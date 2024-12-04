December 4, 2024
Florida’s first athletic training heart screening program aims to protect hearts across Duval County public high schools
Volunteers wanted.

Peter Schorsch
December 4, 2024

Fundraising giving heart symbol money hand. Charity volunteer giving donate social project. Finance funding dark low poly illustration
The Simply Healthcare investment helps Duval County schools gain access to life-saving heart screenings for student-athletes through an innovative screening program.

Seventeen public high schools across Duval County now have access to heart screening machines to evaluate student-athletes for underlying heart conditions thanks to the first athletic training heart screening initiative in Florida led by Who We Play For (WWPF) and supported by Simply Healthcare Plans (Simply Healthcare).

Simply Healthcare announced a new phase of its WWPF partnership with the launch of the first athletic training heart screening program in Duval County. Simply Healthcare fully funded the 17 electrocardiogram (ECG) machines through a $100,000 investment, aiming to prevent sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), the leading cause of death among student-athletes.

“Detecting underlying heart conditions can ensure prompt medical attention, preventing cardiac arrest and saving the lives of Florida youth,” said Dana Gryniuk, Medicaid President of Simply Healthcare.

“Simply Healthcare is honored to join forces with Who We Play For to support the groundbreaking first in Florida athletic training heart screening initiative in Duval County. Together, we are equipping high school athletic trainers with the tools and instruction required to protect our young athletes.”

This initiative launches a sustainable, year-round heart screening model for Duval County youth who try out and participate in high school sports. An ECG monitors the heart’s electrical activity, signaling cardiac abnormalities and serious conditions that might not be evident through routine physical exams or symptoms alone.

“We’re proud to launch the first-in-Florida athletic training heart screening program in Duval County,” said Evan Ernst, Executive Director of Who We Play For. “This initiative marks a significant step forward in our mission to ensure every young athlete has access to life-saving cardiac screenings and elevating the standard of care for all youth.”

Jacksonville Sports and Medicine held a training session where WWPF distributed the ECG machines and taught Duval County licensed athletic trainers how to administer the screenings across Duval County’s 17 public high schools. An ECG is a non-invasive test that records electrical signals in the heart to identify heart conditions that put students at risk for SCA.

In the United States, SCA claims the life of one student-athlete every three days and is the leading cause of death on school campuses. According to research, 91% of SCA victims die because emergency response is delayed.

Simply Healthcare’s contributions over the last three years, totaling $300,000, have been instrumental in advancing WWPF’s mission to prevent SCA in youth. WWPF is a national nonprofit organization that works with schools, sports clubs and other community organizations to screen young Floridians’ hearts. WWPF has screened over 300,000 youth since 2014, saving the lives of more than 300 students and expanding its reach to 500 communities nationwide.

Simply Healthcare builds strong partnerships with community-based organizations to address the whole health needs of Floridians. By doing so, Simply encourages its members and entire communities to actively participate in their health care and transform their lives.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com

  George Greenfield

    December 4, 2024 at 5:08 am

