University of West Florida names leader of new School of Education

The University of West Florida (UWF) has chosen the head of a new school at its Panhandle campus.

UWF officials announced they have named Denise Soares as the first dean of the new School of Education. The school gets going on Jan. 6, when the Spring semester begins.

Soares arrives at UWF in Pensacola after holding the positions of assistant dean and director of graduate studies and interim director of the National Center for School-University Partnerships at the University of Mississippi.

Soares has an extensive career in academia in her work at Mississippi, including serving as assistant chair and director of the School of Education. She also served as a classroom instructor and administrator, as well as a consultant for public schools. And she has conducted research on applied and practical experiences in academic and behavior interventions for at-risk students, a UWF news release said.

“I am honored to assume the role of the new dean of the School of Education at the University of West Florida,” Soares said. “The School of Education is poised to make substantive contributions to the university’s mission and vision of creating partnerships and promoting excellence, and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead those efforts.”

Soares’ academic career originated in Texas where she obtained her doctoral degree from Texas A&M University in educational psychology. She earned a master’s degree in administration and supervision from the University of Houston, as well as a bachelor’s in elementary education from Texas State University.

Soares said she is thrilled to begin the inaugural semester for the School of Education at UWF in January.

“I eagerly anticipate collaborating with the esteemed faculty, dedicated staff, and talented students to cultivate an environment that promotes innovation and transformative learning experiences. Together, we will continue to elevate the reputation of the School of Education and empower our graduates to positively impact the lives of the individuals they encounter throughout their professional endeavors,” Soares said.