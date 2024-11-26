Incoming Border Czar endorses Gene Valentino in CD 1 race

President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Border Czar is offering his thoughts on who should replace Matt Gaetz in Congress.

Tom Homan, a former Acting Director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is endorsing former Escambia County Commissioner Gene Valentino. The move came a day after Valentino announced a run in Florida’s 1st Congressional District.

Valentino’s campaign announced Homan’s support, with the candidate embracing the endorsement.

“Tom Homan has spent his career protecting our borders and upholding the rule of law,” Valentino said. “I am honored to have his support. Conservative leaders know my campaign is about safeguarding Northwest Florida’s future and fighting for the conservative principles that make America strong and free.”

Trump announced Homan as his choice for Border Czar, an important policy position after the Republican President-elect campaigned largely on immigration issues.

Notably, Trump already endorsed another candidate, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, for the vacant CD 1 seat. Several other Republicans have also taken steps toward a run, including Nathan Nelson, a former Military Affairs director for Gaetz, state Rep. Joel Rudman, Bikers for Trump leader Bernadette Pittman and F-35 trainer and pilot Jeff Witt.

A Republican Primary is scheduled for Jan. 28, with a General Special Election set for April 1.

Located in the Panhandle and anchored by Pensacola, the district is one of the state’s most conservative. Gaetz was elected to the seat in 2016, winning more than 69% of the vote. This year, he secured re-election with 66% of the vote. CD 1 is overwhelmingly conservative, with more than 53% of the electorate registered as a Republican, according to the most recent L2 voter data. Only 22% of the district’s voters are registered as Democrats.

Gaetz resigned from the seat after Trump nominated him for Attorney General. While Gaetz ultimately withdrew from consideration, he said he will not return to Congress in January.