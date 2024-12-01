Chad Chronister earns DEA director position in Donald Trump administration

Like so many other times in the Donald Trump administration the second time around, Florida will lend more talent to the nation.

The President-elect announced Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister would be appointed head of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“As DEA Administrator, Chad will work with our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to secure the Border, stop the flow of Fentanyl, and other Illegal Drugs, across the Southern Border, and SAVE LIVES,” Trump promised on Truth Social.

Chronister was re-elected without opposition earlier this year, and has been one of the most important political figures in the state. He recently ranked No. 1 on Florida Politics’ list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians, a ranking cultivated by political consultants, strategists, and other insiders from both sides of the political aisle in the Tampa Bay area.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to be nominated by President Trump to serve as the Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration, and I am deeply humbled by this opportunity to serve our nation,” Chronister said on X.

Chronister was first appointed Sheriff in 2017 by then-Gov. Rick Scott.

Scott said Chronister “is an incredible pick to lead the DEA!”

“When I appointed Chad as Hillsborough County Sheriff in 2017, he had already spent more than 20 years in law enforcement fighting every day to protect Florida families. His work over the last 7 years shows Chad’s dedication,” the Senator posted.

Leaders from both parties hailed the hire.

“Hate to lose a great Sheriff and a good friend but I know he will do a great job,” remarked former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn.

___

Janelle Irwin Taylor contributed reporting.