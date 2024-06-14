June 14, 2024
Anthony Sabatini leaves CD 11 contest after Donald Trump backs Daniel Webster
Despite accusations of absenteeism, Anthony Sabatini holds a slim lead in the crowded CD 7 Primary.

Sabatini
He said he will instead run for Lake County Commission.

Lake County GOP leader Anthony Sabatini has ended his candidacy for Congress after former President Donald Trump endorsed incumbent U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster.

Sabatini said he will instead run for Lake County Commission.

“Today, Donald Trump endorsed the incumbent in my race,” Sabatini posted on X. “I don’t always agree with Donald Trump’s endorsements, but I understand the political reality of what they are. Tonight, I am withdrawing from District 11, and I will be running for the Lake County Commission. We need stronger Republicans in local office fighting for the America 1st agenda.  District 11 will have to wait for another day.”

The Lake County Republican’s exit from the contest in Florida’s 11th Congressional District largely clears the path for Webster to win an eighth term in the U.S. House.

Webster notably has been running for months with the “Trump Seal of Approval,” something granted after Webster endorsed Trump for President last year. Sabatini actually sued Webster for claiming he had an endorsement when Trump had never issued a formal statement backing Webster’s re-election.

But that changed on Thursday, the same day the presumptive GOP presidential nominee met with congressional Republicans, including Webster, in Washington. He endorsed Webster later on Truth Social.

“Congressman Daniel Webster is doing a terrific job representing Florida’s 11th Congressional District,” Trump wrote.

“As a successful businessman, Daniel knows how to Fight Inflation, Grow the Economy, Lower Taxes, and Eliminate Government Waste. Daniel is working hard to Secure the Border, Protect our Elections, Support our Great Military/Veterans, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment. Daniel Webster has my Complete and Total Endorsement — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Webster, who was among Republican members of Congress to attend Trump’s felony trial in New York in support of the former President, welcomed the formal support.

“I am humbled and honored to receive President Donald Trump’s Complete & Total Endorsement in my race for Congress!” Webster posted on social media. “Our Country is in crisis, the border has been left undefended, and inflation is hurting the budgets of everyday Americans. I look forward to putting an end to this (President Joe) Biden-manufactured crisis with President Trump back in the White House.”

Webster still technically faces opposition in the Primary and General Elections. John McCloy qualified in April for the GOP Primary in CD 11. Democrat Barbie Harden Hall qualified as well. But Sabatini was the only one with significant finances, even if dwarfed by Webster’s.

At the close of the first quarter, Webster had nearly $599,000 in cash on hand to Sabatini’s just under $128,000. McCloy had less than $3,000 at the time and Hall had about $11,000.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

Categories