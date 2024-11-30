November 30, 2024
Donald Trump threatens BRICS with 100% tariffs if they try to sink dollar

Associated PressNovember 30, 20242min1

Imprint of the U.S. Capitol building on a dollar bill banknote
Currency wars may be on the horizon.

President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday threatened 100% tariffs against a bloc of nine nations if they act to undermine the U.S. dollar.

His threat was directed at countries in the so-called BRIC alliance, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

Turkey, Azerbaijan and Malaysia have applied to become members and several other countries have expressed interest in joining.

While the U.S. dollar is by far the most-used currency in global business and has survived past challenges to its preeminence, members of the alliance and other developing nations say they are fed up with America’s dominance of the global financial system.

Trump, in a Truth Social post, said: “We require a commitment from these Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. Dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful U.S. Economy.”

At a summit of BRIC nations in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. of “weaponizing” the dollar and described it as a “big mistake.”

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

One comment

  • EARL PITTS " THE BIG VOICE ON THE RIGHT " AMERICAN

    November 30, 2024 at 3:33 pm

    Good afternoon Sage Patriots & Earl’s Besty Lefties,
    These “DOOK” Nations of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, will all be falling over themselves to be the first to “Come To America” on “Bended Knee” to “Kiss The Ring” of “The Great World Leader” Donald J. TRUMP!!!
    MARK MY WORDS:
    I, EARL PITTS ” THE BIG VOICE ON THE RIGHT ” AMERICAN, Have Spoken.
    Thank you, Sage Patriots & Earl’s Besty Lefties,
    EARL PITTS ” THE BIG VOICE ON THE RIGHT ” AMERICAN

    Reply

Categories