Lara Trump has ‘not heard’ from Ron DeSantis about Senate opening, would be ‘honored and humbled’ to serve

Another day brings another expression of interest in a Senate appointment from the Co-Chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC).

In comments made at The Washington Post’s 2024 Global Women’s Summit, Lara Trump yet again said she’s ready to be Marco Rubio’s replacement in the Senate, but added that she still hasn’t talked to the ultimate decider in that scenario: Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“If I am appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and he feels that I’m the right fit to take over the U.S. Senate seat for Marco Rubio, those are big shoes to fill, but I would take it very seriously,” said Trump, the daughter-in-law of the President-elect.

Trump said co-chairing the RNC gave her “insight into serving,” adding that she has “not heard one way or another” from DeSantis, but would be “humbled and honored” to serve.

This is just the latest reiteration of the same points from Trump.

On Wednesday, she told Fox News viewers that she “would be honored to serve as the next Senator from my state right now,” adding that she has lived “for three and a half years in Florida.”

She made similar statements during two other Fox hits.

“If I am tapped to serve in another capacity, it truly would be my honor. I think it would be great to have another young mom alongside Katie Britt there in the United States Senate. I have not been asked yet, but I certainly would strongly consider it if it is presented to me,” she said on Saturday.

Those comments came after another appearance on Fox last week, during which Trump said she would “love” to be appointed Senator.