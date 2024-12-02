Lobbying compensation: GrayRobinson clears $3.2M in Q3

GrayRobinson is on pace to set a new annual revenue record after reporting more than $3.2 million in earnings last quarter.

Lobbying compensation reports for the third quarter show the state’s largest lobbying-legal firm topped $3.23 million in revenues. Their Q3 haul included an estimated $1.64 million in legislative lobbying income and $1.59 million in executive compensation.

Florida Politics estimates how much firms earn based on the middle number of the per-client ranges they list on their compensation reports. Firms report contracts in $10,000 increments. Compensation reports also include firm-level ranges, giving outsiders a rough idea of their minimum and maximum earnings.

The latest total is on par with GrayRobinson’s earnings reports for the first half of 2024. The firm has bested its 2023 quarterly average of approximately $3.1 million in all three quarters this year.

Led by Dean Cannon, a former House Speaker, the GrayRobinson team includes more than two dozen advocates.

The list: Jeff Aaron, David Allen, Kylee Anzueto, Christopher Carmody, Carlecia Collins, Leonard Collins, Larry Cretul, Christopher Dawson, Angela Drzewiecki, Rheb Harbison, John Harris, Leeann Krieg, George Levesque, Jessica Love, Blake Mathesie, Ryan Matthews, Kim McDougal, Kirk Pepper, Thomas Philpot, Richard Plotkin, Joseph Salzverg, Robert Stuart, John Truitt and Jason Unger.

GrayRobinson’s top legislative clients last quarter included the Florida Municipal Electric Association in the $45,000 range, followed by the University of Central Florida Student Government Association at $35,000 and a half-dozen clients in the $25,000 bracket.

On the executive side, the lead contract was with Christopher Arthur Roy Walker, a physician who is fighting in administrative court to preserve his medical license. The Walker contract netted the firm $45,000. A quartet of $35,000 contracts followed. Those clients included the Atlantic Coast Conference, Coreview, the Florida Healthy Alternatives Association and the UCF Student Government Association.

GrayRobinson reported earning no less than $1 million on each of its reports, meaning the firm earned a minimum of $2 million in Q3. At the high end, the firm could have earned as much as $5.14 million — $2.56 million in the Legislature and $2.58 million in the executive branch.