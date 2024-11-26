3 candidates bail from CD 1 after Jimmy Patronis entry

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ entry into a congressional race immediately reshaped the Republican Primary field. At least three candidates — John Frankman, Keith Gross and Michelle Salzman — dropped out after the statewide official jumped in.

For all, President-elect Donald Trump’s support of Patronis appeared to loom large in disrupting their own ambitions.

Salzman, a state Representative, left the race within an hour of Trump announcing his support.

“Politics is an ever-changing chessboard,” Salzman posted on X. “Our first priority as elected officials should be our constituents. If we put them first, we all win! Jimmy has been endorsed by the leader of our party and that should be enough for us to get behind him.”

Gross, a former U.S. Senate candidate and the first candidate to say he would run for former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz’s seat, also endorsed the Panama City Republican as he ended his own candidacy.

“Thrilled to back my fellow Panhandle patriot Jimmy Patronis and looking forward to him stepping up to represent us in Congress,” Gross wrote on X. “Standing strong with Donald Trump, the leader of our Republican Party, I am fully behind his pick for #FL01.”

And Frankman, a former Green Beret and early entry to the race, also took Trump’s pick to heart.

“After prayerful consideration, I am announcing I will be withdrawing from the race for FL1 and joining President Trump in endorsing Jimmy Patronis,” Frankman posted. “Jimmy will be a steadfast warrior for conservative values, and I will do whatever I can to help him win. I’m not backing down from the fight for the Trump agenda and will continue to serve the country I love. Stay tuned!”

But not every candidate seemed swayed by Trump’s support. Nathan Nelson, a former Military Affairs director for Gaetz, continued an unroll of his campaign on Monday even after Trump issued his endorsement, continuing with interviews.

On social media, Nelson, a combat veteran paralyzed in Afghanistan, posted a picture of a soldier with a prosthetic leg, along with the caption “Warriors don’t quit.”

State Rep. Joel Rudman made clear he would stay in the race as well, submitting his resignation from the Florida House so he could remain eligible after Patronis filed and did the same for his statewide office.

Bikers for Trump leader Bernadette Pittman, former Escambia County Commissioner Gene Valentino and F-35 trainer and pilot Jeff Witt have all also taken steps to run.

A Republican Primary is scheduled for Jan. 28.

Located in the Panhandle and anchored by Pensacola, the district is one of the state’s most conservative. Gaetz was elected to the seat in 2016, winning more than 69% of the vote. This year, he secured re-election with 66% of the vote. CD 1 is overwhelmingly conservative, with more than 53% of the electorate registered as a Republican, according to the most recent L2 voter data. Only 22% of the district’s voters are registered as Democrats.