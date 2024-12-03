December 3, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Hunter Biden gun case dismissed after President Joe Biden’s sweeping pardon
Image via AP.

Associated PressDecember 3, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

‘President Donald J. Trump Avenue’ is coming to Miami-Dade County

HeadlinesUniversities

University of West Florida names leader of new School of Education

HeadlinesInfluence

Public Service Commission approves surcharge to help FPL recover from 2024 hurricane season

Joe Biden Hunter Biden
1 case down, 1 to go.

A federal Judge dismissed the gun case against Hunter Biden on Tuesday after President Joe Biden issued a sweeping pardon for his son.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika closed the case the week before Hunter Biden was to be sentenced. He could have faced up to 25 years in prison, though as a first-time offender he likely would have gotten far less time or avoided prison entirely.

Prosecutors opposed dismissing the case, arguing in court documents that a pardon shouldn’t wipe away the case “as if it never occurred.” Hunter Biden was convicted on three felonies after he lied on a federal form to purchase a gun in Delaware by saying he wasn’t a drug user in 2018, a period when he has acknowledged being addicted.

The Justice Department Special Counsel is also opposed to dismissing a case filed in California after he failed to pay $1.4 million in taxes. A federal Judge in Los Angeles hasn’t yet ruled in that case.

The President’s Sunday decision to go back on previous pledges and issue his son a blanket federal pardon for actions over the past 11 years has sparked a political uproar in Washington, drawing criticism from many Democrats as well as Republicans and threatening to cloud Biden’s legacy as he prepares to leave office on Jan. 20.

Hunter Biden was originally supposed to strike a plea deal with prosecutors last year that would have spared him prison time, but the agreement fell apart after Noreika questioned unusual aspects of it.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUniversity of West Florida names leader of new School of Education

next‘President Donald J. Trump Avenue’ is coming to Miami-Dade County

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories