favor of a tension rod to hang garlands; adhesive hooks and ribbon for easy, damage-free wreath hanging; filling gaps in the Christmas tree with folded ribbon or other festive fillers; and using cardboard boxes wrapped in your favorite wrapping paper as decorations. More, including using toilet paper rolls to stabilize centerpieces, are listed here.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@RealDonaldTrump: Jimmy Patronis, Chief Financial Officer for the Great State of Florida, has done a tremendous job as CFO, where he also serves as the State’s Fire Marshall and as an important member of the Florida Cabinet. I hear that Jimmy is now considering launching a Campaign for Congress in Florida’s 1st Congressional District! A fourth-generation Floridian from the beautiful Panhandle and owner of an iconic seafood restaurant, Jimmy has been a wonderful friend to me and to MAGA. As your next Congressman, Jimmy would work tirelessly alongside me to Grow our Economy, Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Incredible Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always-under-siege Second Amendment. Should he decide to enter this Race, Jimmy Patronis has my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, JIMMY, RUN!

Tweet, tweet:

—@Fineout: One news organization keeps putting out a headline that asks if @GovRonDeSantis can run for Governor again in 2026. Let me save you time. No.

—@JoeGruters: Whether via appointment or at the ballot box in 2026, I look forward to running for CFO as President (Donald) Trump’s endorsed candidate. President Trump’s resounding victory is a mandate for change in this country and I will never stop fighting to Make America Great Again! #OTV2026

—@KevinORomero: .@JimmyPatronis has done a spectacular job & won the respect of all Floridians; I know he’ll earn the respect of his peers in the @HouseGOP. I’ve known Jimmy since his 2018 campaign when the @GOP_PR51 was on the ground; great endorsement from POTUS @realDonaldTrump!

—@BrendonLeslie: As if Governor DeSantis wasn’t already in an impossible spot with appointing (Marco) Rubio’s successor – if he picks someone other than Gruters for CFO, I could see more political backlash

—@Chris_Minor10: Harris Rosen’s legacy will live on through the tens of thousands of lives he touched over his lifetime. The empire he built is only surpassed by his philanthropic efforts & love for humanity in helping others. I had the pleasure of working events with him in the past & he was every bit as kind as he was inspiring. If you don’t know is story, give it a Google. We should all aspire to be 1/10 the person he was. Heaven gained a good one

—@TBTimes_Bulls: I’ve backtracked to 1990 and still can’t find a Florida-FSU game in which both teams started true freshman quarterbacks.

— DAYS UNTIL —

‘Moana 2’ premieres – 1; ‘Chef’s Table’ returns to Netflix — 1; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit begins – 7; Florida Chamber 2024 Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 7; ‘Interstellar: IMAX Exclusive’ premieres — 10; MLS Cup 2024 – 11; Army-Navy game — 16; ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ premieres – 22; College Football Playoff begins – 24; ‘What If …?’ season three premieres — 26; Squid Game’ season two premieres – 30; Fiesta, Peach, Rose & Sugar Bowls – 36; Orange Bowl – 44; House single bill drafting submission deadline for 2025 Session — 59; ‘Severance’ season two debuts – 59; Special GOP Primary to replace Matt Gaetz in Florida’s 1st Congressional District — 63; Super Bowl LIX — 75; Florida Chamber’s 2025 Legislative Fly-In — 76; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres – 87; 2025 Session single bill filing deadline — 94; the 2025 Oscars – 96; Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session begins – 98; Tampa Bay Rays season opener — 121; Special Election for CD 1 — 126; ‘Andor’ season two premieres — 147; 2025 Session ends – 157; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres – 157; Epic Universe grand opening — 177; ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning’ premieres — 178; ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ premieres — 185; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres – 241; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres – 388; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres – 525; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 542; FIFA World Cup 26™ final – 563; FIFA World Cup 26™ final match – 601; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres – 675; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 753; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres – 893; 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1,326; 2028 U.S. Presidential Election — 1,442; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres – 1,852; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres – 2,573.

— THANKFUL—

Sunburn readers share what they are grateful for this year:

“Today and every day, I’m thankful for my beautiful wife, Ann, our daughters and our seven wonderful grandchildren. I’m grateful to live in the greatest nation in the world, where everyone has the freedom and opportunity to achieve the American dream. I’m also incredibly thankful to Florida’s families, who have trusted me to represent and fight for them every day in the United States Senate and who just overwhelmingly re-elected me earlier this month. I’d like to wish all Floridians a very happy Thanksgiving” – U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

“Every day, I’m thankful for the many blessings in my life – both big and small – but Thanksgiving gives me the special opportunity to reflect on how incredibly fortunate I am. I’m grateful for God and his guidance, the abundance of blessings in my life, especially my family and our first grandchild (the most beautiful baby ever!), who we welcomed last week, and that I have the honor of continuing my public service to the people of Florida’s 4th Congressional District in Congress.” — U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean, Florida’s 4th Congressional District.

“This Thanksgiving, Sandy and I would like to express our deepest gratitude for the brave men and women of our Armed Forces, especially those separated from their loved ones this holiday season. We also want to thank our dedicated law enforcement officers and first responders who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe. Their courage and commitment to protecting us both at home and abroad allow us to enjoy the many freedoms envisioned by our nation’s founders. We are also extremely blessed to have such a wonderful and loving family with our two sons and their families — and two rowdy goldendoodle puppies!” — U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, Florida’s 16th Congressional District

“Grateful for our incredible first responders, our servicemen and women, and the opportunity to serve the Sunshine State.” — U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, Florida’s 3rd Congressional District

“Every year, I am reminded how thankful I am for family. My wife, children and grandchildren are some of the greatest blessings I’ve ever received. I am thankful for the opportunity to fight for their future and build a better country for all our grandchildren to inherit.” — U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, Florida’s 2nd Congressional District

“I’m thankful for my family, friends, and loved ones. And I’m thankful for our community — we are beautiful, strong, and full of hope. My loved ones and the people of Central Florida are the reason I get up every day.” — Rep. Maxwell Frost, Florida’s 10th Congressional District

“On Thanksgiving Katie and I still take time to reflect on our family and how grateful we are for the opportunity to serve others in our community. As Americans, it’s important to recognize that we are blessed to have freedom and liberty and to show our gratitude for the brave men and women in uniform, and their families, who have made tremendous sacrifices to defend and preserve it.” — U.S. Rep. Bill Posey, Florida’s 8th Congressional District

“Each and every day, I’m grateful for my family, our great country, and the honor of serving the people of Northeast Florida. This Thanksgiving, I would like to send a special thank you to all of our service members, first responders, and American heroes protecting and serving us here at home and around the world this holiday season. We appreciate all that you do to keep us safe. Wishing you and yours a happy, healthy, and blessed Thanksgiving!” — U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, Florida’s 5th Congressional District.

“I am so thankful for an amazing family, Team Soto, and so many friends. I am also grateful for having one of the most prolific terms for federal projects in my career. From expansions of I-4 and the Orlando International Airport to SunRail and NeoCity and more, we have delivered billions in federal funding to improve our local economy and infrastructure.” — U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, Florida’s 9th Congressional District

“I am thankful, as always, for the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project. For over 30 years, this project has transformed the lives of countless boys, and this year, we proudly extended its reach to the Los Angeles Unified School District, broadening its impact and empowering even more boys across our nation. It is through prevention, not detention, that we can change this country. These boys will always be a part of me, just as I will always be a part of them. I am also grateful for the immense trust my community placed in me during this past election cycle. I am more energized than ever to tackle the property insurance crisis, lower everyday costs, and deliver real results for South Florida.” — U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, Florida’s 24th Congressional District

“This Thanksgiving, I am grateful for Florida’s brave law enforcement officers and first responders who are taking time away from their own families to keep our communities and roadways safe – so we can all spend time with our families. It’s because of their sacrifices that we can enjoy a safe and happy holiday.” — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody

“I’m thankful for our first responders working day and night, including holidays like Thanksgiving, to serve our communities and keep us safe. They risk their own lives 24/7/365 to save others. I’m also grateful for the public servants who wake up every day and do all they can to fix problems for Floridians. Our state is better off because of the selfless service of others.” — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis

“I am thankful for my family and that we can spend this holiday together. We should all be thankful for the hard-working farmers who make our Thanksgiving meal possible by the work of their hands and the sweat of their brows. We can’t take these provisions for granted. It’s why Thanksgiving was established so long ago, and it is just as important today.” — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson

“This year I’m especially thankful for my team at the DOS that pulled off three statewide elections this year without a hitch” — Secretary of State Cord Byrd

”Thankful is an understatement. I am blessed with faith, family, freedom, and the Fourth Circuit. Oh, and pecan pie. I am thankful for pecan pie” — 4th Circuit State Attorney Melissa Nelson

“Faith, family and freedom. Of all the things to be thankful for this year, Missy and I are so grateful the Lord has blessed us with two beautiful grandchildren and two more on the way!” — Senate President Ben Albritton, Senate District 27

“This year, I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to serve the residents of Northwest Miami-Dade County in the Florida Senate and work alongside colleagues dedicated to continuing to make Florida the best place to live. I am also grateful for the support of my family, friends, and community, who inspire me every day. I wish everyone a joyful and safe Thanksgiving!” — Sen. Bryan Ávila, Senate District 39

“I’m happy for a healthy, happy family and the newest addition, our grandson Hugh, who is three months old.” — Sen. Jim Boyd, Senate District 20

“Above all else, I’m most thankful for my family — my wife, our three wonderful children, and our two pups. They are my pride and joy, and everything I do is for them. I’m looking forward to spending extra time with them over the holidays as we partake in family traditions, which, as a proud Italian (even though there are members of the caucus who would deny me that right!), includes cooking my Mom’s spaghetti and meatballs. I’m also thankful for the opportunity to continue to serve my community. It is an honor to be able to represent District 23 in the Florida Senate and be their voice in Tallahassee. And I would be remiss if I did not mention my gratitude for the brave men and women who have served our country — we owe everything to them, and I am proud to put on the uniform and count myself among their ranks.” — Sen. Danny Burgess, Senate District 23

“As we gather to celebrate this special holiday, I am deeply thankful for the abundant blessings in my life. I give thanks to God for His guidance and grace, which sustain me every day. I am profoundly grateful for my beautiful family and friends, whose love and support are a constant source of joy and strength—especially my wife Erica and my kids, Livia and Carlo. I’m thankful for my incredible team at Hope Villages of America, who dedicate their lives to serving others. I thank God for my Senate family and the community I serve. I cherish the honor of representing District 18 in the Florida Senate. I am also thankful for Sunday Italian dinners, my running shoes, my gym membership, Clean Eats, Publix, discontinued hurricane warnings, race cars, my new circular saw, big fans, bleach, wet-dry vacs, a Lowe’s gift card, the New York Mets and calm seas. Happy Thanksgiving!” — Sen. Nick DiCeglie, Senate District 18

“I’m grateful for the memory of my mother, who fought for me when I needed it most and made me the fighter I am today. Thanksgiving won’t be the same without her at the table, but I know that she will continue to push – and guide – me and her grandsons from beyond.” — Sen. Randy Fine, Senate District 19

“I’m thankful that America voted to save our country by re-electing President Trump. I’m also deeply grateful to my community for their support and for the opportunity to serve. Most of all, I’m thankful for Sydney and my kids for being the greatest blessings in my life.” — Sen. Joe Gruters, Senate District 22

“I was the oldest of seven kids. Our family always had Thanksgiving together. We were not rich, by far. My Mom would always make pumpkin pie, but just for me, she would make sweet potato pie. It’s hard to find in Florida, and if I find one, I will eat all of it. Thanksgiving dinner was a big deal back then. Now, we’re scattered everywhere. But I enjoy attending dinner these days with a friend in East Lake who hosts about 40 people.” — Sen. Ed Hooper, Senate District 21

“I am grateful for my family, whose love anchors me, and for the people of Florida, whose resilience and determination inspire us all. Together, we can face challenges and pave the way for a brighter future.” — Sen. Shevrin Jones, Senate District 34

“I am thankful for my wife and amazing family, the freedoms we have in our country and the sacrifices from so many selfless leaders here in Florida who, instead of taking more power for themselves, work diligently to protect our God-given rights.” — Sen. Jonathan Martin, Senate District 33

“I am thankful for the gift of life and the opportunity to grow and learn each day. I am grateful for the love and support of family, friends, and community, who enrich my life in countless ways. Lastly, I give thanks for the strength to face challenges and the blessings, both big and small, that bring joy, peace and hope.” — Sen. Rosalind Osgood, Senate District 32

“Thankful for 45 years with the love of my life. Thankful for the outpouring of support from my daughters, my family and my friends through this difficult year. Thankful for new beginnings with the marriage of our youngest daughter this season. May everyone be so blessed to have the love that we shared!” — Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, Senate District 28

“I’m thankful for the privilege of serving Northwest Florida for two more years and a family that loves me enough to want me home full time after that service ends.” — Rep. Alex Andrade, House District 2

“I’m thankful for my family, good health, waking up every day, and the continued opportunity to serve in the Florida Legislature and represent and serve all Floridians.” — Rep. Bruce Antone, House District 41

“Thankful for the opportunity to serve the people of my district and the state of Florida. It’s time to come together and make good on the optimism surrounding the last election while assuaging the concerns of those who may differ in their views. The balance of civility and common sense will serve everyone well and help unite a divided land. I’m thankful for the freedom to worship according to our conscience, to embrace our family and friends, and to dream of a better tomorrow. Happy Thanksgiving to all!” — Rep. Doug Bankson, House District 39

“I am grateful my son witnessed firsthand that honesty, being humble, never losing faith, and having faith in oneself and others prevail, even through life’s challenging times. I am grateful for the people who reaffirmed their trust and belief in me and for choosing me to serve. I am grateful for the love I receive from my family, my friends, and my community and for the opportunity to love them back. I am grateful for the beautiful and simple things in life and for the strength I have to help those in need. I am grateful for my purpose. I am grateful for those who watch over us with courage and sacrifice. I am grateful for all of the lessons I learned. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone! Let’s all be grateful for freedom, love, life and togetherness.” — Rep. Fabián Basabe, House District 106

“I’m incredibly thankful for the trust and support of the people in my district, who gave me the opportunity to serve and represent them in the Florida House. This year, I’m also grateful for my family, friends, and the dedicated individuals working to make our community and state a better place for everyone.” — Rep. Yvette Benarroch, House District 81

“Wishing everyone a blessed Thanksgiving. We live in the greatest state in the greatest nation in the history of earth” — Rep. Dean Black, House District 15

“This year, I am grateful for the people who continue to stand up for the principles of democracy, fairness, and accountability. In uncertain times, I’m inspired by those who refuse to be silent, who organize, advocate, and work to protect the values we hold dear. While our communities remain at risk and challenges to our democratic institutions persist, perhaps more than ever, I remain thankful for the enduring belief in a better future and the collective effort to safeguard our rights and freedoms for generations to come. I’m holding my family and friends extra tight these days, grateful for them every day. That, of course, includes the four-legged family member who joined us this year, Tally.” — Rep. Dan Daley, House District 96

“This year, I am deeply thankful for the opportunity to fight for the underserved, the under-resourced, the disadvantaged and the marginalized. I am grateful for my constituents, especially those who continue to see the light and hold on to hope in a time when darkness seems to dominate. I am also profoundly thankful for the legacy of my father, Rev. Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr., who taught me the value of service, the power of Faith, and the importance of standing up for justice and equality. His example inspires me every day to keep pushing forward in the fight for equity and opportunity for all.” — Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, House District 40

“Faith, family and friends, and the opportunity to serve every resident in the great State of Florida!” — Rep. Erika Booth, House District 35

“The support from the Legislature and Governor for rebuilding our area after Hurricane Ian, as well as Speaker (Daniel) Perez’s comments on property insurance during his speech.” — Rep. Adam Botana, House District 80

“My team and I wish Floridians a healthy and happy Thanksgiving, surrounded by family and friends. As for my family, passing down recipes from generation to generation is a big deal. Last year, I was entrusted with my aunt’s recipe for potato salad, which is the best in the world! I posted short videos on social media throughout the process of making it so that people could follow along — ‘The Potato Salad Chronicles.’ I must have done a good enough job because I’ve been asked to make it again this year! So, stay tuned for ‘The Potato Salad Chronicles Part Two.’” — Rep. Fentrice Driskell, House District 67

“This season, I’m deeply thankful for my family and for the opportunity to serve the communities that makeup District 12. It’s an honor and a privilege to be their voice in Tallahassee, and I couldn’t be prouder to represent such an extraordinary part of our great state.” — Rep. Wyman Duggan, House District 12

“My family for always believing in me, my angel mother, and my constituents for trusting me to do this work. Also grateful to my dissertation Chair Dr. Knox, who helped guide me to finish my Ph.D. this year!” — Rep. Anna Eskamani, House District 42

“When you work hard and when you have a great team, anything is possible. I’m thankful for the incredible leaders we have in our caucus that work so tirelessly to bring about positive impact on our state. I’m looking forward to celebrating these recent victories with my husband, enjoying the holiday season and life a little off the grid before we get started on doing the people’s business.” — Rep. Tiffany Esposito, House District 77

“I am deeply thankful for my health and the strength it provides to face each day. I’m incredibly grateful for my beautiful wife, Laura, and our loving family, who are my greatest source of joy and inspiration. I’m thankful for the warmth and support of our neighbors, friends, and loyal supporters, who remind us of the power of community. I appreciate the dedication and hard work of my political team, whose commitment makes our shared vision possible. I am grateful that my family and I have the privilege of living in the great state of Florida, a place of boundless opportunity and natural beauty. I’m thankful for the leadership of Donald Trump as our 47th President and for Marco Rubio’s appointment as Secretary of State. Together, we will continue working to uphold our shared values and fulfill the mission of making America great again.” — Rep. Tom Fabricio, House District 110

“I’m grateful for my health, family and so many great friends. I’m grateful to live in freedom, democracy, the best Country in the world.” — Rep. Alina Garcia, House District 115; Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections-elect

“I’m thankful for my husband, Alan, and our family. After 34 years of marriage, three children, and now three grandchildren, he has always been the most supportive husband and father. We have fun together still, which is no small achievement.” — Rep. Anne Gerwig, House District 93

“I’m thankful for my amazing family.” – Rep. Mike Giallombardo, House District 79

“This time of year, I am most thankful for the health and safety of my three kids, husband, and extended family, plus the well-being of my district and our state. I remember traveling as WTA pro tennis PR Director, seeing the stark, gray Berlin Wall before it was torn down, canceling media requests for Russian tennis players who promptly left the U.S. Open when the Korean Airliner was shot down, and witnessing riots in Indonesia. I remember these events often still, realizing we should all be grateful for our health and security.” — Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman, House District 91

“This Thanksgiving, I am grateful for my family — my husband and our daughter — and the time we get to spend together over the holidays. I am also thankful to the incredible District 44 residents who re-elected me to serve them for another two years. I love our community, and it’s an honor to represent them in Tallahassee.” — Rep. Rita Harris, House District 44

“I’m thankful for my family. My kids, Colton and Sadie, who are the center of my world. This year, particularly, I’m also thankful for the health and well-being of loved ones, for being spared from the recent hurricanes, and for the ability to help those less fortunate.” — Rep. Traci Koster, House District 66

“I am thankful for the overwhelming support of my community – family & friends, for sending me back to the Florida House to be their voice. I am most thankful to have my partner in life, Eileen, who walks with me on every step of this journey.” — Rep. Chip LaMarca, House District 100

“This year, I’m grateful for challenges that taught me resilience, people who inspired and supported me, and opportunities to grow and contribute to my community. I’m especially thankful to the voters for giving me the honor to serve them — your trust is a responsibility I cherish deeply. I also treasure the small moments of joy and reflection shared with my friends and family, reminding me to appreciate life’s beauty and God’s mercy. With gratitude, I move forward!” — Rep. Leonard Spencer, House District 45

“Family and community.” — Rep. Angie Nixon, House District 13

“I’m thankful for how much our boys laugh together.” — Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, House District 78

“My husband Scott and our little miracle baby Gracie.” — Rep. Rachel Plakon, House District 36

“Serving in the Florida House of Representatives wouldn’t be possible without the support of a great team. I am thankful for two outstanding legislative assistants in Kelsey Chase and Anjal McKenzie. I also have an excellent campaign team in Ryan Smith, Ashley Ross, and Nancy Watkins.” — Rep. Tyler Sirois, House District 31

“Thankful for the many friends I made during my 30-year U.S. Marine Corps career and still have today. And humbled that after more than 40 years, my college roommate is still my best friend.” — Rep. David Smith, House District 38

“I’m thankful first and foremost for the health and happiness of my family, that my constituents have weathered a difficult series of hurricanes and a tornado, and for the broad, bipartisan support I received in the 2024 Election. I’m also delighted by the joy of adding a wonderful daughter-in-love to our family!” — Rep. Allison Tant, House District 9

“I am deeply grateful for the love and support I share with my daughter, my mother, my family, my community, and my friends. They are the foundation of my strength. I am thankful for the opportunity to represent my community and fight for all of us. Living here in Florida with my health, incredible neighbors, and so many wonderful people fills me with gratitude every day. It is a blessing to be a part of our community, and I am grateful for all we can achieve together.” — Rep. Debra Tendrich, House District 89

“There is so much to be thankful for over the past year. Historic agreements reached to support our first responders, build a Stadium of the Future, and make generational investments in workforce, affordable housing, and homelessness programs. Significant movement on downtown and economic development, literacy, and small business support. This progress is possible because of bipartisan cooperation with the City Council, collaboration with our community partners, and support from people across the city. I wake up every morning grateful for the opportunity to unite Jacksonville and work together to meet our promise” — Mayor Donna Deegan, Jacksonville.

“This year, I’m thankful for having the trust of our residents and the privilege of leading Miami-Dade County for the next four years. As I look ahead to my second term, I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue investing in our community’s core priorities and keep building a safer and more prosperous future for everyone.” — Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County

“I’m incredibly thankful for my family, whose unwavering support and inspiration have shaped who I am today. I’m also deeply grateful to wake up each day and do what I love, surrounded by colleagues who challenge and motivate me to grow.” — Chair Anthony Rodriguez, Miami-Dade County Commission

“I’m filled with gratitude this Thanksgiving for the chance to serve and give back to Miami-Dade — the community that has my heart. From our stunning beaches to our dynamic neighborhoods, I am thankful for a county that thrives on diversity and strength and strives toward inclusion. Here’s to continuing our work together to create a community that works for everyone. Thank you, Miami-Dade, for your trust, support and passion.” — Commissioner Raquel Regalado, Miami-Dade County

“This Thanksgiving, I’m grateful for my family and old friends, for the long term economic improvements in America under the Biden-Harris administration, and for the exciting new opportunity to help our students, parents and teachers (and support staff) as a newly elected member of the Miami-Dade County School Board.” — School Board member Joe Geller, Miami-Dade County

“This Thanksgiving I’m particularly thankful for my family and friends. I’m thankful as well for our community, the many who rolled up their sleeves and helped their storm-battered neighbors. Personally, I’m blessed with an incredible wife, two wonderful kids, a loving extended family, and many great friends. While it deeply saddened me to lose my dad recently, we had many great years of experiences and memories together, and I’m very thankful for those. I’m looking forward to Thanksgiving with my family, extended family and our kids’ significant others. It’ll be a fun-filled day of sharing stories and creating more memories!” — Commissioner Jeff Kinnard, Citrus County

“As I was assigned to emergency management this year, seeing firsthand the devastation wreaked by Hurricane Helene in Citrus County, I am most thankful that we lost no lives in that historic storm surge.” — Commissioner Holly Davis, Citrus County

“As we gather around for Thanksgiving, I’m filled with a profound sense of gratitude and reflection. This year, like many before it, has been a journey filled with its own unique challenges and triumphs. First and foremost, I’m thankful for the love and support of my family and friends. Their unwavering presence and encouragement have been a cornerstone in my life. I’m also deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve as the County Commission Chair. This role is an immense honor and a responsibility I hold dearly. I’m thankful for the trust and confidence the community and my colleagues have placed in me, and I’m committed to working tirelessly to make our county an even better place for all to call home. I’m appreciative of the resilience we’ve shown in the face of challenges. It’s heartwarming to see our community come together, demonstrating strength and unity when it matters most. It reminds me of the power of working collectively toward common goals.” — Commission Chair Rebecca Bays, Citrus County

“To live in a country where if we put the hard work and effort in and not rely on luck or chance, we can create the opportunity for a better tomorrow!” — County Administrator Steve Howard, Citrus County

“I’m grateful for the opportunities to make good laws and then be given the opportunity to administer justice, none of which would be possible without my talented and supportive wife for whom I’m most grateful.” — Judge Christopher Benjamin, Miami-Dade County Court

“I am thankful for my family and friends and for the gift of living in a city I’m so proud to call home, Pembroke Pines. I am proud to work beside people who protect it and defend it, and act like a family. Knowing all that makes me proud to serve as their Mayor.” — Mayor Angelo Castillo, Pembroke Pines

“As Mayor of Miami Beach, I am profoundly thankful for the freedoms and opportunities this great country provides. I am grateful to live in a nation that champions democracy and stands as a steadfast ally to Israel. My lovely wife and kids are my inspiration to serve, and their love and support give everything meaning.” — Mayor Steven Meiner, Miami Beach

“Most thankful for my family, friends and faith, and for the incredible honor of serving the residents of the city I was born and raised in.” — Mayor Francis Suarez, Miami

“As we enter this holiday season, I look forward to a number of our diverse community gatherings that bring us all together. I’m especially grateful for the blessing of family, including all of the new fun experiences I get to enjoy with my first grandson Forrest” — Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orlando

“I am thankful that we have an ally like Israel who are fighting for our values, for democracy, and finally eliminating terrorism in the Middle East. I am thankful to the residents of Sunny Isles Beach who put their trust in me. I am thankful to the Sunny Isles Beach police, who keep violence and hate far from our city limits. I am thankful every day that G-d has given me the gift of life.” — Mayor Larisa Svechin, Sunny Isles Beach

“I am grateful that in Aventura we have a patriotic Commission that loves our city and loves the United States of America. I am grateful that our city is unified in supporting Israel and combating antisemitism. I am thankful that I am blessed with being ‘dad’ to three incredible young adults and that they have such a wonderfully dedicated and loving Mom.” — Mayor Howard Weinberg, Aventura

“I am thankful for so many things in my life, my children, my family and friends, and of course JJ, my dog, that it’s hard to pick just one; however, I am thankful to work and collaborate with my fellow Floridians to make Florida an even better place. Happy Thanksgiving!” — Deputy Mayor Yvette Drucker, Boca Raton

“I’m thankful for my family, friends, prosperity and good health, thankful for President Trump’s victory, thankful for my own victories this year as Town Commissioner and State Committeeman, and thankful to be living in the best country in the world in the best state (Florida) to live in.” — Town Commissioner Richard DeNapoli, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

“This Thanksgiving, and every day, I am grateful for my wife, our son, and our family. I am grateful for our friends and for the opportunity bestowed upon me by the residents of our City Beautiful to represent them. We are truly blessed! Happy Thanksgiving!” — City Commissioner Ariel Fernandez, Coral Gables

“I am thankful that I have lived through eight years on the Deerfield Beach Commission and feel I have accomplished many changes for the better in our city.” — City Commissioner Bernie Parnass, Deerfield Beach

“I am thankful to be born in the USA, the greatest country ever created. I am grateful for the good health of my family and loved ones. I pray that everyone has a healthy and happy holiday season. I give thanks to the citizens of Royal Palm Beach for the privilege of representing them on the Village Council for another two years. I cannot express in words how much I appreciate the hard work of our farmers and agricultural workers who provide us with the food we need to survive. Finally, I am extremely thankful for our military service members (including my son Riley, who is currently serving in the Army), law enforcement personnel, firefighters/paramedics, and other first responders who keep us safe. Their service, dedication, and bravery allow us all to enjoy the rights and freedoms we possess in this country.” — Council member Richard Valuntas, Royal Palm Beach

“I’m thankful for family and friends, for the prosperity of this city. All of us will be off with families except for our military and police and fire first responders. I want to thank them for everything they do for us daily.” — Jacksonville City Council President Randy White

“I’m thankful first and foremost for my family — their love keeps me going every day. I’m also thankful to the thousands of volunteers, staffers, and elected officials (who) make up the Florida Democratic Party for the tireless work they invested in this election cycle. We have a long road ahead, but I know that as long as we stay in the fight together, there will be more wins to celebrate along the way. Progress is never guaranteed, but the pendulum will swing back if we fight for it. I remain proud as hell to be a Florida Democrat. Happy Thanksgiving!” — Nikki Fried, Chair, Florida Democratic Party

“I am so thankful for family and friends who bless me every day with kind words and actions. They lift me up in ways that keep my eyes focused on our Heavenly Father. Thank you, Lord, for your peace that transcends understanding and your love that endures forever. Amen!” — Ronda Rebman Lopez, Chair, Republican Party of Monroe County

“Every Thanksgiving, our family gathers together in Highlands, North Carolina, which looks like it’s straight out of a Hallmark movie, for a week of mountain activities, which, in most years, includes riding the mountain roller coaster at Highland’s Outpost after a hike around Dry Falls (fun fact – it’s the opposite of dry).” — Ashley Bauman, managing director for Mercury Public Affairs’ Tampa office.

“I am thankful for my husband, family, and the community we are blessed with. Most of all, I am grateful for God’s plan, which is always greater than mine.” — Mady Blair, director of Communications, Corcoran Partners

“Tracey and I feel truly blessed and are filled with gratitude for our children, family and friends. We’re so thankful for our clients who trust us so much and for the amazing team at Corcoran Partners who inspire us every day.” — Matthew Blair, managing partner, Corcoran Partners

“I am most thankful for my health, my family, and my re-emerging strength to carry me another several decades of Thanksgiving holidays. I am equally thankful for those I serve in the world of homelessness and for the thousands we served this year helping to restore their health, dignity and self-respect, providing them the opportunity to self-sustain themselves in our community.” — Ron Book, CEO of Ronald L. Book P.A. and Chair of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust

“The Bradleys are thankful for Winston, Maggie, Bumi, Birdie and Nemo, our four dogs and one cat, who offer unconditional love and support to Jennifer, Connor, Stephanie, Caroline and I throughout the year. Great pets are truly one of God’s underrated blessings.” — former Sen. Rob Bradley

“Thanksgiving continues to be my favorite holiday, not only because of the delectable food and drink but because it is a holiday based on gratitude. I am especially grateful that I will be able to share it with my parents Agustin and Elsa, still going strong at 92 and 88, respectively, along with my beloved Amanda, Miles, and my sister Cathy. We will miss Mom Cheryl and Michael up in New York but will find a way to Zoom them into the festivities. There is no greater joy than to look around the Thanksgiving table and see them all there, laughing and with music playing. May you and yours have an equally joyful holiday.” — Gus Corbella, senior director of Government Law & Policy, GreenbergTraurig

“I am thankful for a wonderful family, dear friends and living in a time and place where there is everything to hope for.” — Jacqueline Corcoran, General Counsel, Corcoran Partners

“We are grateful for the steadfast foundation of our faith, the unwavering love of family, and the privilege of working with and for clients we deeply respect and admire. This season, we celebrate the blessings that connect us and the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.” — Michael and Jessica Corcoran, founding partners, Corcoran Partners

“I am thankful for the freedom that allows us to dream, the equality that promises opportunity to all, the democracy that gives each of us a voice, and the most important asset of all — our shared human experience.” — Noah Corcoran, government consultant, Corcoran Partners

“I am thankful for so much! I have a wonderful husband, Jack, great business partner and friend, Erin Ballas. I am thankful for close friends who are like family: Jeff & Cyndie Kottkamp, Mark & Caroline Miller, and James Ballas. Let’s not forget I am thankful for our Godson, Jackson Kottkamp, and the Interns, Dayton & Jett Ballas. The Cory Corgis will be celebrating their second anniversary with us on Thanksgiving weekend. I am thankful for how they make me laugh every single time I see them. I hope everyone has a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend with family and friends! Just remember to be thankful for what you have.” — Keyna Cory, president, Public Affairs Consultants

“I’m incredibly thankful for my husband and four-legged children, whose love and support inspires me daily, and for the trust and partnership of my clients, who drive my commitment to excellence. It’s a blessing to have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in our community, working alongside others to create positive change.” — Diana Delgado Garcia, founder and president of Delgado Garcia Communications

“This Thanksgiving, I’m grateful for the friends and family who fill my life with love and laughter. I’m also thankful for my career and the incredible clients I have the honor of working with, including the Task Force Dagger Foundation. Their unwavering support of the special operations community, which holds a special place in my heart, is truly inspiring. Above all, I’m profoundly thankful for the service members deployed around the world — especially during the holidays—for their sacrifices and dedication.” — Angela Drzewiecki, senior government affairs adviser, GrayRobinson

“This Thanksgiving, I’m thankful for the Simply Healthcare team’s commitment to serving our members and Florida communities, for the trust of our partners and for the unwavering dedication of our health care providers whose care and compassion transform Floridians lives for the better.” — Sam Ferrin, senior government relations manager, Elevance Health

“This Thanksgiving our family is grateful for sweet pups, friends, and plenty of food and cold beer on the table. Cheers!” — BillieAnne Gay, director of State Government Affairs, Anheuser-Busch InBev

“I am thankful for my beautiful wife and family, as well as our incredible team and clients at Corcoran Partners. The Lord provides and we are forever thankful for his blessings.” — Jeff Hawes, senior government consultant, Corcoran Partners

“I’m grateful for my wife, son Jake, and our puppies for their love and support. I’m grateful to be a Floridian where we make life fun. And, I’m grateful for the wisdom of the American people as seen in the election results. Make Thanksgiving Great Again!” — Brian Hughes, former Jacksonville chief administrative officer and Republican political operative

“I am thankful for family who care for me and for each other, for getting to do work that matters to so many, and that the Florida / Florida State game is on my birthday this year (Go Gators!).” — Mark Kaplan, University of Florida vice president of Government and Community Relations

“I am deeply grateful for my dedicated co-workers at the Florida Association of Managing Entities, who tirelessly champion behavioral health across our state. This year, I was also honored to share the transformative power of travel on mental well-being through my recently published book, ‘Have a Love Affair with Travel: Your Ticket to an Exhilarating Life.’” — Natalie Kelly, CEO of the Florida Association of Managing Entities

“Experiencing the joyous love of grandparenthood is on top of my gratitude list.” — Jack Levine, founder, 4Generations Institute

“I’m thankful for Florida’s health care heroes who selflessly work through the holidays to deliver exceptional care and compassion to Floridians when they need it the most. Their dedication supports the health and well-being of Florida’s communities, and I am forever grateful for their service.” — Mary Mayhew, president and CEO, Florida Hospital Association

“Although my candidate did not win the Presidential Election, I am still thankful that America witnessed a united front of Black women who gave it all for a cause we know is worth it. We are an undeniably powerful segment of the population who are deserving of respect and high regard. Black excellence took a front seat and for that, and my daughter Sydney, my friends and famly and my thriving business, I am very grateful.” — Suzan McDowell, president and CEO, Circle of One Marketing

“Above all else, I’m grateful for my family and the love and inspiration they bring me each day. I’m also grateful to work with remarkable clients who are dedicated to their missions and advocate for solutions and policies that will improve and enhance innumerable lives.” — Jenn Meale, CEO, Pinnacle Media

“I’m very thankful for my health and the fact that I’ve been cancer-free for 18 months. (Let’s keep our fingers crossed for a few more days since I just had a PET scan to confirm that’s still the case.) On top of that, I’m thankful to be able to work with and help some amazing people get elected who are making a positive impact in our state and local governments.” — Terry Miller, founder, TM Strategic Consulting

“We have a lot to be thankful for at The Fiorentino Group. This year, we’ve welcomed executive and legislative pros Cody McCloud, Earl Jones, and Amber Watts to our team. Also, Partner Melissa Langley Braude and her husband welcomed baby Olivia in July — joining our growing pre-K contingency. We remain thankful for our incredible clients who make our firm possible. We are extremely grateful for the trust they place in us year after year and for the new clients we’ll be working with going forward into the New Year. Personally, I’m thankful for my beautiful bride of 18 years, Kristina, and amazing teens, Mariah and Troy. I’m also blessed with a great extended family and wonderful friends. Lastly, I’m appreciative of being able to live and work in the Free State of Florida! Happy Thanksgiving!” — Joe Mobley, managing partner, The Fiorentino Group

“I’m thankful for a healthy family, amazing friends, and the incredible team at The Southern Group.” — Mike Moore, former Pasco County Commissioner, currently at The Southern Group

“Good morning, and thank you for the opportunity to publicly show gratitude to the people in the business who show support year-round: oncology social workers. The saying “it takes a village” has a way of proving accurate repeatedly – this year, it’s been through the lens of my oncology social work internship at Moffitt. Thank you to my boss, Jamie Wilson, for allowing me the flexibility between my day job and moonlighting in the social work department to learn from our patients about how impactful enhanced communication can lead to addressing distress levels, especially when being treated for complex cancers. To the patients I spent countless hours with, albeit through counseling, providing transportation or lodging resources, or the families allowing me to share in their grief. The strength I saw repeatedly from patients and families is the most valuable lesson I gained. I end my internship on Dec. 7, and I can’t express enough how grateful I am for the opportunity to serve each patient I encountered since May. Thank you!” — Ellen Navarro Anderson, state legislative affairs director, Moffitt Cancer Center

“This Thanksgiving, I am grateful to God for my wife and adult children and family. It is such a wonderful adventure being in the “empty nest” stage and seeing our children contribute to society in meaningful ways. I am grateful to my team at the Florida Health Care Association and their dedication to helping our members through the myriad challenges that they face taking care of Florida’s treasured elders. I am grateful for the Agency for Health Care Administration, and in particular, their dedication to helping all those in care settings during multiple hurricanes. And finally, I am grateful to the men and women that work in Florida’s post-acute care centers, even working on holidays, caring for those treasured elders. It takes a special heart to care for others, and I am so grateful to those health care heroes.” — Emmett Reed, CEO, Florida Health Care Association

“This year, I’m especially thankful for the chance to collaborate with passionate, dedicated people who are working to make a positive impact in Florida. I’m grateful for my family, whose support fuels everything I do, and for the opportunity to engage in work that helps shape our communities for the better.” — Elnatan Rudolph, partner, Converge Strategies

“This year I am thankful for God’s continued blessings on my life. A loving and supportive wife (especially patient during hunting season), my favorite high school senior, great friends, and a Shumaker family that’s always there to support our clients and causes. I am forever grateful for the amazing country we live in, protected by the greatest fighting force the world has ever known, and those willing to die to keep it that way.” — Alan Suskey, executive vice president and Principal State Practice, Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick

“I’m thankful to be a part of the fantastic team within the RPOF. Having a home that was spared from the damage and destruction caused by the hurricanes that struck our community earlier this year. My family and friends that have turned into family.” — Jovante Teague, Dixie County GOP Chair

“I am most grateful to my husband, family and friends who support me every day, my team at EDGE who work tirelessly to do the most good on a daily basis and for my clients who entrust me to guide their message and outreach. I am reminded during Thanksgiving and our holiday season that I am blessed with good health and a sense of responsibility to build bridges of opportunity and achieve greatness for the community that has given me so much.” — Christian Ulvert, founder and president, EDGE Communications

“I am especially thankful for my husband, my kids, and my family — all my favorite people in the world. I’m also so thankful for the best clients and colleagues in the business!” — Abby Vail, managing partner, Ballard Partners

“I will be eternally grateful for all the years I spent reporting on The Process. I could not have asked for a better vocation. So proud and grateful to have met so many wonderful people.” — Mike Vasilinda, Capitol News Service

“I am eternally grateful for a loving God, my beautiful family, my wonderful friends and amazing clients. This year, I am specifically thankful for my best friend and husband of 16 years who I am privileged to navigate life with, our marching band-loving high schooler who knows everything already so I ‘don’t have to try so hard,’ our sports-loving 4th grader who gives the best hugs and still on occasion calls me “mommy” so I am holding on to every word, and our rough-and-tumble kindergartner who rolls her eyes at hugs, has a wise-beyond-her-years risk/reward mentality and a sarcastic wit that is both impressive and frightening. Prayers accepted always. Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours!” — Valerie Wickboldt, president, Avail Strategies

“I’m thankful for my co-workers. This line of work can grind you down, so I’m especially grateful for these amazing people who always lift each other — and me — back up.” — Michael Worley, senior partner and CEO, MDW Communications

— TRANSITION —

“GOP Senators squirm over sex-related allegations against Donald Trump Cabinet picks” via Alexander Bolton of The Hill — Republican Senators are squirming over the rash of sexual misconduct allegations against Trump’s Cabinet picks, which they fear will become a focal point of Senate confirmation hearings next year. Senate Republicans expressed relief when Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration to serve as Attorney General amid allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use. But GOP lawmakers are already warning that Trump’s other controversial nominees, including Pete Hegseth, who has been tapped to head the Defense Department; Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is slated to head the Department of Health and Human Services; and Linda McMahon, who would lead the Department of Education, will also face tough questions related to allegations of sexual misconduct or enabling sexual abuse.

“Pam Bondi’s comeback” via David Graham of The Atlantic — If Bondi’s name means anything to you, you’re probably either a Floridian or a real Trump-news obsessive. After a stint as a local prosecutor, Bondi was elected as Florida Attorney General in 2010 and served two terms. She left that office in 2019 and worked on Trump’s defense teams for both impeachment trials. Bondi also worked as a lobbyist in that period, with clients including the Qatari government, Amazon, and Uber. She also joined the America First Policy Institute, a Trump-aligned nonprofit. When Trump won the presidency in 2016, Bondi was widely expected to land a job in his administration. In January 2017, Bloomberg even reported an imminent appointment, but nothing ever materialized. Bondi will likely be a more effective and reasonable Attorney General than Gaetz if confirmed. She is not driven by personal grievance as he seems to be, and she has experience as both a prosecutor and a state Attorney General.

“Can Wall Street billionaires deliver on Trump’s blue-collar promise?” via Alan Rappeport and Ana Swanson of The New York Times — When Trump first ran for the White House in 2016, his closing campaign advertisement lamented the influence of Wall Street in Washington, flashing ominous images of big banks and the billionaire liberal philanthropist George Soros. Now, as President-elect, Trump has tapped two denizens of Wall Street to run his economic agenda. Scott Bessent, who invested money for Soros for more than a decade, is his pick for Treasury Secretary. Howard Lutnick, the chief executive of Cantor Fitzgerald, will be nominated to lead the Commerce Department. Trump’s choices to lead his economic team show the prominence of billionaire investors in setting an agenda that is supposed to fuel a “blue-collar boom,” but that skeptics think will mostly benefit the rich.

“Trump vows an additional 10% tariff on China, 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico” via Evelyn Cheng of CNBC — Trump plans to raise tariffs by an additional 10% on all Chinese goods coming into the U.S., according to a post Monday on his social media platform Truth Social. The post immediately followed one in which Trump said his first of “many” executive orders Jan. 20 would impose tariffs of 25% on all products from Mexico and Canada. Such a move would end a regional free trade agreement. Trump is set to be inaugurated as the next U.S. President on Jan. 20. He cited illegal immigration and illicit drug trade as reasons for the tariffs. “I have had many talks with China about the massive amounts of drugs, in particular Fentanyl, being sent into the United States – But to no avail,” Trump said. He claimed that contrary to promises, Beijing did not impose the death penalty on such drug dealers. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is an addictive drug that’s led to tens of thousands of overdose deaths each year in the U.S.

“Trump prepares wide-ranging energy plan to boost gas exports, oil drilling, sources say” via Jarrett Renshaw of Reuters — Trump’s transition team is putting together a wide-ranging energy package to roll out within days of his taking office that would approve export permits for new liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects and increase oil drilling off the U.S. coast and on federal lands. The energy checklist primarily reflects promises Trump made on the campaign trail. Still, the plan to roll out the list as early as Day One ensures that oil and gas production will rank alongside immigration as a pillar of Trump’s early agenda. Trump, a Republican, also plans to repeal some of his Democratic predecessor’s key climate legislation and regulations, such as tax credits for electric vehicles and new clean power plant standards that aim to phase out coal and natural gas. The sources said that an early priority would be lifting President Joe Biden’s election-year pause on new export permits for LNG and moving swiftly to approve pending permits. Trump would also look to expedite drilling permits on federal lands and quickly reopen five-year drilling plans off the U.S. coast to include more lease sales.

“Tom Homan: ‘I guarantee’ funds will be cut from states not cooperating on deportation” via Tara Suter of The Hill — Trump’s pick for “border czar,” Homan, threatened funding for states that refuse to cooperate in the federal government’s deportation plans. Fox News host Mark Levin, in an interview with Homan, said the border czar will have “a very, very powerful weapon that the Democrats, when they’re in power, use against Republican administrations, state and local, all the time: federal funding.” “If you have a Governor who says, ‘I’m not gonna cooperate. … I’m gonna block you,’ well, then, federal funds should be slashed to that state, and I mean hugely so, so the people of that state understand that the Governor is the responsible party, that the Mayor’s the responsible party,” Levin added. Homan agreed with Levin.

“Could Trump sideline government watchdogs? Some are already quitting.” via Josh Gerstein and Nahal Toosi of POLITICO — Two in-house investigators at U.S. intelligence agencies recently quit their jobs. There’s growing fear in Washington that they could be the start of an exodus — or a purge — of government watchdogs. A wave of departures by inspectors general would allow Trump to nominate or appoint people of his choice to the watchdog posts — leaving dozens of federal departments, agencies and offices subject to oversight by people who would owe their positions to Trump.

“Jack Smith seeks dismissal of two federal cases against Trump” via Alan Feuer, Charlie Savage and Devlin Barrett of The New York Times — Special Counsel Smith asked two courts to effectively shut down the federal criminal cases he brought against Trump last year, bowing to a Justice Department policy that says it is unconstitutional to pursue prosecutions against sitting Presidents. The twin requests by Smith — made to Judges in Washington and Atlanta — were an acknowledgment that Trump will reenter the White House in January unburdened by federal efforts to hold him accountable through charges of plotting to subvert the last Presidential Election and holding on to a trove of highly classified material following his first term in office.

“Special counsel moves to abandon election interference, classified documents cases against Trump” via The Associated Press — The decision was inevitable since longstanding Justice Department policy says sitting Presidents cannot face criminal prosecution. Yet it was still a momentous finale to an unprecedented chapter in political and law enforcement history, as federal officials attempted to hold accountable a former President while he was simultaneously running for another term. Trump emerges indisputably victorious, having successfully delayed the investigations through legal maneuvers and then winning re-election despite indictments that described his actions as a threat to the country’s constitutional foundations. “I persevered, against all odds, and WON,” Trump exulted in a post on Truth Social, his social media website.

“Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams to resign before Trump takes office” via Molly Crane-Newman of the Daily News — Manhattan U.S. Attorney Williams announced Monday that he would resign in December, ahead of Trump taking over the White House. Earlier this month, Trump said he plans to nominate Jay Clayton as the new U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. “Today is a bittersweet day for me as I announce my resignation as United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.”

— SPECIALS —

“Trump endorses Jimmy Patronis to succeed Matt Gaetz in Congress” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Trump is publicly encouraging Chief Financial Officer Patronis to run for Congress to succeed former U.S. Rep. Gaetz. “Jimmy Patronis, Chief Financial Officer for the Great State of Florida, has done a tremendous job as CFO, where he also serves as the State’s Fire Marshall, and as an important member of the Florida Cabinet. I hear that Jimmy is now considering launching a Campaign for Congress in Florida’s 1st Congressional District!” Trump posted on Truth Social. “A fourth-generation Floridian from the beautiful Panhandle, and owner of an iconic seafood restaurant, Jimmy has been a wonderful friend to me and to MAGA. As your next Congressman, Jimmy would work tirelessly alongside me to Grow our Economy, Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Incredible Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.”

“Patronis officially resigns as Chief Financial Officer” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Patronis has officially submitted his resignation to run for Congress. The Panama City Republican sent DeSantis and Secretary of State Cord Byrd a letter saying he will leave office effective March 31. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as Florida’s CFO for nearly eight years,” Patronis wrote. “Together, we have worked with the Florida Legislature to provide benefits for mental health and cancer for Florida’s first responders. They are always there when we need them, and in return, we showed up for them in their time of need. I was proud to lead our Florida Urban Search and Rescue Teams to respond to multiple hurricanes and even the deadly Surfside Building Collapse.” DeSantis will appoint a new Chief Financial Officer to fill out the remainder of Patronis’ term, which will end after 2026.

—”Michelle Salzman to remain in Legislature, won’t run for Gaetz’s seat” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Joel Rudman resigns HD 3 seat to run for Congress” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — State Rep. Rudman has resigned his seat in the Florida House in order to run to succeed former U.S. Rep. Gaetz. The Navarre Republican will serve until Jan. 1, he wrote in a resignation letter to House Speaker Perez. “This resignation is required by an archaic statute that, in my opinion, needs to be changed,” Rudman wrote. “Let the record show that I have thoroughly relished my opportunity to serve the people of my district. I will deeply miss my colleagues and the close friendships that were made, but I know that I am leaving Florida in very capable hands. I hope, in some small way, the state of Florida is better for my service.” Florida law requires officeholders seeking higher office to resign their current post, win or lose. The resignation cannot be revoked.

“Lara Trump has ‘not heard’ from Ron DeSantis about Senate opening, would be ‘honored and humbled’ to serve” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Another day brings another expression of interest in a Senate appointment from the co-Chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC). In comments made at The Washington Post’s 2024 Global Women’s Summit, Lara Trump again said she’s ready to be Rubio’s replacement in the Senate but added that she still hasn’t talked to the ultimate decider in that scenario: DeSantis. “If I am appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and he feels that I’m the right fit to take over the U.S. Senate seat for Marco Rubio, those are big shoes to fill, but I would take it very seriously,” said Trump, the daughter-in-law of the President-elect. Trump said co-chairing the RNC gave her “insight into serving,” adding that she has “not heard one way or another” from DeSantis but would be “humbled and honored” to serve.

“Stanley Gray jumps into Democratic Primary to succeed Gaetz” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — It looks like there may be a Democratic Primary in Florida’s reddest congressional district. Gray, a Milton Democrat, has filed to run for Gaetz’s open House seat. “Help me get my name out!” he wrote on Facebook. “Love to All.” Gray has already started campaigning roadside with hand-drawn signs. Leading into the General Election, the Democratic activist campaigned in the Panhandle for Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. His most recognizable contribution to the campaign trail may have been his distinct, hand-written roadside signs that read “Vote for our lives” alongside imagery including hearts and peace signs. Gray filed paperwork with the state on Friday, the same day the Special Election to replace Gaetz was formally called in Florida’s 1st Congressional District.

“Special Election set to replace Mike Waltz” via Florida Politics — State officials have scheduled a Special Election in Florida’s 6th Congressional District to replace U.S. Rep. Waltz. The CD 6 race will run on a similar timeline to the contest in Florida’s 1st Congressional District to replace Gaetz, with some small changes. For one, qualifying in the CD 6 contest is a day later than in CD 1. CD 6 qualifying runs from Dec. 6-7, while qualifying in CD 1 runs from Dec. 5-6. Early voting will run from Jan. 18-25, with Election Day for the Primary on Jan. 28. For the General Election, Election Day will be April 1.

“Waltz to resign from House day of inauguration to join Trump administration” via Emily Brooks of The Hill — U.S. Rep. Waltz will resign from the House on Jan. 20, the day Trump takes office, to become the National Security Adviser for Trump’s second term, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to The Hill. His upcoming resignation means that House Republicans, who were already slated to have a razor-tight majority, will be at least two members down when Trump takes office until at least April 1 — the date set for the Special Election to replace both Waltz and Gaetz, who withdrew from consideration to be Trump’s Attorney General last week but said he won’t return to Congress.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Joe Biden pardons turkeys Peach and Blossom for his last Thanksgiving event” via The Hill — Biden pardoned turkeys Peach and Blossom on Monday for the traditional presidential pardon ahead of Thanksgiving, which marks the start of Biden’s last holiday season at the White House. “This event marks the official start of the holiday season here in Washington. It’s also my last time to speak here as your President during this season and give thanks and gratitude. So let me say to you — it’s been the honor of my life; I am forever thankful,” the President said. The two turkeys he pardoned will head to the Minnesota Agricultural Interpretive Center to serve as education ambassadors. They took a two-day trip from Minnesota for the event, which involved listening to “Livin’ on Prayer” on the way, Biden quipped. “Peach wants to speak a little bit here,” the President joked when the turkey made a bit of noise at the podium. He said that Peach is 41 pounds and loves to eat hot dishes and Tater Tots and that he dreams of seeing the Northern Lights.

“Democrats strike deal to get more Biden judges confirmed before Congress adjourns” via The Associated Press — The Senate won’t hold votes on four of Biden’s appellate court nominees as part of a deal with Republicans to allow for speedier consideration of other judicial nominations and bring Biden within striking distance of the 234 total judicial confirmations that occurred during Trump’s first term. Currently, the number of Judges confirmed under Biden totals 221. Republicans forced numerous procedural votes this week and late-night sessions as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, attempted to get more of Biden’s nominees confirmed before Congress adjourns and Republicans take control of the chamber in January. A Senate Democratic leadership aide said Thursday a time agreement had been reached to allow for consideration of seven district court Judges the week following Thanksgiving.

“‘Liberated’ from leadership, Mitch McConnell is ready to pick his own fights” via Catie Edmondson of The New York Times — The last time Trump was in the White House, U.S. Sen. McConnell, the Kentucky Republican who was then the Majority Leader, played a crucial role in empowering him and pushing through his agenda. But McConnell, the longest-serving Senate leader, is stepping down from that post in January. This time, he appears to be positioning himself to do the opposite, focusing on issues that could put him at odds with Trump regarding policy and personnel at the dawn of his second term. In recent days, including during a late-night session of votes on the Senate floor last week, McConnell, 82, has told colleagues that his impending exit from leadership has left him feeling “liberated.”

“Vern Buchanan introduces tax relief bill for Hurricane Helene, Milton victims” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Buchanan will seek tax relief for Hurricanes Helene and Milton victims. The Longboat Key Republican filed legislation seeking specific relief for those communities hit this year by back-to-back storms. “Our constituents deserve the federal government’s full support as they work to recover and rebuild from these two devastating hurricanes, which hit within two weeks of one another,” Buchanan said. “Many of my constituents incurred thousands of dollars in disaster-related expenses, with some losing everything, and the burdensome tax code should be the last thing standing in their way of receiving the support they need.”

“Democrats plan to choose new party Chair in February” via Michael Scherer of The Washington Post — The Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced that new leadership elections will be held Feb. 1 after an electoral drubbing in November that lost Democrats the White House and the Senate. The current party Chair, Jaime Harrison, who has run the DNC since 2021 in conjunction with Biden’s advisers, will not seek another term and has said he will run a neutral process. “As my time as Chair comes to a close and we prepare to undertake the critical work of holding the Trump Administration and Republican Party accountable for their extremism and false promises, we are beginning to lay out the process for upcoming DNC officer elections in the New Year,” Harrison said in a statement.

Crypto firm Ripple Labs signs with Ballard Partners — Ripple Labs, the subject of a long-running lawsuit by the SEC, has inked a lobbying deal with Ballard Partners. Lobbying disclosures show the contract was signed just before Trump announced Jay Clayton’s pick for SEC Chair. The disclosure shows firm founder Brian Ballard and longtime firm partner Justin Sayfie as the lead lobbyists. Ripple’s stable of advocates also includes Michael Best & Friedrich, the firm led by former Trump Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

“‘Busiest Thanksgiving ever’: How the TSA plans to handle record air travel” via David Koenig of The Associated Press — Just as sure as the turkey will taste dry, airports and highways are expected to be jam-packed during Thanksgiving week, a holiday period likely to end in another record day for air travel in the United States. The people responsible for keeping security lines, boarding areas, and jetliners moving — from the U.S. Transportation Secretary and airline chiefs down the line — swear they are prepared for the crowds. Airline passengers might get lucky like they did last year when relatively few flights were canceled during the holiday week. A repeat will require the weather’s cooperation. And even if skies are blue, a shortage of air traffic controllers could create delays. U.S. flights appeared to be running relatively normal on Monday, with fewer than 40 canceled but more than 1,600 delayed by midday on the East Coast.

— STATEWIDE —

First in Sunburn — “Lauren Book eyes Florida Senate return — in term-limited Jason Pizzo’s seat” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Those wondering what’s next on the political horizon for former state Sen. Book didn’t have to wait long to find out. She just filed paperwork to run for Senate District 37, hoping to succeed Pizzo, her successor as Senate Democratic Leader. The seat won’t be up for grabs until 2028 — unless Pizzo follows through on a potential Governor’s bid in 2026, for which many consider him a strong Democratic contender. In that case, the seat would open up two years early. Book is the first to file for SD 37, a Democratic-leaning district covering South Florida’s coast from Sunny Isles Beach in Miami-Dade to Deerfield Beach in Broward County. “Quite simply, my work is not done,” Book said in a statement to Florida Politics.

“DeSantis approves 300 bonuses for law enforcement recruits who worked during hurricanes” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — DeSantis is approving more bonuses for law enforcement recruits, and much of those are due to work during Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton. DeSantis announced he’s awarding 300 new bonuses through the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program. The program was initiated in 2022 and provides a $5,000 bonus for newly employed officers in Florida. “Florida welcomes law enforcement officers from across the country to a state where they will be recognized and appreciated,” DeSantis said in a prepared statement. “Additionally, Florida celebrates the law enforcement profession and encourages people to join the force. Law enforcement officers make enormous personal sacrifices for the communities they serve, and they deserve higher pay and more support.”

“Gaetz toys with the idea of running for Florida Governor on social media” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News-Journal — Gaetz took to social media and toyed with the idea of running for Florida Governor. Gaetz spent his first weekend after a failed bid to become Trump’s pick for U.S. Attorney General making videos for $500 each on Cameo and responding to supporters on his X account, the social media website formerly known as Twitter. Former state Rep. Anthony Sabatini tweeted that Gaetz will be the next Governor of Florida. Gaetz responded with an image of the Florida state flag. Gaetz previously said he was not interested in running for Governor, but that was before the events of the last two weeks.

“Hurricane flood tab to reach $10B” via Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The number of flood insurance claims filed for Hurricane Helene surpassed the amount from Hurricane Ian and is estimated to cost the National Flood Insurance Program up to $7 billion. According to a report by St. Petersburg-based Neptune Flood, the more than 18,000 flood claims filed after Hurricane Milton will add up to $2.5 billion in additional losses for the NFIP. The private flood insurance market will also sustain hefty losses from the storms of $500 million, estimates show. According to Neptune, the NFIP’s reliance on outdated flood maps is an overwhelming issue for the market. Broward County, for example, updated its flood maps for the first time in 40 years in 2024, adding 88,000 properties to hazard zones. More than 3,000 flood maps the NFIP relies on are over 15 years old.

—”Lobbying compensation: Top 25 firms notched $700K+ in Q3” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics

SBDC encourages businesses to take part in ‘Small Business Saturday’ — The Florida Small Business Development Center Network, the state’s principal provider of small business assistance, is encouraging small businesses to participate in Small Business Saturday, the local business-oriented follow-up to Black Friday. In 2023, the U.S. reported projected spending among customers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday reached an estimated $17 billion, according to the 2023 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey commissioned by American Express. “When you shop small, you’re doing more than making a purchase — you’re investing in your neighbors and strengthening your community,” said Greg Britton, state director of the Florida SBDC Network. “The Florida SBDC Network invites everyone to support local businesses by shopping small this Small Business Saturday and throughout the holiday season.”

— THANKSGIVING IN FLORIDA —

“For Thanksgiving, add old Florida fare to your table of gratitude. Some historians note the 1565 meal at St. Augustine.” via Joy Wallace Dickinson of the Orlando Sentinel — Floridians have spread the word about our “real” first Thanksgiving with recipes for dishes such as garbanzo-bean soup made with chorizo, potatoes and saffron. That’s the sort of fare Spanish soldiers and Florida Indians probably shared back in 1565. Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings’ “Cross Creek Cookery” (1942) is always a great place to turn for further inspiration for old Florida fare. Earlier this Fall, Geoff Gates and Donna Wright of the Rawlings Historic State Park in Cross Creek visited the Orlando Public Library’s Cuisine Corner to demonstrate Rawlings recipes, including chicken pilau (pronounced “pur-loo”). “Feeding the masses with almost nothing — that’s the genius of pilau,” Gates noted. “No Florida church supper, no large gathering, is without it,” Rawlings wrote in 1942.

“ Florida’s unique turkey species gobbles on ” via David Flesher of the Orlando Sentinel … An elusive variety of the giant bird will be gobbling, clucking and flying at surprisingly high speed through South Florida’s fields and forests … Osceola turkey, also called the Florida wild turkey … a subspecies unique to the state’s peninsula. Smaller and darker than its Northern cousins, the Osceola can be found at the southeastern end of Everglades National Park, at the far western edge of Broward County, in the forests of northwestern Palm Beach County, and throughout the peninsula up to about Jacksonville. The state’s native turkey has become an unlikely tourist draw, attracting hunters seeking to complete their “grand slam” of all five North American turkey subspecies. At the J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area in northern Palm Beach County, hunters killed 103 turkeys in the last three seasons … Their speed would surprise anyone who thinks of turkeys as waddling blobs of meat and feathers. According to the National Wild Turkey Federation, a wild turkey can run up to 25 miles per hour and briefly achieve a flying speed of 55 miles per hour.

“Did you know? 7 interesting facts about wild turkeys in Florida” via Mark H. Bickel of the Fort Myers News-Press — It’s that time of year again. Time to talk turkey. While it’s the alligator that is the king of creatures big and small in the Sunshine State, other popular wildlife in Florida includes dolphins, crocodiles, manatees, snakes, turtles, panthers, black bears and dozens of bird species like pelicans or flamingos? But let’s not forget about the wild turkey. Not nearly as pretty as a flamingo or as ferocious as a gator, Florida’ wild turkeys have carved out their niche in a diverse animal kingdom. They have something to gobble about and deserve our attention, especially as we countdown to another Thanksgiving Day celebration.

“If you want to be historically accurate this holiday, serve alligator” via the Jacksonville Historical Society — Fifty-six years before the Pilgrims celebrated their feast, Spanish explorer Don Pedro Menéndez de Aviles arrived on the coast of Florida. He came ashore Sept. 8, 1565, naming the land on which he stepped “St. Augustine” in honor of the saint on whose feast day, Aug. 28, the land was sighted. Members of the Timucua tribe, which had occupied the site for more than 4,000 years, greeted Menéndez and his group of some 800 Catholic colonists peacefully. Colonial records indicate that on the date they came ashore, and in gratitude for their safe arrival, the Spanish celebrated a Mass of Thanksgiving, the very first Catholic mass on American soil. According to the memoirs of Father Francisco Lopez de Mendoza Grajales, who celebrated the mass, once “the feast day [was] observed … after mass, ‘the Adelantado [Menéndez] had the Indians fed and dined himself.”

“FSU researchers talk turkey: Native Americans raised classic holiday bird long before first Thanksgiving” via Kathleen Haughney of Florida State University — Native Americans managed and raised turkeys as early as 1200 to 1400 A.D. This is the first time scientists have suggested that early Native Americans potentially domesticated turkeys in the southeastern United States. Researchers knew that turkeys had been a part of Native American life long before the first Thanksgiving in 1621. Their feathers were used on arrows, in headdresses and clothing. The meat was used for food. Their bones were used for tools, including scratchers used in ritual ceremonies. There are even representations of turkeys in artifacts from that time. However, this new research indicates turkeys were more than just a casual part of life for Native Americans of that era. For one, the groupings researchers worked on had more male turkeys than a typical flock. In a typical flock of turkeys, there are usually more females … But in the flock, they examined, they found more remains of males. That would only happen if it were designed that way.

“A taste of Florida on the Thanksgiving table” via Christina Morales of The New York Times — Key Lime Pie is eaten in Florida all year long and served every day at bakeries, restaurants and shops solely dedicated to the dessert. Even though Florida’s season for the citrus runs from June to September, bakeries are gearing up to make thousands of pies for Thanksgiving and the December holidays, especially for customers with visitors from out of town. The home cooks who prefer to make the pie at home have already stocked up on Key lime juice. The staff at Kermit’s Key Lime Shop in Key West prepare to make at least 10 times as many pies as they would in an average week.

“Florida gas prices shoot up ahead of expected record-setting Thanksgiving road travel” via Florida Politics — Gas prices in Florida rocketed up over the past week as motorists prepped for what AAA — The Auto Club Group predicts will set records as the busiest season ever of Thanksgiving road travel. Last week, Florida gas prices dropped to $3.01 per gallon. Starting this week, the price was $3.13. That’s 12 cents more, but only 5 cents pricier than the average per-gallon cost of what Sunshine State drivers paid so far this month. When Floridians hit the road last Thanksgiving, gas prices in the state averaged out to $3.03 per gallon. The year prior, it was $3.41. As usual, the culprit was rising oil prices. The price of crude rose 6% last week to $71.24 per barrel. “An uptick in oil prices has restored upward pressure on pump prices as a record number of Americans prepare to hit the holiday road,” he said in a statement.

AAA activates ‘Tow to Go’ program for Thanksgiving weekend: Understanding some folks drink a little more than they had planned while swept up in Thanksgiving holiday festivities, AAA is activating its “Tow to Go” program offering rides to would-be impaired drivers and their vehicles. The program, meant to be used as a last resort, offers drivers a free ride home and tows the car along with them. The program opens at 6 p.m. Wednesday and will remain active through 6 a.m. on Dec. 2. The program, for AAA members and non-members, is available by calling 855-2-TOW-2-GO, or (855) 286-9246.

— THANKSGIVING READS —

“At the first national Thanksgiving, the Civil War raged” via Ted Widmer of The Washington Post — As the Civil War raged in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln and his Secretary of State, William H. Seward, issued a proclamation on Oct. 3 calling for a national holiday to be observed on “the last Thursday of November.” That proclamation might do good service again in a nation that could use healing words. The Civil War is never that distant; in troubling ways, it has resurfaced in recent months as an implied threat of a conflict that may reignite someday. Even in the worst months of the fighting, with violence all-around them, they saw a better day coming when Americans would return to the same table, in the “full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquility, and Union.”

“The invention of Thanksgiving” via Philip Deloria of The New Yorker — Americans have been celebrating Thanksgiving for nearly four centuries, commemorating that solemn dinner in November 1621. We know the story well — or think we do. Adorned in funny hats, large belt buckles, and clunky black shoes, the Pilgrims of Plymouth thanked God for His blessings. The local Indians, supporting characters, generously pulled the Pilgrims through the first Winter and taught them how to plant corn. Almost none of this is true. In Pilgrim’s terms, the first Thanksgiving was not a “thanksgiving” but a “rejoicing.” Giving thanks required fasting and quiet contemplation; rejoicing featured feasting, drinking, militia drills, target practice, and contests of strength and speed. It was a party, not a prayer, and was full of people shooting at things.

“Why is Thanksgiving celebrated on Thursdays?” via Kathryn Hubbard and Jocelina Joiner for WFLA — According to the Old Almanac, Thursday may have been designated “to distance the event from the Sabbath day among the Puritan colonists.” It also states that Thursday was a lecture day in New England, and ministers would give sermons every Thursday afternoon. Then, during George Washington’s first term as President, he proclaimed Thursday, Nov. 26, 1789, as a “Day of Publick Thanksgivin” in honor of the new U.S. Constitution. Later, in 1863, according to the Old Almanac, Lincoln proclaimed the national day of Thanksgiving to be the last Thursday of November. The fourth Thursday in November was finally established in 1941 when Thanksgiving became a federal holiday.

“Why Thanksgiving still wins, in one paragraph” via Michael Schaffer of The New Republic — “It’s a holiday to be proud of: Humble without being morose, generous without being opulent, old without being irrelevant, intimate but all about community. At a time of income inequality, the feast, its central organizing event, is made of democratic ingredients. In an era of suspicion, it celebrates immigrants. During a period of polarization, it’s something we all agree on. It can be religious if you want, but it doesn’t have to be: Thank the Almighty, thank your friends, thank your lucky stars — it’s all good.”

“Saying grace: How a moment of thanks, religious or not, adds meaning to our meals” via Emily Heil of The Washington Post — This Thanksgiving, it’s likely to be heard at tables around the country. After all, the purpose of the holiday is to express gratitude. Many families who don’t typically pray before meals will do so, and those who do might expand the ritual. Saying grace seems to be as varied as recipes for stuffing. The words people utter may be secular or religious, perhaps blended from various traditions. They could be familiar phrases repeated repeatedly or invented on the spot. People create games to get their children involved. They say grace over fast-food burritos and elaborate holiday meals. Saying grace “is medicine to the ingratitude that we can develop.”

“Thanksgiving tips to keep everyone happy and sane at your holiday gathering” via Becky Krystal of The Washington Post — Make as much as you can in advance. Don’t give up if you wait until the last minute. Ask for help. Clear your fridge. Set out some snacks before the meal. Learn how to make the best use of your oven. Not everything has to be hot or even warm. Have containers to send leftovers home with your guests.

—”The nine best Thanksgiving songs I definitely didn’t just make up” via Alexandra Petri of The Washington Post

“Five myths about turkey” via Tamar Haspel of The Washington Post — 1. Ben Franklin almost made the turkey the national bird. In a 1784 satirical letter to his daughter, he maligned the eagle’s “bad moral character.” The turkey is a “more respectable bird, and withal a true original native of America,” Franklin wrote. 2. Stuffing turkey is a recipe for food poisoning. Yes, it’s important to take precautions when cooking poultry, but you can safely stuff a turkey — generations of Americans wouldn’t have risked death for the sake of a more flavorful side dish. 3. Basting is better. Not so fast, says Meathead Goldwyn, the force behind AmazingRibs.com and the author of “Meathead: The Science of Great Barbecue and Grilling.” The problem is that basting prolongs cooking times. “Think of it like sweat after a long workout,” Goldwyn told me via email, “it cools you off.” And basting may moisten the bird, “but not a lot,” says Goldwyn. 4. Thanksgiving turkey makes you sleepy. Tryptophan doesn’t necessarily induce sleep, and it’s doubtful that turkey’s the culprit for your post-Thanksgiving-dinner nap. 5. Turkey was Thanksgiving’s first entree. Kathleen Wall, a culinarian at Plimouth Plantation, a history museum that re-creates the original Plymouth colony, told Smithsonian, “Wildfowl was there … venison was there,” water birds like goose or duck were likely candidates. Passenger pigeons were a plentiful game at the time. But turkey probably wasn’t the featured dish.

“A cure for Thanksgiving stress? For many, it’s a cruise.” via Priya Krishna of The New York Times — Going to sea with thousands of strangers might seem at odds with a holiday so intimately tethered to the idea of home. COVID-19 dealt a punishing blow to the cruise industry, but as cruise lines have eased their health restrictions in recent months, bookings have soared — especially for Thanksgiving. Viking Cruises and Holland America Line reported last week that sailings during Thanksgiving week were nearing or at capacity, filled primarily with American passengers. A Viking spokesperson said Thanksgiving bookings had risen 48% this year over 2019, before the pandemic. “There seems to be an endless demand for cruising around this time,” said Vivek Menon, the executive chef of Carnival Cruise Line.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Miami International Airport prepares for record Thanksgiving travel surge” via Patrick Chalvire of WSVN — Miami International Airport is bracing for a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel season, expecting nearly 1.9 million passengers. Airport officials project a daily average of 157,000 travelers from Friday to Dec. 3, a 2% increase from last year’s record numbers. Peak days, Saturday, Nov. 30, and Dec. 1 are expected to see more than 168,000 passengers. Travelers are urged to consider alternatives to MIA’s main parking garages, which may reach capacity. Passengers are advised to arrive three hours before flights, check in online beforehand, and monitor flight updates via the airport’s mobile app.

“Lawsuit: Miami Police Chief harassed veteran Black officer after making racist remark” via Devoun Cetoute of the Miami Herald — A Black 18-year police veteran alleges she was victimized by Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales when he made racist criticisms of her hair, a federal lawsuit reads. When she refuses to conform to his supposed biased views, Morales is accused of derailing her promising career by using his power to target and undermine her. Weslyne Lewis Francois and her attorney, Michael Pizzi, filed the lawsuit against the city of Miami in mid-October, seeking at least $1 million in damages and a jury trial for being retaliated against and discriminated against based on her race, ethnicity, and gender. She also filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

“Donald J. Trump Avenue is one vote away from joining the Miami-Dade County road map” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Trump won Miami-Dade County in a landslide, but will that be enough to get a street named after him? Hialeah wants Miami-Dade to recognize the city’s creation of President Donald J. Trump Avenue, a request that’s on the County Commission’s Dec. 3 agenda. The item would force Democrats on the County Commission, which is officially nonpartisan, to decide whether to support honoring the incoming Republican President. Democrats hold seven of the 13 Commission seats, but Trump won 10 of the Commission districts in November on his way to an overall victory in Miami-Dade. After losing Miami-Dade in 2016 and 2020, Trump last month became the first Republican presidential candidate to win the former Democratic stronghold since George H.W. Bush in 1988. He beat Kamala Harris by 11 points, taking 55% of the vote in Miami-Dade.

“Voices rising against potential dredging, gas engines in St. Lucie County aquatic area” via Keith Burbank of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Dredging and gas- and diesel-powered engines — if allowed by state and federal agencies — may harm wildlife in an aquatic conservation area off the Indian River Lagoon and set a precedent, according to experts and others. The conservation area, consisting of a tidal pool and channel off South Hutchinson Island in St. Lucie County, should be protected in perpetuity, though dredging is allowed with a permit. Only electric boats are now allowed. “My greatest concern is the precedent it sets,” said Jim Moir, Indian Riverkeeper, whose group aims to protect and restore the Indian River Lagoon. If allowed, the new activity would remove the public’s confidence in the concept of perpetuity, he said.

“Third motorcycle deputy dies days after two others killed in Palm Beach County crash with SUV” via Angie DiMichele of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A third motorcycle deputy who was struck by an SUV as he and two other veteran officers waited for help with a disabled vehicle has died, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Monday afternoon. Deputy Ignacio “Dan” Diaz, 51, Cpl. Luis Paez, 58, and Deputy Ralph “Butch” Waller, 54, were hit by a woman in the SUV as they stood on the right shoulder of Southern Boulevard near Loxahatchee. The Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Diaz died at 12:42 p.m. Monday. “He put up a hell of a fight, but the injuries were so catastrophic that there was no way he was gonna make it,” Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told reporters Thursday afternoon.

“Beachgoer finds kilo of cocaine on Florida Keys beach, Monroe Sheriff’s Office says” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — A beachgoer found a kilogram of cocaine washed up on the shore of a Florida Keys resort, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The contraband, wrapped in plastic marked with a cross and shield, was found around 2 p.m. at Hawk’s Cay Resort on Duck Key in the Middle Keys, said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt. As is policy, Linhardt said the Sheriff’s Office turned the brick over to the U.S. Border Patrol. Finding drug shipments onshore or at sea in the Florida Keys is a reasonably common occurrence, with the island chain along the route smugglers use to bring mostly cocaine and marijuana into the United States.

“Miami-Dade approves ‘watered-down’ restrictions on single-use plastics at county sites” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade is moving to limit the use of disposable plastic and Styrofoam at its airports, seaports and public facilities, though businesses operating there will still have some wiggle room when it comes to compliance. County Commissioners approved a resolution by Eileen Higgins requiring that all new vendor contracts preclude using single-use plastics and polystyrene products — straws, containers, utensils, bags and other such items — and instead, use reusable or biodegradable alternatives. It’s not necessarily as strict as it sounds. In Committee, Higgins amended the measure to specify that the county administration must require vendors to comply with the restriction “to the greatest extent possible.” Restricted products also won’t include prepackaged food items. Before the resolution was passed by a 10-3 vote Wednesday, Higgins noted that the cities of Miami Beach and Gainesville had passed similar restrictions. So have county-owned Zoo Miami and the privately owned Hard Rock Stadium, she said, adding that both those transitions away from single-use plastics have gone “incredibly smoothly.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Orlando hotelier Harris Rosen dies at age 85” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Rosen, an Orlando hotelier and philanthropist, died Monday at age 85, his company announced. Rosen was the CEO of Rosen Hotels and Resorts, which runs nine properties in Orlando, primarily near the tourism corridor. But Rosen wasn’t just known as a successful business owner. He was regarded as a generous leader who helped his employees by giving them free English lessons and starting a health clinic. Throughout the community, Rosen paid for college tuition for hundreds of students from poor areas, supported preschool learning, and sent supplies through his foundation to Haiti, where many of his employees were from.

“Kissimmee police release new records of excessive force cases” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — As outside investigators continue to probe the disgraced Kissimmee Police Department, the Orlando Sentinel has obtained a trove of records further detailing cases of cops accused of excessive force or illegally entering people’s homes that went unreported to state authorities. The newly released documents involve seven of the 15 officers that the Kissimmee Police Department reported to the Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office as it guided a bombshell grand jury investigation revealing a “culture of cover-up.” The probe centered on Officer Andrew Baseggio, indicted for brutally beating a man last year after an internal review resulted in a mere-eight-hour suspension. The newly obtained records fill out the public accounting of additional cases that surfaced during the investigation.

“Ex-Florida Virtual School employee says she was fired for raising separation of church and state concerns” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — An ex-Florida Virtual School (FLVS) employee is suing and accusing her former employer of blurring the lines between separation of church and state by giving donations to a religious-tied organization and then firing her when she voiced concerns about it. In her federal lawsuit filed in Orlando, Jessica Robertson said she lost her job as a curriculum coordinator after mentioning that FLVS was giving money to One More Child, run by the Florida Baptist Children’s Homes. The Orlando-based online public school declined to comment on pending litigation but said: “As a government entity, our organization does not donate funds to any organization. Occasionally, our team members come together and choose to support their communities through volunteer opportunities and personal donations. These opportunities are voluntary and organized by individual team members.”

“On Thanksgiving weekend, a feast of classic cars, other events in Volusia-Flagler” via Jim Abbott of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — With apologies to those who love stuffing and gravy, classic car fans in Daytona Beach have a different idea about the perfect accompaniment for a Thanksgiving feast. It’s served on the mammoth infield of Daytona International Speedway, where the 51st annual Fall Turkey Run will unfold from Thursday to Sunday. This year’s Turkey Run will again showcase thousands of classic and custom vehicles, an attraction formidable enough to draw some 150,000 gearheads through its four-day run. Among those loyalists will be Albert Gordy, 56, who has been attending the Callahan Cruisers car club with his buddies for nearly 30 years.

— LOCAL: TB —

—”What’s open, and what’s closed, on Thanksgiving Day in Tampa Bay” via Sharon Kennedy Wynne and Michelle Stark of the Tampa Bay Times

“Pinellas Chair to Rays: ‘Declare your intention’ on stadium deal by Dec. 1” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — Pinellas County Commission Chair Kathleen Peters sent a two-page letter to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday asking the team to put in writing whether it intends to move forward on a $1.3 billion stadium voted on in July or provide a notice of termination by Sunday. “I am requesting that you officially declare your intention regarding this agreement and whether you intend to see it come to fruition,” Peters wrote. Peters sent the letter to team Presidents Brian Auld and Matt Silverman Monday morning. Peters told the Tampa Bay Times she worked on the letter alone over the past few days with Assistant County Attorney Don Crowell. Due to Florida’s public meeting laws, Peters cannot communicate with other Commissioners regarding items that would go before the Board. She said she and County Administrator Barry Burton “talked extensively” about what was in the letter.

“Tickets to Masters Tournament trigger feud in Hillsborough County politics” via Jack Evans and Justin Garcia of the Tampa Bay Times — Three Hillsborough County government and school district leaders traveled to Georgia in April to attend the Masters … They did so alongside a local builder hired often by the school district. The trip became a political flashpoint ahead of this year’s election … The trip was arranged by Jonathan Graham, president of HORUS Construction Services … Invited on the trip were Ken Hagan, a Hillsborough County Commissioner for more than two decades; Van Ayres, the superintendent of Hillsborough Schools; and Chris Farkas, the district’s Deputy Superintendent of Operations, a job that includes overseeing building projects … “Technically what (Hagan) did is legal, but it’s just ethically bankrupt,” Commissioner Joshua Wostal said in a phone interview with the Times. “I absolutely don’t trust any decision that he brings forward to us because of these types of behind-the-scenes activities.”

Happening today — U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor joins Tony Loeffler, owner of Atlas Body & Home, Board member of the Downtown Business Association and Melanie Kearney, SBA Loan Coordinator Team Lead, Bayfirst, for a media availability to encourage neighbors to shop on Small Business Saturday for this holiday season: 10 a.m., Atlas Body & Home, 919 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg. RSVP to Jay Rhoden at [email protected].

“All Children’s Hospital to undergo $62 million expansion” via Mark Parker of the St. Pete Catalyst — Florida’s top-ranked children’s hospital will soon expand its downtown St. Petersburg campus to accommodate complex surgical procedures and the area’s growth. Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital (JHACH) will commence construction on the $62 million project in the Spring. The new 28,000-square-foot facility will abut the existing emergency center and face the corner of 5th Avenue and 6th Street South. Justin Olsen, chief operating officer at JHACH, expects construction to conclude in July 2026. The project is the hospital’s first significant expansion since completing its research and education building in 2018. The project will add six flexible emergency center rooms for pediatric patients with unique needs. The building’s second floor will house JHACH’s four largest operating suites.

“Neighbor in Shore Acres providing free food and supplies to people affected by hurricanes” via Larissa Scott of ABC Action News — We’ve all heard about the importance of being a good neighbor. The piles of supplies constantly surrounding Matt Thorn prove he is one. He opened up Relief Market and Grille in Shore Acres while staying at his friend’s house. Thorn’s home is getting repaired after Hurricane Helene pushed water inside. He wasn’t the only one. Many homes in Shore Acres were badly damaged. So, Thorn wanted to help, becoming a central spot in the neighborhood where people could get supplies and food. Thorn’s been cooking people breakfast, lunch, and dinner for weeks. He’s created a space for everyone to gather and get through this together, even putting on events.

“Pasco Tax Collector Mike Fasano ramps up events for ‘most wonderful time of the year’” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Pasco County Tax Collector Fasano’s office wants to give back to the community in the upcoming holiday season. Fasano’s office has lined up at least four events in the coming days and weeks designed to get Pasco County residents into the holiday spirit while giving back to the community and helping those less fortunate. “Please join the staff of the Pasco County Tax Collector’s Office as we celebrate the holidays by reaching out to those most in need,” said Fasano. “Your support of these wonderful local programs will help countless people enjoy the holidays this year. “Anyone who perhaps cannot make the events in person can still help by contributing financially. The website is dubbed Pasco TC Gives, Inc., and accepts online donations.

—”Photos: Titus O’Neil and volunteers were ‘Thankful To Serve’ Thanksgiving meals at Tampa’s Sligh Middle School” via Ray Roa of Creative Loafing







— LOCAL: N. FL —

Appointed — Emil “Clayton” Lyons to the Baker County School Board and Joseph Zimmerman to the Nassau County School Board.

“JWB Property Management settles Jacksonville housing lawsuit, alters application process” via John Burr of The Tributary — A lawsuit that accused one of Northeast Florida’s largest landlords of using faulty algorithms in its rental applications has been settled. JWB Property Management was accused of rejecting all rental applicants if an applicant had an eviction notice filed against them, regardless of the outcome of their eviction hearings. Jacksonville Area Legal Aid filed the lawsuit last year, presenting a novel legal argument grounded in the 1968 Fair Housing Act. Four Jacksonville plaintiffs argued that JWB slanted the housing market against Black people through its use of “tenant screening services,” a type of background-checking software used by landlords across the country to decide whether to accept aspiring tenants. JWB repeatedly denied racial discrimination against applicants and no finding of race discrimination against JWB was made in the case.

“Jacksonville Airport prepares for busy Thanksgiving holiday. What will parking look like?” via Alexandria Mansfield of The Florida Times-Union — With the holidays come some of the busiest travel days of the year, especially for air travel. In anticipation of a busy Thanksgiving for air travel, the Jacksonville Aviation Authority is advising passengers to arrive at Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) at least two hours before their scheduled departure time to ensure enough time “to find parking, check bags and navigate through security.” Wednesday, Sunday and Monday will be considered “peak travel days,” during which airport officials said they expect to see as many as 15,000 passengers flying out of Jacksonville. This means passengers should anticipate longer lines and wait times and plan accordingly.

“Radar in Bunnell could vastly improve dangerous weather forecasting — if only forecasters could access it” via Flagler Live — A gift to Flagler County that could save lives in weather emergencies, and that’s worth between $120,000 to $150,000, is sitting unused to its intended potential atop a pole in Bunnell. Since June the 330-pound radar has sat atop a 100-foot monopole at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell. There are just three like it in the state: Bunnell, Marion, and Collier counties. The Legislature approved and appropriated the cost for the three earlier this year.

“58th Fighter Squadron will conduct night training in Okaloosa County skies starting Dec. 2” via Northwest Florida Daily News — Residents in southern Okaloosa County may hear more aircraft noise than usual starting next week. In a news release, Eglin officials said the 58th Fighter Squadron will conduct routine night-flying operations from Dec. 2 to 5 from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. during the training operation. Night-flying is required for 58th Fighter Squadron training operations.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“‘Off the books’: Carmine Marceno-appointed honorary deputy, campaign donor received special favor” via Bob Norman of the Florida Trident — Malek Khalil isn’t a cop, far from it, in fact, but that didn’t stop him from flashing a Lee County Sheriff’s badge during a disturbance at a Fort Myers hotel and then getting a veritable escort away from the trouble by an actual uniformed deputy. Khalil, a former pain clinic owner, is one of more than 300 civilians Lee County Sheriff Marceno has bestowed with honorary deputy status, complete with authentic agency badges. The inclusion of Khalil on the list might seem surprising. By the time he struck up a friendship with Marceno in 2022, Khalil had already been sued at least twice for financial improprieties.

“Marceno probe: Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it is cooperating with law enforcement” via Kate Cimini of the Fort Myers News-Press — Two months after a Lee County Sheriff’s political rival accused Sheriff Marceno of money laundering and said he was under investigation by the FBI, the county agency said it is “working cooperatively” with law enforcement. When asked last week if the federal agency had notified Marceno of an investigation into him, an office spokesperson responded by saying it was working with law enforcement partners. “As always — and in all matters — the Sheriff’s Office is working cooperatively, and cohesive with our law enforcement partners,” said Commander Anita Iriarte, the agency’s chief public information officer, in an email. “Consistent with our protocols, we would refer questions regarding any other law enforcement agencies’ actions to those agencies,” Iriarte continued.

“FEMA extends deadline to apply for Helene, Milton assistance to Jan. 7, 2025” via the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has extended the deadline to apply for assistance after Hurricanes Milton and Helene until Jan. 7. Homeowners and renters with losses from Hurricanes Milton and Helene may be eligible for FEMA financial assistance for displacement, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured or underinsured disaster-caused expenses. Homeowners and renters are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by using the FEMA App. You may also apply by phone at (800) 621-3362. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

“Sarasota School Board OKs new school boundaries, rezones more than 1,000 students” via Heather Bushman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — More than 1,000 elementary- and middle-school students in northwest Sarasota County will be rezoned to attend the new Skye Ranch School next year following Sarasota County School Board approval of new school boundaries. The Board unanimously voted to rezone 1,187 students from attending Ashton Elementary School, Lakeview Elementary School and Sarasota Middle School to the new Skye Ranch K-8 school next August. The decision came after an earlier public input session that saw a handful of Ashton teachers, faculty and parents urge the Board to preserve their student body as much as possible.

— A THANKSGIVING POEM —

By Kevin Sweeny —

Over the river, around the I-4 construction and through Rock Spring Run woods,

First, hand out the pies and then to Aunt Sarah’s house we go;

The Google map knows the way

To skip the political fray

Through the rain and quieting of the legislative show.

Over the river along I-10 and through the Aucilla woods,

Oh, how the Capital does glow!

Thanks to my team and the loyal friends we chose

And Wellesley’s kiss on the nose

Give thanks to those we work with- tell them- they might not know.

Over the river, flying down 95 and through the Matanzas woods,

I’m thankful for Babes, N+P, Dp, the G’s, 1.3%, KIE and the leadership play.

Hear the end of the recounts ring

“Ting-a-ling-ding,”

Hurrah for Thanksgiving Day!

Over the river, ripping along Alligator Alley and Big Cypress woods,

Give thanks for what you have and send a prayer for those in Michael’s way.

Give thanks for family and friends we have found,

And for last-minute amendments inbound,

For this is Thanksgiving Day.

Over the river, stuck on 275 and through Terra Ceia woods,

For just one day may our political differences abate.

Stop! Now! Give thanks for all those you know

Donations, bills, Reps, Senators, paywalls and blogs come and go

Our time here’s short — give thanks now- you simply can’t wait.

Over the river sneaking along U.S. 1 and through the Glades woods —

Put down the Twitter, ‘insta, and ‘book today to remember why!

I’m thankful I can run!

Is this damn poem done?

I’ll be running for pumpkin pie!

— TOP OPINION —

“Biden should pardon Trump” via Marc A. Thiessen and Danielle Pletka of The Washington Post — During his inaugural address, Biden promised to put his “whole soul” into ending what he called our nation’s “uncivil war” and “bringing America together.” But Biden has one final chance to make good on his inaugural promise before he leaves office, and he can do it with a simple act: Pardon Trump. Let’s be clear: From a legal standpoint, Trump does not need a presidential pardon. Special counsel Jack Smith is in the process of shutting down his federal investigations. While Trump might not need Biden’s pardon, America does. In retrospect, Biden’s failure to shut down the Trump prosecutions helped make the former President’s improbable comeback possible, causing Republican Primary voters — many of whom had been open to supporting another nominee — to rally around Trump, helping him to secure his party’s nomination and eventually the White House.

— OPINIONS —

“How Democrats lost their base and their message” via Nate Cohn of The New York Times — It has long been clear that the rise of Trump meant the end of the Republican Party as we once knew it. It has belatedly become clear that his rise may have meant the end of the Democratic Party as we knew it as well. After three Trump elections, almost every traditional Democratic constituency has swung to the right. In fact, Trump has made larger gains among Black, Hispanic, Asian American and young voters in his three campaigns since 2016 than he has among White voters without a college degree, according to New York Times estimates. In each case, Trump fared better than any Republican in decades.

“Trump gets away with it” via David A. Graham of The Atlantic — Trump will never face federal criminal charges for trying to corrupt the 2020 Presidential Election, the fundamental democratic procedure. Nor will he ever face consequences for brazenly removing highly sensitive documents from the White House, refusing to hand them back, and attempting to hide them from the government. In both cases, these were crimes that only a President could commit: No one else could have tried to remain in office by the same means, and few people could have made off with boxes full of these documents. And only a President-elect with nearly unlimited resources could have gotten away with them.

“Revenge of the COVID-19 contrarians” via Benjamin Mazer of The Atlantic — On Christmas Eve of 2020, my father was admitted to the hospital with sudden weakness. My mother was not allowed to join him. She pleaded with the staff—my dad needed help making medical decisions, she said—but there were no exceptions at that grisly stage of the coronavirus pandemic. I contemplated making the trip from Maryland to New Jersey to see whether I, as a doctor, could garner special treatment until I realized that state and employer travel rules would mean waiting for a COVID-19 test result and possibly facing quarantine on my return. In the end, my father spent his time in the hospital alone, suffering the double harm of illness and isolation. These events still frustrate me years later; I have a hard time believing that restrictions on hospital visitation and interstate travel helped more people than they hurt. Many Americans remain angry about the pandemic for other reasons too: angry about losing a job, getting bullied into vaccination, or watching children fall behind in a virtual classroom.

“Our new American pastime: Screaming into the void” via Pat Beall of the Orlando Sentinel — Please listen carefully as our Politics as Usual scream option is no longer available and our menu options have changed. To scream into The Void© due to an Excess of Elon, press one. Press two if your fiancée put an Empty Milk Carton Back into the Refrigerator Again. Press three for IRS Schedule C, 2021 Changes to 1998 Amortization of Non-farm Business Losses. Press four if your Facial Software Password Does Not Recognize Your New Haircut. Press five if it is a Really Bad Haircut. Press six for All This and More. You have chosen to scream into The Void© for All This and More. Thank you for your selection. We are experiencing a higher-than-usual volume of screamers. Your estimated wait time is: 37 days, 4 hours, 31 seconds.

“Jeb Bush: This election, families made their voices heard on school choice” via The74Million.org — For years, families have been told that the one-size-fits-all public education system would prepare their children for the future. But more and more parents, particularly in historically underserved communities, are demanding options. They’re recognizing that choice empowers them to find the right educational fit for their child — a fit that meets individual needs, talents and goals and that’s responsive to their cultural values and expectations. As election results poured in last week, NBC political commentator Chuck Todd specifically credited school choice for record Republican gains among Latino voters. Like all families, these families want a voice in their children’s education. They want to feel their tax dollars are funding schools prioritizing quality and accountability. In a diverse state like Florida and across the nation, parents from every background express this desire for choice.

“Chris Lyons: When disaster hits, Wilton Simpson’s recovery program steps up” via Florida Politics — When disaster hits, I’m grateful for Simpson’s natural disaster recovery loan program. With quick and efficient access to capital, farmers in North Florida have started repairing the significant damage caused by Hurricane Helene. Seeing our life’s work laid out in pieces in front of us like that was devastating. That’s when friends, neighbors, community leaders and resources arrived to help. The Florida Department of Agriculture’s natural disaster recovery loans offer farmers who suffered losses access to capital at 0% interest for 10 years. In contrast to federal programs that are riddled with bureaucracy and red tape and take weeks or months to arrive, these loans provide immediate relief in days and the flexibility to pay back without penalty. Florida TaxWatch even championed the program for its productivity and efficiency. So, from all of us, thank you Commissioner Simpson.

“Fort Lauderdale worries time’s running out to come up with homeless plan” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Fort Lauderdale, ground zero for Broward’s homeless population, was hoping the county would take the lead on coming up with an emergency plan for housing the homeless in light of a statewide crackdown that bans sleeping or camping in public places. As of today, Fort Lauderdale Commissioners are still waiting for the county to approve a plan. “They don’t seem to share the same sense of urgency that the city of Fort Lauderdale is laboring under,” Mayor Dean Trantalis said. “I think that’s a false sense of complacency. The law is already in effect, and law enforcement is just a few weeks away. When they start getting hit with huge attorney’s fees, that will be a huge wake-up call for the county and all of the cities.” On Nov. 12, County Commissioners voted 4-4 to reject a proposal to build 100 tiny homes for what was estimated to cost $14 million potentially. The homes likely would not be in place for two years.

“Do they apologize for mocking in-law’s ‘weird’ Thanksgiving meal?” via Carolyn Hax of The Washington Post — My husband, younger son and I had Thanksgiving with my son “Todd” and his wife a few years back. Lindsey is a great cook and likes fancy food, so she made some unusual dishes: goose rather than turkey, for example. I loved it all, but my husband and younger son prefer familiar food and joked during the meal about all the “weird dishes.” Should we apologize? Or let it go? “’We?’ The two yuk-heads owed Lindsey an apology then, upon being set straight during the ride home. Now’s better than nothing. If you do it, then it’s just someone else laboring in the kitchen for them again, figuratively speaking.”

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— MORE TURKEY NOTES —

“Never thaw your Butterball” via Faith Durand of Slate — Cooking a traditional Thanksgiving meal is a rite of passage for most American cooks, gamified in repetition, like a tough Mario level you repeat every year until you nail it. That last castle holds the Bowser boss of a turkey, a hulking bird at least three times the size of anything we’ve cooked on easier levels. But by far the worst thing about this final boss bird is that it is invariably purchased deep frozen. Americans eat more than 40 million turkeys on Thanksgiving, and despite what you’ve heard about free-range, pasture-raised turkeys, at least 85% are sold frozen. So, the first hurdle of Thanksgiving dinner, as a cook, is getting this bird from iced over to pliable.

“Can your turkey explode? Consumer watchdogs warn about holiday cooking” via the Miami Herald — For years, fire departments in Florida have warned that deep-frying your Thanksgiving turkey can be risky. Crews have even produced a video showing what can happen when frying goes wrong. Of course, a burning bird in a forgotten oven isn’t great, either. But frying comes with hazards. Like melting your skin and destroying your residence. Yes, turkeys can explode. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has warned about the dangers of deep-frying turkeys for Thanksgiving. Why? A bird plopped into a cauldron of hot oil can burst into flames and spread through a property. “Only fry a turkey outside and away from your home.,” the agency advises, “and never use turkey fryers in the garage or on the porch.”

“Washing Thanksgiving turkey could spread germs, say food safety experts” via Candice Choi of The Associated Press — Food say experts say don’t wash the turkey before popping it in the oven. They say that could spread the germs lurking on your turkey in the kitchen sink or nearby food. But it’s a challenge trying to convince cooks to stop rinsing off raw poultry. “If your mother did it and your grandmother did it, and suddenly the (government) says not to wash your turkey, you may take some time to adjust,” said Drusilla Banks, who teaches food sanitation for the University of Illinois Extension. Germs that make people sick are common in the guts of healthy poultry and are legally allowed to be on raw turkey and chicken.

“How to spatchcock a turkey” via Carla Lalli Music of Bon Appétit — If you’re looking for reasons to spatchcock a turkey this Thanksgiving, ask yourself these simple questions: Do you want the bird actually to taste good? And be juicy? With perfectly browned skin? Of course, you do. This method, which disposes of the backbone so the bird can be flattened and cooked skin side up, is a game-changer. Because the turkey is butterflied, there’s more surface available for even browning, and the high cooking temperature means crackly, crispy skin. Perhaps most seductive of all, a 12-pounder cooks in 90 minutes. Repeat: 90 minutes. That’s half the time of your old-fashioned roast.

—”Who needs turkey?” via Melissa Clark of The New York Times

“How to avoid the seven worst holiday table décor mistakes” via Rebecca Malinsky of The Wall Street Journal — For many Americans, Thanksgiving will mark the first time they are setting the table for a holiday dinner party in quite some time. Here are some mistakes that can derail a holiday dinner party. 1. To make the evening feel special, a table needn’t be covered in brown and orange linens, pilgrim figurines, and gourds galore. 2. A surplus of decorative objects will crowd the victuals and the visitors. 3. A Thanksgiving feast deserves better than paper plates. 4. While many of us have been waiting years to dust off Grandma’s wedding china, don’t feel the need to use every teacup and dessert spoon. 5. Don’t have a tablescape that is too tall for conversation. 6. Avoid seating people too close or too far apart. 7. Pumpkin spice candles or cinnamon-scented pinecones create unappetizing olfactory confusion.

“How jellied cranberry sauce is made” via Christina Morales of The New York Times — Last year, Ocean Spray sold 75 million cans of jellied cranberry sauce, with the bulk of sales — 85% — occurring in the holiday season. Some of that popularity can be attributed to younger millennials and members of Generation Z, who are taking over Thanksgiving plans from their older relatives, said Joan Driggs, a vice president at IRI, a marketing research company. They’re also doubling or tripling up on the cans as they host other small Thanksgiving celebrations, like Friendsgivings, before the actual meal. About 1,100 farms grow cranberries in the United States, and the crop is estimated to produce around 8.3 million barrels or about 830 million pounds of cranberries, according to Karen Cahill, the marketing director of the Cranberry Marketing Committee.

“Hold the cranberry sauce: Items you can’t carry on a plane for Thanksgiving” via Mark H. Bickel of the Fort Myers News-Press — ’Tis the season. Starting with Thanksgiving and lasting until New Year’s Day, many of us will eat, drink and be merry. If your holiday celebrations take place away from Southwest Florida and require a plane ticket to join family and friends in the revelry, then it is important for you to know what the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will not allow passengers to carry on a flight. According to the TSA website, “If you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag.”

“Thanksgiving food is showing up in unusual dishes — turkey ice cream, anyone?” via Charles Passy of The Wall Street Journal — Increasingly, restaurants of all kinds are getting in on the Thanksgiving act, creating mashup items that combine various elements of the holiday meal. At Socarrat, a Spanish restaurant with locations in New York City, a Thanksgiving paella is on the menu, featuring turkey, butternut squash and green beans, among other items. At Burrito Union, a Mexican restaurant in Duluth, Minnesota., November is all about the Thanksgiving burrito, filled with turkey and the traditional sides. And at King David Tacos, another New York City establishment, the current favorite is the Cranbirdy Taco, a breakfast offering with turkey sausage, sweet potatoes, eggs and cheese, accompanied by a cranberry salsa.

“It’s Thanksgiving. Will Ozempic make it better or worse?” via Dani Blum and Callie Holtermann of The New York Times — Tensions are high. Plates are full. Families may be quick to judge. What happens when weight loss drugs collide with Thanksgiving? While other holidays draw people away from the table with religious services or gift-giving, there are no such distractions on Thanksgiving, said Amy Bentley, a food historian at New York University. “It really is just the meal,” she said. “That’s it, that’s the holiday.” Dr. Scott Hagan, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Washington who studies obesity, said patients ask him if they can skip doses of Ozempic or similar drugs before a food-focused event like Thanksgiving. He advises them not to, for a few reasons: For people with diabetes, missing a dose of Ozempic and then consuming a high-carb meal could lead to a blood sugar spike. And when people restart their doses, they can experience more intense side effects.

“Elevate Thanksgiving leftovers with a Turkey Reuben Sandwich” via Katie Workman of The Associated Press — I have a confession. I like Thanksgiving leftovers better than the holiday feast. The Thanksgiving meal is a family favorite, and I love all of the foods. But what makes me even happier is opening the fridge the next morning and foraging for a slice of apple pie or some leftover roasted Brussels sprouts, and especially pulling out this, that and the other to make a masterpiece of a turkey sandwich. A classic Reuben sandwich is made with corned beef, Russian or Thousand Island dressing, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on rye bread. But this version made with turkey hits all of the notes and is one of the best uses of post-Thanksgiving leftover turkey that I can think of. It’s far above a plain old (possibly dry) turkey sandwich with a bit of mustard and mayo between two slices of cold bread. A quick version of sauerkraut is what makes this sandwich spectacular (and a Reuben!). I like to sliver my cabbage very thin for slaws and krauts, and I go for Napa or Savoy cabbage, which is a bit lighter in texture than green head cabbage. My recipe calls for apple cider, apple vinegar and a bit of beer (and hey, that open beer shouldn’t go to waste – a perfect pairing for this sandwich.)

— ALOE —

“ The 32 rules of Thanksgiving touch football ” via Florida Politics — A Nerf ball is OK, but you should own a leather football … It’s two-hand touch. One-hand touch is for lazy people who buy turkey sandwiches from vending machines. … Two completions are a first down. Not as simple as it sounds — just ask the 2012 Jacksonville Jaguars. … The ground will probably be squishy with cold mud, and someone in your family will fall face-first and ruin their Thanksgiving outfit. This is not cause for alarm. This is the highlight of the game … It’s OK to play with kids, but don’t baby them. Just because your 7-year-old niece plays quarterback doesn’t mean you can’t intercept her screen pass and run it back for a touchdown. She’s got to learn sometimes not to throw into triple coverage.

“25 more rules of Thanksgiving family touch football” via Jason Gay of The Wall Street Journal — You absolutely do NOT need a football uniform to play Thanksgiving Family Touch Football. Meanwhile, your cousin wearing the game-used Dolphins jersey will run into a tree. Just like the 2019 Dolphins. Resist the temptation to play “Parents vs. Children.” It’s a cute idea, but if the children are any good, it always ends up with at least four parents in urgent care. Dad will throw at least one pass that he’ll loudly say reminds him of his “high school glory days.” Mom is the true athlete of the family. Everyone knows this. No, those aren’t infants crying inside the house. Those are Bears and Lions fans watching the Bears-Lions Thanksgiving game. No Juuling or vaping on the field.

“Disney’s holiday TV show mixes star power, theme parks” via DeWayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — “The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular,” featuring powerhouse singers in theme park settings, will air on ABC at 8 p.m. Sunday. Many scenes were recorded at Walt Disney World, including one with Elton John on the stage at Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom. He performs “Your Song” for the program. Other Disney World locations double up as promotions for upcoming films. Auli’i Cravalho appears at Epcot to sing “Beyond” from “Moana 2,” which debuts Nov. 17, and Anika Noni Rose performs — near the Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park — “Milele” from “Mufasa: The Lion King,” which comes to theaters Dec. 20. Carvalho and Rose are voice talents in those films. Carvalho is again the title character, and Rose is Afia, the biological mother of Mufasa.

“World on a string” via Nathan King of Air Mail News — In 1924, Macy’s asked Tony Sarg, the most acclaimed puppeteer in America, to help with their Thanksgiving Day Parade. In a stroke of genius, Sarg suggested introducing inflatable balloons to the parade. He was confident these upside-down marionettes would turn the event into a living theater. The procession of smooth, dreamlike forms would float through the canyons of New York, enchanting adults and children alike not with the commercial appeal of today’s Macy’s parade but with the distended crudeness of a child’s fantasy liberated from the pages of a sketchbook and filled with gas. That year, the Macy’s parade featured balloons of Felix the Cat, a 60-foot-tall toy soldier, and a 20-foot-long elephant, all manufactured by the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in Akron, Ohio.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Turkey Week birthdays: State Reps. Yvonne Hinson and former Reps. Halsey Beshears, Keith Fitzgerald and Bob Rommel, South Florida Democratic political consultant Freddy Balsera, Adam Basford, Eddie Borrego; Danny Burgess‘ better half, Courtney; Phil Compton, Rebecca De La Rosa, Tasi Hogan; Mark Kaplan, VP for government and community relations at the University of Florida; ace reporter John Kennedy, Beth Boyd Pepper, Florida Politics’ Jacob Ogles, Ann Orner, Ben Pollara of Converge, Joel Searby, the legendary Mac Stipanovich, Curtis Stokes, Robert Stuart of GrayRobinson, Mike Van Sickler, Mitch Wertheimer, Amy Young, and political consultant Mark Zubaly.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.