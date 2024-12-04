GrayRobinson expands to Pensacola, opens 16th office

GrayRobinson is expanding into the Pensacola market with a new office and a team of board-certified lawyers.

Coming from a local Pensacola law firm, the five lawyers joining GrayRobinson include John Adams, Robert Jones III, Joseph Passeretti, Carllee Godwin and Hannah Blount McDonough. Adams will serve as the managing shareholder of the Pensacola office located in the Downtown Pensacola Historic District at 601 South Palafox St.

“This expansion into the Pensacola market marks a key milestone in our firm’s growth strategy,” said GrayRobinson President and CEO Dean Cannon. “We’re not only adding five experienced attorneys, but we’re also reinforcing our commitment to strategically delivering legal and lobbying services for our clients in all corners of the state. We’re excited to welcome this team of talented attorneys under the guidance of John Adams and look forward to being a part of the Emerald Coast community.”

Adams is Board Certified by The Florida Bar in both Civil Trial Law and Business Litigation, a distinction held by fewer than 70 of the over 112,000 members of the Florida Bar. Serving clients across Northwest Florida and Southern Alabama for nearly two decades, Adams has a versatile practice frequently handling litigation disputes in the areas of real estate, business, trusts and estates, guardianships, creditor’s rights, bankruptcy, non-compete agreements, tax, and contract proceedings.

Adams also assists clients in real estate and business transactions, has served as a personal representative and curator in several complex estates, and serves as legal counsel for multiple nonprofit organizations in Northwest Florida. He holds an LL.M. in taxation from New York University and received his law degree from the University of Florida.

“We are beyond excited to open an office for GrayRobinson in Pensacola,” said Adams, a lifelong resident of Northwest Florida.

“Joining GrayRobinson presents us with a tremendous opportunity to become part of a full-service law firm that is highly regarded in the legal and lobbying space throughout the state of Florida and our nation’s capital. This greatly strengthens our ability to bring a depth of resources, expansive network of talented and experienced attorneys, and robust infrastructure to our clients unlike any other in Northwest Florida.”

With the addition of the Pensacola office, GrayRobinson will now serve clients nationally from a total of 16 offices, including Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Gainesville, Jacksonville, Key West, Lakeland, Melbourne, Miami, Naples, Orlando, Pensacola, Tallahassee, Tampa, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.