Donald Trump pick Kash Patel must prove he’ll restore public faith in the FBI, a leading GOP Senator says

Donald Trump’s drive to upend the FBI was welcomed by Republican Senators although it was not clear on Sunday how strongly members of the incoming majority party would embrace his move to install ally Kash Patel as the next director of the Justice Department’s top investigative arm.
Patel, a onetime national security prosecutor who is aligned with the president-elect’s rhetoric about a “deep state,” “must prove to Congress he will reform & restore public trust in FBI,” said Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, in line to be the Senate Judiciary Committee Chair when Republicans take control in January, in a post on X.
Patel lacks the high-level legal and management experience that FBI directors, including Robert Mueller, James Comey and Christopher Wray, who now holds that job, had before their nominations. It’s a 10-year term, and Trump named Wray in 2017 after firing Comey. So Trump’s announcement late Saturday means Wray must either resign or be fired after Trump takes office on Jan. 20, 2025.
“Every President wants people that are loyal to themselves,” said Sen. Mike Round, a Republican from South Dakota, on ABC’s “This Week.” But he called Wray “a very good man” picked by Trump himself, and “I don’t have any complaints about the way that he’s done his job right now.”
A President has “the right to make nominations,” Rounds said, before noting the job is normally for 10 years, a length meant to insulate the FBI from the political influence of changing administrations.
“We’ll see what his process is, and whether he actually makes that nomination,” Rounds said. And then, if he does, just as with anybody nominated for one of these positions, the President gets the benefit of the doubt on the nomination once the President has nominated them. However, we still go through a process of providing advice and consent under the Constitution.
3 comments
EARL PITTS AMERICAN
December 1, 2024 at 4:15 pm
Good evening Sage Patriots,
Please join me, Earl Pitts American, in rejoiceing at Donald ” THE DONALD” Trumps genius appointment of Patel to oversee the FBI.
Most importantly under Trump and Patel’s Sage Oversight the FBI will return to it’s former “GLORIOUS” trusted status as The Top Law Enforcement Agency on The Planet.
**But even more importantly**
Don (THE DONALD) Trump will be able to hand-off the cleaned up FBI in 2028 to Ron (THE RONALD) DeSantis and his lovely First Lady, The Increadably Beautiful Casey DeSantis, to keep our Great Nation safe for the DeSantis TWO TERMS in The White House and beyond.
Thank you,
“THE BIG VOICE ON THE RIGHT” EARL PITTS AMERICAN
EARL PITTS AMERICAN
December 1, 2024 at 4:32 pm
America,
Lets all relax our political sphincters as the worst 4 years under ANY past or future POTUS wind down durring this Blessed Holiday Season!!!
THE BEST DAYS FOR AMERICA ARE AHEAD:
Thank you, America, for re-electing Donald Trump!
EARL PITTS AMERICAN
EARL PITTS AMERICAN
December 1, 2024 at 4:50 pm
And In Closing:
PATOOEY ….. That, Sage Patriots, is the sound of me, EARL PITTS AMERICAN, spitting a “Yellow Snot” just getting over the flu, “LOOGIE” im the eye of Each And Every democrat opperative making decisions & policy for the “Lame-Brain” out-going Presidential Administration.
Yellow Snot in you fool’s eye …..
“Somone hold 8arak down” so I, EARL PITTS AMERICAN, can “Hock Up another Yellow Flu LOOGIE for 8arak’s other eye!!!
Thank you America,
EARL PITTS AMERICAN
.