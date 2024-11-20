Lara Trump says she ‘would be honored’ by Ron DeSantis Senate appointment

Lara Trump is continuing to tell Fox News viewers that she wants to be the appointed replacement of Marco Rubio as he moves from the U.S. Senate to the Secretary of State position.

Trump, the Republican National Committee Co-Chair and daughter-in-law to President-elect Donald Trump, said she “would be honored” if Gov. Ron DeSantis picks her, though they haven’t discussed the eventual opening yet.

“I would be honored to serve as the next Senator from my state right now. I’ve lived here for three and a half years in Florida,” Lara Trump said.

“I think that you’re going to see Governor Ron DeSantis choose the right person for this role.”

Lara Trump went on to compliment the Governor and credit his leadership with encouraging her to move to Florida.

“He’s done such a great job with this state. You see it is a solid red state now,” Lara Trump said.

“Don’t forget, two Presidential Elections ago, we were considering Florida to be a swing state. Now it’s solid red. You’ve had so much movement down to Florida and I would say it’s because of the great leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis. So I assume he’s going to choose the best person for this position. If he asks me to do it, yes, it would absolutely be an honor.”

This is just the latest pitch Trump has made for the appointment on a Fox News morning show.

“If I am tapped to serve in another capacity, it truly would be my honor. I think it would be great to have another young mom alongside Katie Britt there in the United States Senate. I have not been asked yet, but I certainly would strongly consider it if it is presented to me,” she said on Saturday.

Those comments came after another appearance on Fox last week, during which Trump said she would “love” to be appointed Senator.

DeSantis is in no rush to announce a pick, and his daily schedule doesn’t suggest he’s interviewing them personally yet.

“We have already received strong interest from several possible candidates, and we continue to gather names of additional candidates and conduct preliminary vetting. More extensive vetting and candidate interviews will be conducted over the next few weeks, with a selection likely made by the beginning of January,” DeSantis noted Monday.

Meanwhile, former Gov. Rick Scott says he believes Trump will be the appointed pick.

“I think Lara Trump is the right person to replace him. He’s going to be hard to replace. I met her back when she worked at E Network and she is a hard worker; she is committed. You watch what she did at the RNC this election cycle, what a great job she did on election security, making sure we got the vote at. I think she’ll be a great partner, and I look forward to serving with her,” Scott said Tuesday on NewsNation, as transcribed by The Hill.

The Senator believes DeSantis will “pick Lara Trump because he knows she is clearly qualified … is somebody that would be well received in the state of Florida and somebody that could win the election when she has to run in two years.”