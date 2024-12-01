How to survive the holidays this year

The turkey is dry, the pie is burning and the doorbell just rang. Your in-laws are here.

Your mother-in-law has lots she wants to talk about after the Nov. 5 election that fiercely divided the country.

Happy Thanksgiving!

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the holiday season can bring increased stress, family conflict, financial strain, loneliness, and emotional triggers that lead to spikes in alcohol- and drug-related deaths,” said a press release issued before the official start of the holiday season from Florida Association of Managing Entities (FAME).

Here are some tips to handle the holidays.

For starters, lay off the booze.

“Alcohol is a depressant that can cause feelings of anxiety, sadness and depression,” the Managing Entities said.

Instead, get active.

“Exercising boosts your mood and combats depression,” the press release added, suggesting to also “set healthy boundaries and don’t overextend yourself. Setting realistic expectations can help reduce stress.”

And, if you need help, ask for it.

“Seek the help of a counselor for mental health needs,” the organization added. “If you feel overwhelmed or the need to get help to address your feelings, contact a counselor; and Call 2-1-1 if needed to connect with resources in your community.”

The National Council on Aging is also urging people to start a gratitude journal or gratitude jar to count their blessings, but also to learn how to say “no.”

“Every feeling you experience is valid. Give yourself permission to feel each feeling,” the council said as it also gave some stress-relieving tips to get into a better mindset this holiday.

Try something creative, like cooking something new or getting out the art supplies, or volunteer to help others.

“The holidays are a time of joy, but they can also be a time of tremendous stress and emotional turbulence for many that can trigger unhealthy and dangerous coping strategies, such as increased drug and alcohol use,” said Natalie Kelly, the association’s CEO. “Florida’s behavioral health Managing Entities are reminding Floridians that there are healthy ways to relieve stress and to care for your physical and mental health during this taxing time.”

The seven non-profit Managing Entities work with a network of 326 behavioral health care providers who provide services to over 300,000 of Florida’s residents in need from veterans, children, the homeless and expecting mothers.