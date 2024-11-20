November 20, 2024
‘Peace without delay’: Donald Trump calls for Ukraine cease-fire to avert ‘total war’

A.G. GancarskiNovember 20, 20244min4

241009-donald-trump-vl-438p-c2e65b
'A global conflict between nuclear armed powers would mean death and destruction on a scale unmatched in human history.'

President-elect Donald Trump wants an end to military escalation in Ukraine, as North Korean ground troops engage on Russia’s side and the Joe Biden administration authorizes the use of long-range missiles by Ukraine that strike into Russian territory.

“We must be absolutely clear that our objective is to immediately have a total secession of hostilities or shooting has to stop. This is the central issue. We need peace without delay,” Trump said on social media.

Trump warned of the risk of “nuclear Armageddon,” saying “a global conflict between nuclear armed powers would mean death and destruction on a scale unmatched in human history.”

The President-elect promised earlier this year, when running for office, that he could end the conflict that started in 2022 in “24 hours” after becoming President. Russian leaders expressed doubt that was possible then, and recent events suggest they are still skeptical.

During his comments, Trump downplayed the threat posed by Russia, saying America’s greatest issues came from within.

“A foreign policy establishment keeps trying to pull the world into conflict with a nuclear armed Russia-based on the lie that Russia represents our greatest threat. But the greatest threat to Western civilization today is not Russia. It’s probably more than anything else ourselves and some of the horrible U.S.-hating people that represent us,” Trump said.

The President-elect condemned the “entire globalist neocon establishment that is perpetually dragging us into endless wars, pretending to fight for freedom and democracy,” as well as “globalists (who) want to squander all of America’s strength, blood and treasure, chasing monsters and phantoms overseas while keeping us distracted from the havoc they are creating right here at home.”

“These forces are doing more damage to America than Russia and China could ever have dreamed,” Trump added.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine is closed, given the threat of retaliatory missile attacks from Russia, signaling concerns about escalation that increases American involvement in what has been a proxy war are very real.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

