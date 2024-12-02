December 2, 2024
Lobbying compensation: Rubin Turnbull lands at No. 5 with $2.85M Q3
Bill Rubin and Heather Turnbull.

rubin turnbull 2
BusPatrol was the firm's most lucrative contract.

Rubin, Turnbull & Associates reported earning more than $2.85 million in the third quarter, securing its spot in the Top 5 for another three months.

The firm led by Bill Rubin and Heather Turnbull filed reports showing it earned at least $1 million lobbying the Legislature and another $1 million lobbying the executive branch. That is the top bracket for firm-level ranges, meaning Rubin Turnbull & Associates likely earned more.

Florida Politics ranks lobbying firm earnings based on the middle number of the per-client ranges listed on compensation reports. Contracts are reported in $10,000 increments. Compensation reports also include firm-level ranges, which can give outsiders a rough idea of a firm’s minimum and maximum earnings.

Rubin Turnbull’s median estimate in the Legislature was $1.376 million last quarter while the firm’s executive branch report showed an estimated $1.476 million in pay, for an overall total of $2.852 million.

In addition to the named partners, the firm’s third-quarter team included Melissa AkesonJacqueline CarmonaErica ChantiKevin ComererJodi Bock DavidsonChristopher FinkbeinerZachary HubbardMatthew Sacco and Sharonda Wright-Placide. They represented 113 legislative clients and 108 executive branch clients during the three months ending June 30.

BusPatrol was the most lucrative contract, paying $160,000 overall — $80,000 for legislative lobbying and the same amount for executive lobbying. HCA Healthcare was in the mix as well, accounting for $71,000 on each report.

Though it didn’t hire the firm for legislative work, Binance.US, a major cryptocurrency trading platform, held the top spot on Rubin Turnbull’s executive branch report with a $90,000 contract.

Based on per-client ranges, Rubin Turnbull & Associates could have earned as much as $3.711 million in Q3.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Categories