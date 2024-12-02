December 2, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Study shows Florida ranks high among suburbs with best job prospects
They keep flocking to Florida.

Drew DixonDecember 2, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Lobbying compensation: GrayRobinson clears $3.2M in Q3

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Broward Judge wins Bar Association honors for ‘profound and positive’ impact

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Joe Biden’s broken promise on pardoning his son Hunter is raising new questions about his legacy

Large subdivision in South Florida. Suburban utopia
Winter Garden and 2 other Central Florida suburbs ranked in the top 10 in a new study.

Suburbs have often been a draw for those looking for a comfortable work life without inner-city troubles. And Florida has three of the top 10 suburbs to move to when it comes to being job magnets, according to a new study.

The analysis was conducted by moveBuddha, a moving industry advisory website. The report looked at 526 U.S. cities based upon internet searches for moving services to find the suburbs with the hottest job markets.

The “Booming Burbs” study spanned January 2024 through October and found Florida is looking good. Winter Garden, Davenport and Clermont — all Central Florida communities — finished among the top 10 suburbs in the nation where job markets are cooking. Winter Garden finished fourth in the country, followed by Davenport at fifth and Clermont at eighth.

Winter Garden had a move-in ratio of 2.45 people moving into the suburb for every one person who moved out of the community. Median home values as of September 2024 were $380,203, and Winter Garden had a 1.6% job growth rate from August 2023 to August 2024.

The top job-market suburb in the country was Summerville, South Carolina, followed by Conway, another South Carolina suburb.

America’s Sun Belt states dominated the top 10 list.

“Eight of the ten most popular suburbs fall within just three states: North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida,” the moveBuddha study found. The third-place spot went to Hollywood, California, the only suburb not located in the Sun Belt.

Of the top 43 American suburbs listed, 11 were from Florida. In the top 20 alone, there were a total of six suburbs from Florida, including St. Augustine at 12th, Zephyrhills at 14th and Leesburg at 16th.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBroward Judge wins Bar Association honors for ‘profound and positive’ impact

nextLobbying compensation: GrayRobinson clears $3.2M in Q3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories